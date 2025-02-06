To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)
Contact: Email:,nrdcinfo@nrdc.org

EPA to Shutter Environmental Justice Office: "This is a Disgrace"

The Environmental Protection Agency is moving to shut down its environmental justice office, according to published reports.

The environmental justice office has been working in big cities and small, suburbs and rural areas. It helps those who are Black, brown, indigenous and white. The Trump administration is attempting to reverse three decades of federal efforts, through Republican and Democratic administrations alike, to address environmental inequity and advance environmental justice.

The following is a statement from Matthew Tejada, senior vice president for environmental health at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) and the former head of EPA’s environmental justice office:

“The Trump EPA is abandoning the communities across our nation that need help the most.

“Shuttering the environmental justice office will mean more toxic contaminants, dangerous air, and unsafe water in communities across the nation that have been most harmed by pollution in the past.

“This administration has talked a big game about delivering clean air and clean water, but in one of its first official acts, the Trump EPA is turning its back on those who need a cleaner environment more than anyone. This is a disgrace.

"For those working on the front lines and fence lines, this work will continue. We will continue to support and lift up your work, stories, and demands as we continue the struggle to advance equity and justice in our country.”

NRDC works to safeguard the earth--its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends. We combine the power of more than three million members and online activists with the expertise of some 700 scientists, lawyers, and policy advocates across the globe to ensure the rights of all people to the air, the water, and the wild.

