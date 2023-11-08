November, 08 2023, 03:07pm EDT
80+ Organizations Urge Biden to Reject Inhumane Cuts to Critical Programs in Upcoming Spending Bills
The ProsperUS coalition issued a letter, as covered in HuffPost, calling on the White House to protect funding for critical domestic programs as shutdown looms
In a letter to President Biden today covered exclusively in HuffPost, the 87-member ProsperUS coalition representing movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates across the country urged the White House to reject any spending bills that cut funding for critical programs, including Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Head Start, housing assistance, and more.
The push comes ahead of another possible government shutdown, fueled in part by an extreme minority in the House continuing to push for cuts to critical domestic programs. House Republicans have signaled they are willing to make even more draconian cuts in a potential stopgap bill, which would have devastating, long-term consequences for workers, families and our economy. These cuts are also wildly out of step with the American public. Recent polling shows that voters overwhelmingly oppose proposed cuts to social security, nutrition assistance, education, clean drinking water, and more.
Key excerpts from the letter and quotes from coalition members are below. You can read the full contents of the letter submitted to President Biden here.
Excerpts from letter
“Our coalition, which represents communities across the country fighting for a just and inclusive economy, expects you to reject any funding vehicle that cuts a penny more from the critical programs that enable our economy to thrive.
For decades, Congress has failed to adequately fund non-defense discretionary (NDD) programs, such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Head Start, housing assistance, and the administration of Social Security, as well as K-12 and higher education, scientific research, and infrastructure. This chronic underfunding undermines the impact of these life-saving, economy-building programs.
Polls consistently show that Americans oppose cuts to essential programs and support reinvesting our tax dollars back into our communities, whether it’s for teacher’s salaries, clean drinking water, or ensuring that every child has enough healthy food to succeed. These public investments make our economy more stable, families more secure, and our nation safer.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act will already force painful cuts to many of the programs that Americans rely on for their economic stability.
With another threat of a government shutdown looming, we urge you and members of Congress to brush aside the threats of a small group of extremists and prioritize delivering appropriations bills that invest in workers, families, and communities, and keep this strong, inclusive economy humming.”
Quotes from ProsperUS coalition members
- “Cutting critical programs and failing to invest more in our communities undermines our economic progress,” said Bilal Baydoun, Director of Policy and Research at Groundwork Collaborative. “The president must reject any proposal that cuts the public investments that pushed unemployment to record lows and restarted our economic engine. There is no room to negotiate when it comes to our communities.”
- “It’s way past time for our policymakers to give programs that help feed, educate and care for American families the value they deserve,” said Jhumpa Bhattacharya, Co-President and Co-Founder of the Maven Collaborative. “If we can find money to fund war and destruction internationally, we should be able to also fund programs that save lives domestically. All Americans deserve to have a roof over their heads, food on the table and their children educated and cared for. We should never let extremist, racist ideology take that away from us.”
- “Moms and families have a lot at stake in the funding vehicle Congress is about to pass. It’s essential to avert a painful and unnecessary government shutdown, and we need to ensure that we can continue to feed our kids, that the child care programs we rely on will be able to keep their doors open, and that the domestic programs we rely on can continue to support the nation’s families,” said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO of MomsRising. “Moms are counting on our leaders to reject efforts by an extreme minority in the U.S. House of Representatives to cut critical programs.”
- "I work with impacted mothers across the country whose families' lives were positively transformed by the investments from the American Rescue Plan," said Karen Dolan, Director of the Criminalization of Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies. "Heartbreakingly, they and their children have been immensely harmed by the end of these critical investments. We are failing our children. Nothing short of a restoration and expansion of investments in the lives of our nation's children is acceptable, as poverty and hardship are on the rise."
ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.(520) 623-5252
Students Demanding Protection for Pro-Palestinian Activism Arrested at House Hearing on Campus Speech
"Palestinian students deserve to speak on the genocide of their families," said one protester as they were led out of the room by police.
Nov 08, 2023
News
The limits of the Republican-led U.S. House Judiciary Committee's views on freedom of speech were on full display Wednesday shortly after a hearing on "Free Speech on College Campuses" began, when several pro-Palestinian rights demonstrators were removed from the hearing room and arrested for speaking out.
The committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), invited representatives of conservative and pro-Zionist groups including Young Americans for Freedom and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to speak about what Jordan called "hostility towards certain points of view, in particular conservative points of view" amid growing outrage over Israel's U.S.-backed assault on Gaza and the West Bank.
"With 'safe spaces' and 'free speech zones' aiming to protect students from violence," Jordan said in his opening remarks, "one would think Jewish students would have somewhere to turn as violent, pro-Hamas students take to their demonstrations and have harmed students on college campuses. That's not the case, as we will see in today's hearing."
But as the hearing got underway, protesters who were among the majority of Americans who support a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war currently raging in Gaza were promptly kicked out of the room for demanding that lawmakers consider how their speech has been suppressed since the war began.
