For Immediate Release
Congressional Progressive Caucus
Contact: Mia Jacobs,Communications Director, CPC,Email:,Mia.Jacobs@mail.house.gov,Phone: (202) 225-3106

CPC Deputy Chair Omar Statement on Vote to Release Epstein Files

Congressional Progressive Caucus Deputy Chair Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) issued the following statement after the House vote to release the Epstein Files.

“Today, my Progressive Caucus colleagues and I unanimously voted to release the Epstein Files. The American people deserve to know who enabled Jeffrey Epstein, who looked the other way, and who’s still being protected. It is shameful that the pedophile protection party refused to take this issue seriously, all to protect Donald Trump at the expense of survivors who have waited long enough. While I am glad the House passed this legislation, it is unconscionable that we needed a discharge petition to get a vote because Republican Leadership refused to take up this issue. Despite an overwhelming vote in favor, we know Trump will still try to conceal the truth from coming to light which he can release on his own.

“Our Caucus is grateful for the incredible work CPC Member Ranking Member Robert Garcia did on the Oversight Committee, as well as the efforts of CPC Member Congressman Ro Khanna in helping move this legislation across the finish line. This vote would not have happened without CPC Member Congresswoman Summer Lee, who forced the vote to subpoena the DOJ.

“Survivors of Epstein’s abuse—and all survivors of abuse and sex trafficking—deserve justice. We will keep fighting to ensure the public gets answers and transparency. Today is an important step in holding some of the most powerful institutions and people accountable.”

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.

