'Netanyahu Wanted for Genocide!' 100+ Arrested Outside UN Speech

As she waited to be loaded into a police vehicle with several other pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City on Thursday, Democratic US House candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier said she was among hundreds of New Yorkers who had risked arrest "because we can't allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city."

"He needs to be tried in The Hague," she added, speaking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose arrival in the city for the United Nations General Assembly sparked the protest outside the UN headquarters.

Other politicians who joined the protest included Brad Lander, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania, Melat Kiros of Colorado, and Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, while celebrities who have been outspoken supporters of Palestinian rights, including actors Hannah Einbinder, Susan Sarandon, Elliot Page, Cynthia Nixon, and writer Tony Kushner also joined the demonstration led by Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

"I'm here because I want to stop US complicity in the genocide that is happening in Gaza and the West Bank," said Nixon. "I want to stop us funding Israel, I want to block the bombs, and I want elected leaders here in this country to catch up to the American people and people everywhere around the globe who understand that what is happening in Gaza and Palestine is a war crime, it's unacceptable, and it's wrong, and history will judge them very harshly."

Mass anti-war sit-in outside Netanyahu's speech https://t.co/iKJas2TeBG

— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) September 24, 2026

The demonstrators blocked roads outside the UN headquarters, and The New York Daily News reported that more than 100 people were arrested.

“There’s an arrest warrant out for Benjamin Netanyahu for the war crimes he’s committing in Gaza," said Sumaya Awad, director of the New York-based Organizing for Adalah Justice Project. " Trump is refusing to arrest him so we’re taking to the streets to make it clear to our government, and to future generations who will look back on this moment, that we refuse to normalize genocide. We refuse to normalize sending billions to commit war crimes, meanwhile our own schools and hospitals here are underfunded."

The US has provided at least $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since the country began its military campaign in Gaza—on top of $3.8 billion it provides annually.

But as Nixon noted, public approval for US funding of the Israel Defense Forces has plummeted in recent years. A Quinnipiac University poll last year found that 60% of Americans no longer support providing Israel with weapons and military funding.

Nixon was among many attendees who wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Fund People, Not Bombs." Protesters chanted, "Netanyahu, you can't hide, you are wanted for genocide!" and "Not another penny, not another dime, no more money for genocide!"

Netanyahu has been welcomed to the US multiple times since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant in November 2024 for his arrest, along with that of former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, who was killed several months later.

Netanyahu has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity for the military campaign his government has ordered in Gaza since October 2023, in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack—which, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz earlier this month, the prime minister was alerted about ahead of time by the United Arab Emirates.

In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, decimated the vast majority of housing units, and bombed hospitals, schools, and refugee camps. According to testimony from IDF soldiers, commanders have explicitly allowed the mass killing of civilians.

The government has also blocked humanitarian aid, leading to the starvation of hundreds of people, including at least 130 children. Amnesty International said last year that Netanyahu's government had used starvation as a "weapon of war," and the group is one of numerous human rights organizations that have called the assault on Gaza a genocide.

Netanyahu has joined US politicians in accusing critics of the Israeli government of "antisemitism," but JVP noted that a majority of people who took part in Thursday's protests were "Jewish New Yorkers, joined by Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iranian New Yorkers, including parents, teachers, nurses, grandmothers, and descendants of Holocaust survivors who were determined to raise their voices as Netanyahu roamed free in the streets of New York City."

Stefanie Fox, executive director of JVP, noted that "as we protest, the Israeli military expands its genocide in Gaza and destruction across the region," while "we are living through the crushing conditions of expanding fascism here in the US."

"But this is a movement that refuses to give up, and we know we can end this," said Fox. "From the streets of NYC to the halls of Congress we will be relentless in our demands to stop arming Israel."

Inside the UN headquarters, a number of delegations walked out of the room as Netanyahu began addressing the General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon—leading to jeers from the prime minister, who called the leaders "moral cowards" for objecting to the presence of an accused war criminal at the UN.

By continuing to back Israel, said Utah state Sen. Nate Blouin (D-13), "The US is very much not in step with the rest of the world."