One student demanded to know when speaking out against genocide "became antisemitism" as she reminded the committee that more than 4,200 children in Gaza have been killed by Israeli forces so far as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government continues to insist it is targeting Hamas in retaliation for the group's October 7 attack on southern Israel.
"What is your right to speech if all of us are not free?" asked the protester as she was pulled out of the room by Capitol Police.
The Hill reported that 10 demonstrators were arrested after interrupting the hearing to say "Free Palestine," "Free Gaza," and "End the siege and the occupation now."
Journalist Dima Amro reported that police confiscated the protesters' keffiyehs and took them to the Capitol Police headquarters.
Despite their focus on free speech on college campuses, Republicans on the committee also did not appear disturbed by a call by the ADL and Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law—both of which were represented at the hearing—for universities to investigate campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).
The groups accused SJP of "celebrating terrorism" and said it should be investigated for potentially "providing material support to Hamas."
Last week, the ACLU expressed its strong opposition to "any efforts to stifle free speech and association on college campuses, and urged universities to reject calls to investigate, disband, or penalize pro-Palestinian student groups for exercising their free speech rights."
"We recognize that colleges and universities are managing heightened threats and anguished tensions on their campuses while trying to keep students safe—and we take those concerns seriously," said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU. "The devastating conflict in Israel and Palestine has embroiled campuses here at home, sometimes resulting in speech that includes terms we vehemently disagree with or even find offensive and repugnant. Yet it's precisely in times of crisis and fear that university leaders must remain firm in their commitment to free speech, open debate, and peaceful dissent on campus."
"A blanket call to investigate every chapter of a pro-Palestinian student group for 'material support to terrorists'— without even an attempt to cite evidence—is unwarranted, wrong, and dangerous," Romero added. "It echoes America's mistakes during the McCarthy era and is counterproductive. We urge college and university leaders to hold fast to our nation's best traditions and reject proposals to restrict constitutionally protected speech."
At the hearing Wednesday, one demonstrator told the committee that "Palestinian students deserve to speak on the genocide of their families" and called for lawmakers and universities to "stop silencing Palestinian students."
Jordan's hearing also follows the spreading of misinformation about pro-Palestinian rights demonstration at the University of California, Los Angeles and other schools where students chanted, "Israel, Israel, you can't hide: We charge you with genocide!" Social media users claimed the protesters were calling for a "Jewish genocide."
On Tuesday, Jordan and nearly all other House Republicans were joined by 22 Democrats in voting to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian-American member of the House, for her defense of the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which is commonly used at Palestinian rights protests.
"You are not offering a plurality of opinion," one protester told Jordan, "you are offering partisanship, and you are offering murder to more Gazans."
Coalition Warns Against 'Fiscal Commission' That Would Fast-Track Social Security Cuts
"The only reason to create a fast-track, closed-door commission is to overthrow the will of the American people by cutting their hard-earned benefits," said Social Security Works president Nancy Altman.
Nov 08, 2023
News
More than 100 organizations, including the largest federation of labor unions in the United States, released a joint letter to members of Congress on Wednesday opposing Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's push for a "fiscal commission" that opponents warn would fast-track cuts to Social Security.
"The White House has accurately described such a commission as a 'death panel' for Social Security," reads the new letter, which was signed by Social Security Works, the AFL-CIO, the Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Teachers, and dozens of other groups.
"It is imperative to understand that Social Security does not add a penny to the federal debt," the letter continues. "It has its own dedicated revenue, cannot spend a penny unless it has sufficient dedicated revenue to cover the cost of all benefits and associated administrative costs, and has no borrowing authority."
"Congress should not abdicate its responsibility to make hard choices through regular order by hiding behind a fiscal commission," the letter adds. "Congress already has a process to confront the federal debt. That process is known as reconciliation. Revealingly, Social Security cuts are excluded from the reconciliation procedure, because, as previously stated, the program is totally self-funded, cannot pay benefits or associated costs without the revenue to cover the costs, has no borrowing authority, and, therefore, does not add a penny to the deficit."
The letter was released days after Johnson (La.)—who previously helped craft budget proposals calling for trillions of dollars in cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—pitched the idea of a bipartisan, bicameral fiscal commission to Senate Republicans. According to Johnson, his proposal "was met with great enthusiasm."
Rank-and-file House Republicans have also shown an interest in establishing a commission to propose changes to mandatory spending programs such as Social Security. Last month, the GOP-controlled House Budget Committee held a hearing titled, "Sounding the Alarm: Examining the Need for a Fiscal Commission." In late September, House Republicans approved a continuing resolution that proposed forming such a commission.
In 2021, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in introducing the TRUST Act, a bill that would establish bipartisan panels with mandates to produce legislation that "improves" the finances of Social Security and other trust fund programs. The legislation would then receive expedited consideration in both chambers of Congress, with no amendments allowed.
Romney's TRUST Act, which resembles more recent fiscal commission proposals, was endorsed by former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.) and former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles, who co-chaired the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform—commonly known as the Bowles-Simpson Commission.
Formed during the Obama presidency, the panel recommended steep cuts to Social Security benefits that Congress ultimately rejected.
