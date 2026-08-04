'Guess Senate Republicans Have the Votes': Facing Tough Reelection, Collins to Oppose Blanche

After Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans advanced Todd Blanche's nomination to be US attorney general, attention shifted to a few GOP senators, including Maine's Susan Collins, who—as she faces a formidable Democratic challenger in November—said late Tuesday that she would vote against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer leading the Department of Justice.

Collins has been in office for nearly three decades and often played the part of a "concerned moderate" while voting with her party when it needs her. Perhaps the most notable example was when the senator, who claims to support abortion rights, helped confirm US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh—and then he helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Now Collins—along with some other Republicans, such as Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (La.), who lost his May primary to a Trump-backed candidate—must contend with a DOJ nominee who, in a recent phone call hosted by the White House Faith Office, said that "we have a lot of work to do" rolling back the Biden administration's progress on abortion rights, and "some of that is taking longer than we want."

Blanche, who is currently acting AG, assured those on the call—a recording of which was posted online by the religious group Intercessors for America, according to Politico—that the DOJ is "working hand in hand" with the White House, Department of Health and Human Services, and Food and Drug Administration to ensure that the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, which reversed Roe and let states enact total abortion bans, "becomes permanent in every single state," promising "victory."

Politico reported that when "asked to explain what Blanche meant by 'victory' and by making the high court decision 'permanent in every single state,' the Justice Department said his comments were made solely 'with respect to mail order abortion drugs' and did not elaborate further."

Collins, who is running against former Democratic state Senate President Troy Jackson, had not said how she planned to vote on Blanche before the panel weighed in on Tuesday; he advanced out of committee after striking a deal with a pair of GOP senators on blocking the so-called "Anti-Weaponization Fund" sought by Trump for his allies, including January 6, 2021 insurrectionists.

A spokesperson for the Maine Republican told the Bangor Daily News on Monday that she was waiting for the results of the panel's vote and "also holding off on a decision until confirming all the details of the agreement hammered out between Blanche and the two senators who were previously holding out, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina."

There are 53 Senate Republicans, and although Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) has taken over for her late brother, former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) remains hospitalized, meaning that with otherwise full attendance, losing three GOP votes could block Blanche's path to the permanent post.

In a lengthy statement on social media Tuesday evening, Collins said that "I have carefully reviewed Todd Blanche's qualifications," and "while I believe Mr. Blanche is a capable lawyer, the Department of Justice has become increasingly political."

"Mr. Blanche has taken several actions that have further eroded the department's independence, and that is the basis for my vote to oppose his confirmation," she continued, citing his approval of an immunity deal for the Trump family and the Anti-Weaponization Fund, his promise to "prohibit the mailing of abortion medication to women nationwide," attempted indictments of Democratic senators over their video encouraging resistance to unlawful military orders, and opposition to Blanche within the DOJ.

Brendan Duke, a former Biden administration economic adviser who's now senior director at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, responded, "Guess Senate republicans have the votes."

Collins said less than two months ago that "I do not regret" voting for Kavanaugh, despite the fallout that followed. At the time, she was running against Democrat Graham Platner, who had responded to the senator, "You should." Like the Supreme Court Justice, Platner was accused of sexual assault, which he denied; unlike Kavanaugh, Platner stepped aside. He was recently replaced on the ballot with Jackson, via a convention process.

Jackson, a 58-year-old logger by trade, "began his political career as an abortion opponent, having grown up in a Catholic family in the socially conservative St. John’s Valley area of Aroostook County," the Portland Press Herald noted last month. The Democrat has talked openly about his transformation on the issue, influenced by conversations with women, doctors, and rights advocates.

In a July opinion piece endorsing Jackson, Andrea Tirrell and Amanda Gavin, University of Maine PhD candidates who have volunteered at Bangor's Mabel Wadsworth Center, a reproductive healthcare nonprofit, wrote for the Press Herald opinion that "his seven-year streak (2018-2024) of 100% ratings from Planned Parenthood shows a track record we can trust."

Appearing on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" last week, Jackson touted that record and called out Collins for her contribution to the Roe reversal, as well as GOP attacks on healthcare access more broadly.

"When Susan Collins was helping overturn Roe v. Wade,” Jackson highlighted, "here in Maine... I co-sponsored one of the most progressive reproductive rights bills in the country—fought incredibly hard for it."

"I was wrong" to oppose abortion rights many years ago, he said. "But I'm very proud of my record over the past decade or more fighting for access across the state."