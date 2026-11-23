Following multiple recent reports of people who have been detained by federal immigration agents under the Trump administration disappearing from the government's tracking system, the progressive lawmaker who is pushing to become the leader of the Democratic Party's new majority in the US Senate was among those demanding on Monday that officials investigate how thousands of names have vanished—and warned that the administration is depriving those detainees of their constitutional rights.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)—who is challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the leadership role—joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) in leading 21 Democrats and Independents in a letter to Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Their letter, dated Sunday, came two months after The Associated Press reported that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had abruptly stopped listing people with final deportation orders in its Online Detainee Locator System (ODLS).

The locator system, which was created by ICE, has been "critical in allowing detainees access to legal representation and their loved ones," said the senators, who also included Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).

But suddenly, “an official government policy of disappearing people," as one senior fellow at the Center for American Progress said, appeared to emerge in September when the names of people with final removal orders were no longer visible in the ODLS, and the locations of newly arrested people were hidden from view.

Legal experts warned that failing to make detainees' locations known to their legal representatives and families could violate their habeas corpus rights. The senators said in their letter that with the new practice, ICE is not "meeting its stated policy of updating its database “within eight hours of the release, removal, or transfer of detainees."

In a Monday statement, Warren's office noted that ICE appeared to have "deliberately changed its policy to exclude people with final removal orders from the locator system," and said the senators wanted Cuffari "to determine when the change was made and how many detainees have been affected."

Warren noted that she has led numerous investigations into the Trump administration's immigration enforcement practices, while Van Hollen was lauded last year for traveling to El Salvador to advocate for the release of his constituent, Kilmar Ábrego García, who had been wrongly deported.

The recent news reports about the absence of detainees' names and locations in the ODLS "suggest that the problem is not just one of delays or glitches but instead, DHS appears to have made an intentional policy change—without any warning to the public," wrote the senators.

"Without knowing their client’s detention location, attorneys cannot file time-sensitive habeas petitions in the proper venue and cannot intervene to challenge third-country removals," they continued. "Families and attorneys are now left scrambling to find out where the affected detainees have been taken. This policy change therefore raises deep concerns regarding violations of immigration, legal, and civil rights by the US government."

The lawmakers noted that the apparent policy change began as ICE arrests were at a "record high," with more than 50,000 people arrested in August and nearly 500,000 arrests in the 2026 fiscal year. In July, ICE was detaining more than 65,000 people in hundreds of detention centers across the country, and an estimated 30% of those people faced final removal orders.

The names also disappeared at a time when deaths in ICE detention are at a 20-year high, with at least 32 people having died while in the agency's custody this year, and the senators warned that removing people from the ODLS could put many at grave risk of physical harm.

"In one reported case, a woman with epilepsy and a history of seizures was transferred across the country without notifying her family and legal counsel," said the senators. "She became seriously ill and required oxygen during transit, but her treatment was delayed because ICE failed to inform the receiving facility about her medical conditions despite its stated transfer policy. Amid growing reports of medical neglect in detention, ICE’s failure to notify facilities and attorneys can be deadly."

"Many more lives could suffer in silence because help cannot reach them," they added.

The lawmakers demanded to know how many people's names have been removed from the ODLS, whether ICE has instructed personnel not to provide detainees' names and locations to family members and lawyers, and whether detainees have been transferred, deported, or faced medical emergencies since their records disappeared from the system.

"Your investigation," the lawmakers told Cuffari, "would help inform legislative efforts to pursue immigration reform and would

be consistent with your mission to 'provide independent oversight and promote excellence, integrity, and accountability within DHS.'"