"Congress should address Social Security in the sunlight, through regular order, as it always has."
In their letter on Wednesday, the progressive advocacy coalition noted that some have compared Johnson's proposed fiscal panel to the Greenspan Commission, a body formed in the early 1980s ahead of the 1983 Social Security amendments that raised the retirement age, among other changes.
"However, they are nothing alike," the letter argues. "The Greenspan Commission recommendations were nothing more than recommendations. What was ultimately proposed and considered by Congress went through regular order, with committee hearings and the ability to amend and debate, both in committee and on the floor of both the House and Senate."
A group of individuals who worked as staffers on the Greenspan panel or for its members released a statement Wednesday affirming that point and voicing opposition to the renewed push for a fiscal commission.
"Today's policymakers should not use the Greenspan Commission as the rationale for using a fast-tracked commission to push through highly unpopular and unwise benefit cuts," the statement reads. "With the disappearance of traditional pensions, Social Security is more important than ever."
Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works and a former top staffer on the Greenspan Commission, said Wednesday that "Congress should address Social Security in the sunlight, through regular order, as it always has."
"The only reason to create a fast-track, closed-door commission is to overthrow the will of the American people by cutting their hard-earned benefits," said Altman. "Anyone who supports this commission is supporting benefit cuts."
EU Scientists 'Can Say With Near Certainty' That 2023 Will Be Hottest in 125,000 Years
Noting the global temperature records "obliterated" thoughout the year, one expert said that "the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher."
Nov 08, 2023
News
C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess
noted in a statement that the "exceptional temperature anomalies" of last month follow "four months of global temperature records being obliterated."
"COP28 must send a clear signal that the fossil fuel age is out of gas—that its end is inevitable," he emphasized. "We need credible commitments to ramp up renewables, phase out fossil fuels, and boost energy efficiency, while ensuring a just, equitable transition."
European Union scientists said Wednesday that this year is "virtually certain" to be the warmest on record globally, bolstering demands for bolder action to tackle the climate emergency amid preparations for a United Nations summit later this month.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) found that last month was the hottest October ever documented, with an average surface air temperature of 15.3°C—0.85°C higher than the 1991-2020 average and 0.40°C above the previous record from 2019.
October also set a new record for average sea surface temperature and "marked the sixth consecutive month that Antarctic sea ice extent remained at record low levels for the time of year," C3S revealed. "Arctic sea ice extent reached its seventh lowest value for October, at 12% below average."
C3S director Carlo Buontempo toldBloomberg Green that "the difference between the temperature of this October and the average temperature of October in the last 30 years is extraordinarily large, much larger than the anomaly of any of the other years that were record-breaking."
"We are already in uncharted territory," he warned. "We are already experiencing a climate that we have never seen in our life or in our history."
C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess
noted in a statement that the "exceptional temperature anomalies" of last month follow "four months of global temperature records being obliterated."
This year featured a historically hot summer and a September that Buontempo previously described as "just mind-blowing," given that it was at the time "the most anomalous warm month of any year" in the service's data going back to 1940.
The service also found that January to October had the highest global mean temperature for that period, 0.10°C higher than the 10-month average for 2016, currently the hottest year on record.
Given that finding, Burgess explained, "we can say with near certainty that 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and is currently 1.43°C above the preindustrial average."
While C3S can only directly account for just over eight decades, when data from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is considered, "then we can say that this is the warmest year for the last 125,000 years," she toldReuters.
"September really, really surprised us," Burgess continued. "So after last month, it's hard to determine whether we're in a new climate state. But now records keep tumbling and they're surprising me less than they did a month ago."
Responding to the C3S report, Imperial College London climatologist Friederike Otto stressed that "I think the most important thing to highlight here is that this is not just another record or another big number that is statistically interesting. The fact that we're seeing this record hot year means record human suffering."
"Within this year, extreme heatwaves and droughts made much worse by these extreme temperatures have caused thousands of deaths, people losing their livelihoods, being displaced, etc. These are the records that matter," Otto added. "That is why the Paris agreement is a human rights treaty, and not keeping to the goals in it is violating human rights on a vast scale."
Human activity has already heated up the planet by about 1.1°C, relative to preindustrial levels. The Paris agreement aims to keep global temperature rise this century well below 2°C, with a target of 1.5°C—goals that will be at the center of COP28, the U.N. summit that is set to kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 30.
Burgess declared that "the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action going into COP28 has never been higher."
Despite persistent warnings from climate scientists and other experts that the world needs to rapidly phase out planet-heating fossil fuels, governments and banks continue to dump money into the polluting industry, as a report from the U.N. and global partners reiterated Wednesday.
"Governments are literally doubling down on fossil fuel production; that spells double trouble for people and planet," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "We cannot address climate catastrophe without tackling its root cause: fossil fuel dependence."
"COP28 must send a clear signal that the fossil fuel age is out of gas—that its end is inevitable," he emphasized. "We need credible commitments to ramp up renewables, phase out fossil fuels, and boost energy efficiency, while ensuring a just, equitable transition."
