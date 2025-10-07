To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
American Federation of Government Employees
Contact:

Tim Kauffman
202-374-6491
tim.kauffman@afge.org

Administration’s own guidance affirms sidelined workers are owed backpay, AFGE says

American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley issued the following statement in response to a report that the White House is considering withholding the backpay of federal employees furloughed due to the government shutdown:

“The frivolous argument that federal employees are not guaranteed backpay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act is an obvious misinterpretation of the law. It is also inconsistent with the Trump administration’s own guidance from mere days ago, which clearly and correctly states that furloughed employees will receive retroactive pay for the time they were out of work as quickly as possible once the shutdown is over.

“As we’ve said before, the livelihoods of the patriotic Americans serving their country in the federal government are not bargaining chips in a political game. It’s long past time for these attacks on federal employees to stop and for Congress to come together, resolve their differences, and end this shutdown.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

(202) 737-8700
www.afge.org
