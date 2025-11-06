To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Groundwork Collaborative
Democrats Have Finally Found Their Economic Voice, They Can’t Afford to Turn Back Now

New polling from Groundwork Action and Hart Research Associates finds public backlash to President Trump’s policies, which are driving up costs and spiking health care prices, helped propel Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill to a decisive victory in New Jersey. The government shutdown fight over soaring health insurance premiums has given Democrats a major boost, as voters get increasingly clear on which party is fighting for their families.

In New Jersey, voters supported Democrats’ approach to lowering health care costs by more than 20 points, and nationally, over half of voters back Democrats in Congress negotiating to reverse rising health care prices.

Groundwork Action’s Executive Director Lindsay Owens reacted with the following statement:

“Today’s polling shows voters are fed up with President Trump’s economic policies and want candidates who will fight to lower costs and rein in health care prices. With both the message and momentum on their side, now is not the time to back down. Democrats must continue their fight to deliver for working families and reverse Trump’s health care price hikes.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.