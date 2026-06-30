Progressive Caucus Leader Backs Amendment to Cut Off Billions in US Military Aid to Israel

The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Monday expressed support for an amendment that would cut off $3.3 billion in US military assistance to Israel, pointing to atrocities in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's role in pushing the Trump administration to launch an illegal war against Iran.

"Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military. I will vote yes," Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) wrote on social media. "The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu."

The amendment, led by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), is expected to get a floor vote as soon as this week as part of debate over an annual appropriations bill for national security and the US State Department. The amendment states that "none of the funds made available under this act shall be obligated or expended for Israel."

"The amount otherwise made available by this act for 'Foreign Military Financing Program' is hereby reduced by $3,300,000,000," the amendment adds. Under current law, Israel is set to receive $3.3 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing Program funding through 2028.

The looming vote on the amendment, which will force lawmakers on the record on continued US aid to Israel, has sparked an AIPAC lobbying campaign and significant consternation within the House Democratic caucus. During a virtual caucus call over the weekend, according to Punchbowl, "leadership-aligned Democrats panned the Massie amendment as sloppily drafted."

"Members of the center-left New Democrat Coalition, as well as Jewish lawmakers, said they were opposed," the outlet reported. "Several members alleged that Republicans allowed Massie’s amendment to reach the floor because they hoped to divide Democrats on such a contentious issue."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democratic lawmakers will meet in person on Tuesday to discuss the amendment.

"Congress continues to treat military funding for Israel as automatic, even as public support for unconditional aid collapses across the country."

Recent polling has found that Democratic voters overwhelmingly oppose continued US military support for Israel, which has used American weaponry to commit grave war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories. A United Nations report published last week found that the Israeli military has deliberately targeted children in Gaza and "wiped out entire families across two or three or even four generations."

In his social media post on Monday, Casar acknowledged concerns voiced by some of his Democratic colleagues that the Massie amendment, as written, "may cut off both military weapons (~$3.3 billion) and some diplomatic funding (~$50 million)."

"While I would prefer to vote on an amendment that stripped just military funding," Casar wrote, "I think opposing the billions in military funding is what’s most important here."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who sits on the Congressional Progressive Caucus' executive board, told Drop Site on Monday that she would support Massie's amendment.

"In my community, in my district, the conclusion is pretty clear," said Ocasio-Cortez, who is leading a separate amendment to the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would bar the transfer of any US weaponry to other nations absent "congressional authorization and written presidential assurances that the recipient country is not restricting the transport or delivery of humanitarian assistance and is complying with international law."

🔸Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) tells Drop Site she will vote for Rep. Thomas Massie’s amendment to the FY2027 State Department appropriations bill that would prohibit funds under the bill from being spent on Israel and eliminate the $3.3 billion Foreign Military Financing… https://t.co/kpfeYYPJ55 pic.twitter.com/WHSkJKV8DT

— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 30, 2026

Urging House lawmakers to vote yes, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said the Massie amendment provides an opportunity for "a rare recorded vote on whether members of Congress will continue sending billions of US taxpayer dollars to the Israeli military, or finally begin ending America’s role in funding Israel’s genocides in Palestine and Lebanon, and endless aggressions in Yemen, Syria, Iran, and beyond."

"For years, Americans have watched US weapons, US tax dollars, and US diplomatic cover enable Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, its attacks on neighboring countries, and its efforts to drag the United States into Israel’s forever wars," the group said. "Yet Congress continues to treat military funding for Israel as automatic, even as public support for unconditional aid collapses across the country."