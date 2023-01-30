To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Congressional Progressive Caucus
Congressional Progressive Caucus Condemns Vote to Removal of Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued the following statement on Republicans’ attempt to bring to a vote on the House floor a resolution to remove Representative Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Deputy Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee:

“The Congressional Progressive Caucus stands fully behind our Deputy Chair, Representative Ilhan Omar. Rep. Omar is a valued member of the Democratic Caucus and of this Congress. Throughout her service in Congress and on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, she has brought her essential and unique voice and lived experience to bear: as a refugee, war survivor and soon, as the first African-born Ranking Member on the Africa Subcommittee.

“You cannot remove a Member of Congress from a committee simply because you do not agree with their views. This is both ludicrous and dangerous. In the last Congress, Republican members were moved from committees with a bipartisan vote for endangering the safety of their colleagues. Speaker McCarthy is attempting to take revenge and draw false comparisons. I applaud those Republican members who have already rejected this idea and hope that more will join them to state their opposition so it is not brought to the floor, or vote against it should it be brought to the floor.

“As a fellow woman of color and Chair of the CPC, I am proud that our Caucus will stand strongly with Rep. Omar: an esteemed and invaluable legislator, a respectful and kind colleague, and a courageous progressive leader.”


The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.

