Alligator Alcatraz Is an 'Extrajudicial Black Site,' Immigrant Advocates Say as Detainees Disappear

Immigrant rights activists in Florida are expressing alarm as they have found themselves "unable to locate" more than 1,000 detainees who have been "administratively disappeared" from the state's immigrant internment camp known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Last week, the Miami Herald reported that "the whereabouts of two-thirds of more than 1,800 men detained at Alligator Alcatraz during the month of July could not be determined" after the paper "obtained the names from two detainee rosters."

The reporters found that around 800 of the people on the rosters do not appear on Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Online Detainee Locator System, which provides publicly available information about the court status and locations of people who have been jailed by immigration enforcement. Another 450 had no location listed and instead merely instructed users to "Call ICE for details.”

The Herald also found that the vast majority of the detainees in the system did not have final orders of removal issued against them by immigration judges, which would be required for their deportation. Nevertheless, the detainees' families and attorneys have been left unable to find them.

Detainees and other witnesses, including several members of Congress who visited in July, have described the conditions inside Alligator Alcatraz as horrific. The ramshackle tent camp was set up in a matter of days this summer in the Everglades to warehouse thousands of people detained by ICE, often without criminal charges or warrants, and with restricted access to attorneys.

While people in federal immigration facilities are typically able to be tracked through the system, the state-run Alligator Alcatraz works differently.

(Video: Democracy Now!)

Shirsho Dasgupta, one of the reporters who broke the story for the Herald, told Democracy Now! on Thursday that attorneys he's spoken to often "don't know who to call" to get in contact with their clients.

Operations at Alligator Alcatraz were briefly halted in August when a federal district judge ruled against the facility on environmental grounds. But that ruling was stayed by a federal appeals court just two weeks later, allowing operations to resume.

While the state of Florida runs the facility, it has requested and was promised reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Shelter and Services Program, which was initially created to provide housing and other services to individuals released from ICE custody who were awaiting immigration court proceedings.

In a statement on Friday, the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), which has also attempted to track the detainees, said that the Herald's report shows what they "have been warning about for months," that "those detained in this detention camp have effectively been administratively disappeared."

FLIC said that the state of Florida has refused to confirm how many detainees are currently in Alligator Alcatraz and that, in addition to those not listed on the ICE locator tool, they have also seen people deported before scheduled bond hearings. The group also said it had "confirmed data showing Florida is lying when claiming those detained at the Everglades camp had final orders of removal."

"Since this depraved torture camp funded with state FEMA funds reopened," said Tessa Petit, FLIC's executive director, "we have been unable to locate the fathers, brothers, friends, and sons that are caged there without due process in the ICE locator. Hospitalizations for severe medical incidents, which include cardiac incidents and surgeries, go unreported."

Thomas Kennedy, a policy analyst at FLIC, said: "What we’re seeing at Alligator Alcatraz is basically a new model of immigration detention, where a state-run facility is operating as an extrajudicial black site, completely outside of the previous models of immigration detention in this country. It’s making what was already a terrible system somehow even worse."