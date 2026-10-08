'He Thinks We Don't Know Any Better,' Says El-Sayed After Latest Hateful Trump Attack

After President Donald Trump launched yet another hateful attack on Abdul El-Sayed's name and Muslim faith, the Democratic Michigan US Senate nominee on Thursday accused the Republican of trying to distract voters from the cost-of-living crisis caused by GOP policies.

"He knows my name is Abdul. He says it every day," El-Sayed said in a social media post. "But he's not just attacking me. He's attacking all of us. He thinks so low of us."

"He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor's office," the 41-year-old physician added. "He thinks we don't know any better. It's time for change."

Trump's latest bigoted broadside against El-Sayed came Wednesday on the president's Truth Social network, where he called the Democrat a "RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer" and repeatedly referred to him as "Mohammed." Trump also claimed that El-Sayed "goes back to the days of the Jihad."

The president also affirmed his "COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT" of El-Sayed's Republican opponent, former Congressman Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health director, won the Democratic nomination in August and, if elected next in next month's midterms, would be the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate.

Trump's latest comments are part of an escalating campaign against El-Sayed that is often more focused on his Muslim faith rather than his policy proposals.

Last month, the president posted side-by-side photographs of himself and First Lady Melania Trump and El-Sayed and his wife, Dr. Sarah Jukaku, under the misspelled caption "Two VERY DIFFERENT America's." The post was condemned by the Council on American-Islamic Relations as "racist and bigoted."

Trump has also falsely accused El-Sayed of hating Jewish people.

The attacks echo Trump's long record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and are, critics allege, partly meant to deflect attention from the failure of Republicans to deliver results for working people and the betrayal of the president's promises of no new wars and lower consumer costs.

"I invite the president to focus on what I'm saying," El-Sayed previously said. "I want to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for All."

