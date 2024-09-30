To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Another Big Oil CEO Caught Colluding with OPEC

New Federal Trade Commission complaint alleges new energy company executive worked with foreign countries to fix prices at artificially high levels

Following news that the FTC has identified more illicit price fixing between an American energy company CEO and Middle Eastern oil producers, spokesman for Accountable.US Chris Marshall released the following statement:

“Americans who are struggling to make ends meet cannot afford any more price fixing collusion between Big Oil CEOs and foreign countries. They should beheld accountable to make sure consumers pay a fair price at the pump.”

The FTC previously alleged that Pioneer Natural Resources CEO similarly attempted to keep energy prices artificially high, blocking him from joining the board of ExxonMobil. Accountable.US recently participated in a House Natural Resources Committee roundtable on big oil CEOs colluding to keep energy prices high. You can view more on the the ties between Pioneer and top political leaders at these links:

