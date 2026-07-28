After 43 Days of Silence, Kentucky’s Dem Governor Calls on McConnell to Prove He Can Serve or Resign

After weeks of sitting on his hands, Kentucky's Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear issued an ultimatum to the state's absentee Sen. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday: Prove you're alive and can do the job or step down.

Since he was hospitalized on June 14, McConnell’s 4.6 million constituents have been left with virtually no answers about the 84-year-old Republican’s condition, leading to rampant speculation of a cover-up.

Some even pondered whether the former Senate Republican leader may have shuffled off this mortal coil altogether, but that his staff was keeping mum until the presumptive August 3 deadline to avoid a special election that could lead to suboptimal results for the GOP.

Beshear, who has the power to call a special election to fill vacant Senate seats, had chastized McConnell and his staff for weeks for the lack of transparency about his condition. But he continued to balk about taking action, even as members of his party begged him to "do something."

That is, until Monday, when McConnell's office released an update from his physician, which stated that the senator was undergoing “a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation” but was “not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

Beshear finally sent McConnell a letter demanding proof of life.

"It has now been 43 days since news of your hospitalization," Beshear wrote. "During that time you have cast zero votes, engaged in no official activities, and aside from two photos and corresponding statements, have made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation."

The governor noted that the physician's statement still provided no details about the seven-term senator's actual condition, "including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator."

"As governor of the state you serve," Beshear continued, "I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."

Beshear said he'd sent the same letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who took over McConnell's longtime role in 2025 before he announced his plans not to run for reelection.

Beshear said if McConnell still proved "unwilling" to demonstrate his capacity to serve, he'd insist Thune—one of the few people who claim to have spoken to McConnell since he vanished from public view—fully investigate his condition.

"All of this speculation and even this letter could have been avoided with a minimal amount of transparency," Beshear concluded. "Kentuckians are just asking you to be honest."

While most states allow governors to name an interim replacement when senators die or get expelled, Kentucky is one of just four exceptions, ironically thanks to some classic McConnell machinations.

In 2021, the then-Senate minority leader pressured Kentucky's GOP-controlled Legislature to restrict Beshear's power to unilaterally name a replacement, instead requiring him to pick from a list approved by the departing senator's party.

Three years later, Kentucky abolished temporary replacements entirely, meaning the most Beshear could do was call a special election.

That said, the law has not yet been tested by a vacancy, and Beshear has said he'd be willing to challenge its constitutionality in hopes of naming the replacement himself, adding a 48th member to the chamber's Democratic caucus, at least until January, when it would be filled by whoever wins McConnell's seat during November's midterms.

While Kentucky is a consistently red state and has not elected a Democratic senator since 1992, Beshear's multiple terms as governor show it is capable of electing Democrats in statewide races, and could be more likely to do so in what is projected to be a blue wave year.

But Kentucky's law also says special elections must be called at least 63 days before they occur. This gives Republicans ample incentive to keep McConnell as Schrödinger's senator until at least August 3, after which a replacement would not be able to take office until the new Senate term begins in January.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Beshear argued that McConnell's absence for the rest of the year "might not be a bad thing."

"McConnell hasn't been there to vote on the SAVE Act, which would tear voting rights away. He hasn't been there to vote to support this war on Iran that this president started and shouldn't be continuing," Beshear said. "Not having Mitch McConnell show up isn't necessarily a bad thing because he certainly doesn't show up to help the American people."