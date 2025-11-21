To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
350.org
Contact: Global Communications Director: global-comms@350.org

350.org Warns COP30 Draft Texts Fall Short on Fossil Fuel Phaseout and Climate Finance Despite Strong Global Momentum

Belém, Brazil

Responding to this morning’s second draft COP30 decisions, 350.org warns that the texts still lack the ambition needed to close the climate and finance gaps, even as global momentum for a fossil fuel phaseout roadmap accelerates.

“This morning’s draft COP30 decisions fall far short of the giant leap needed to close the climate ambition gap. Crucially, they don’t offer a clear and robust plan to phase out fossil fuels. The inclusion of a Just Transition mechanism is a genuine multilateral achievement with real potential to shift implementation on the ground, but without a transition plan to end oil, gas and coal we’re still fanning the flames. When it comes to finance, especially the weakened commitment to triple adaptation support, the texts lack the lifeline communities already facing climate impacts urgently need. We can’t achieve justice on the cheap,” said Andreas Sieber, Associate Director of Policy and Campaigns, 350.org.

“We’re stagnating at a time when our islands can’t afford even a small amount of delay. While the Just Transition mechanism is a notable achievement, the fact that this morning’s draft COP30 statement doesn’t even mention a plan to end fossil fuels casts a shadow over our day here in Belém. COP30 needs to address the obvious cause of the climate crisis, and ramp up the finance required to adapt to it. We’re walking a fine line here between survival and climate catastrophe, and in these final hours I am hoping we can take something back to our communities that indicates that the world considers our homes worth fighting for,” said Fenton Lutunatabua, 350.org Pacific Team Lead.

This lack of clarity on fossil fuels comes despite over 80 countries publicly supporting a Transition Away from Fossil Fuels Roadmap (TAFF). Yet, the mitigation section of the draft still contains no mention of fossil fuels, relying instead on weak voluntary initiatives and vague and non-binding plans to wind down oil, gas, and coal.

On finance, the text is not the justice-focused package needed:

  • A weakened call to triple adaptation finance with no clear responsibility.
  • No delivery plan for the new collective quantified goal (NCQG).
  • Lack of progress on innovative finance, direct access for Indigenous Peoples, and clarity on the contributor base.
  • The reference to ending inefficient fossil fuel subsidies has disappeared.

The launch of the Just Transition Mechanism is a welcome and meaningful step, but without a fossil fuel phaseout plan and real finance, the world will still be adding fuel to the fire.

350.org urges Parties to match the global momentum and deliver a final COP30 outcome that is just, equitable, and aligned with climate science and justice. A viable COP30 package requires finance, adaptation and a fossil-fuel transition roadmap. Without all three, the deal cannot hold.

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

www.350.org
Press Page