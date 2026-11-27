The rush into artificial intelligence—and the uproar over Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence operative—makes one pause for a minute and ask what is really going on. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was abruptly reinstated as chief executive on Monday after President Donald Trump personally intervened with Nvidia’s board—sending the company’s stock surging nearly 30% and adding roughly a trillion dollars back to its market value.

Why did the president of the United States step in to rescue a single chip executive, and why are Wall Street private equity titans—BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and sovereign wealth funds—pumping nearly $2 trillion into artificial intelligence data centers? Because what is at stake is not a software product. It is the permanent ownership of the 21st century’s means of production. As the old maxim goes, "Whoever controls the instruments of production will control the society." And whoever controls the physical compute centers, microchips, and algorithms controls global banking, defense, logistics, agriculture, and governance—extracting monopoly rent from every nation on Earth.

Isn’t this reminiscent of the First Industrial Revolution, which paved the way for colonization? Roughly 40-50% of all new data center capacity under construction worldwide sits inside the United States, and more than 60% is concentrated in the United States and China combined—leaving over 150 developing nations with no large-scale AI computing hubs at all.

Compare today’s map with 19th-century England. There were three important centers in England’s Industrial Revolution: Lancashire, Manchester, and London. Northern Virginia ("Data Center Alley") is the new Lancashire: Nearly 70% of the world’s internet traffic passes through Ashburn and Loudoun County, where windowless server warehouses and power substations spin raw global data into proprietary intelligence. Texas is the new Manchester: Fueled by cheap natural gas, vast land, and light regulation, Texas has become the boomtown of multi-gigawatt AI campuses—repeating Manchester’s lightly regulated industrial expansion. Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing are the new London: Just as London held the Bank of England and the commodity exchanges that financed the mills and wrote global trade rules, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing hold the capital, intellectual property, and regulatory power that govern the digital order.

Yet there is one stark difference from 19th-century England. Manchester’s textile mills employed tens of thousands of factory workers. Once built, a $5-billion AI data center employs barely 30-50 permanent technicians. Local residents in Northern Virginia and Texas get almost none of the jobs—yet they sacrifice their water tables, breathe turbine exhaust, endure relentless industrial noise, and watch their household electric bills climb to subsidize billionaire server farms. Just days after the United Nation’s COP31 climate talks collapsed without an agreement, private equity funds are treating water depletion and carbon emissions as free externalities dumped onto working families—sparking grassroots blockades across Virginia and Texas that have already stalled nearly $200 billion in projects.

Colonialism as we know ended after 1945. As Ghana’s founding President Kwame Nkrumah warned in 1965, external powers no longer need viceroys or gunboats when monopoly ownership of capital and technology allows them to extract wealth from formally independent states. What we face today is Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism, operating through a three-tier global extraction chain:

Extraction in the Global South: The minerals that make AI hardware possible—cobalt from Congo, copper and lithium from Chile and Peru, nickel from Indonesia, and rare earths from Brazil and Myanmar—are extracted across developing nations, leaving local communities with toxic tailings and depleted water while millions of "ghost workers" in Kenya, India, and the Philippines earn $2 an hour labeling data. Refining in China: Over 70% of global mineral refining—including roughly half of the world’s copper, 65% of lithium chemicals, 75% of cobalt, and nearly 90% of rare earth magnets—passes through China. Having suffered Western imperial domination in the 19th century, Beijing treats industrial refining and state-backed computing hubs as instruments of sovereign self-defense against US semiconductor sanctions, even as Chinese firms reproduce raw-material-for-finished-goods extraction across African and Asian mining belts. Value Capture by the US Techno-Oligarchy: Once refined minerals are fabricated into advanced chips in Taiwan and South Korea, they are bought up by US tech oligarchs and Wall Street funds. Raw data flows northward from billions of users; proprietary AI models and cloud licenses are rented back to the Global South at monopoly prices—while Russia, sidelined by chip sanctions and wartime spending, accounts for barely 1-2% of global data center capacity.

Article 2 of the UN Charter guarantees sovereign equality among nations of the world and protects their territorial integrity and political independence. Yet if foreign oligarchs and private equity funds own the servers, algorithms, and patents that run a country’s banks, courts, hospitals, and farms, future generations across the Global South—and working families in Virginia and Texas—will become permanent digital tenants paying rent on their own minerals, water, and data. Breaking Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism before it hardens requires enforcing three clear rules: local mineral refining and technology transfer, strict data localization laws treating national data as a public commons, and public investment in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and open-source computing owned by citizens rather than private oligarchs. True sovereignty in the 21st century begins where the server racks stand.