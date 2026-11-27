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If foreign oligarchs and private equity funds own the servers, algorithms, and patents that run a country’s banks, courts, hospitals, and farms, future generations across the Global South—and working families in Virginia and Texas—will become permanent digital tenants paying rent on their own minerals, water, and data.
The rush into artificial intelligence—and the uproar over Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence operative—makes one pause for a minute and ask what is really going on. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was abruptly reinstated as chief executive on Monday after President Donald Trump personally intervened with Nvidia’s board—sending the company’s stock surging nearly 30% and adding roughly a trillion dollars back to its market value.
Why did the president of the United States step in to rescue a single chip executive, and why are Wall Street private equity titans—BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and sovereign wealth funds—pumping nearly $2 trillion into artificial intelligence data centers? Because what is at stake is not a software product. It is the permanent ownership of the 21st century’s means of production. As the old maxim goes, "Whoever controls the instruments of production will control the society." And whoever controls the physical compute centers, microchips, and algorithms controls global banking, defense, logistics, agriculture, and governance—extracting monopoly rent from every nation on Earth.
Isn’t this reminiscent of the First Industrial Revolution, which paved the way for colonization? Roughly 40-50% of all new data center capacity under construction worldwide sits inside the United States, and more than 60% is concentrated in the United States and China combined—leaving over 150 developing nations with no large-scale AI computing hubs at all.
Compare today’s map with 19th-century England. There were three important centers in England’s Industrial Revolution: Lancashire, Manchester, and London. Northern Virginia ("Data Center Alley") is the new Lancashire: Nearly 70% of the world’s internet traffic passes through Ashburn and Loudoun County, where windowless server warehouses and power substations spin raw global data into proprietary intelligence. Texas is the new Manchester: Fueled by cheap natural gas, vast land, and light regulation, Texas has become the boomtown of multi-gigawatt AI campuses—repeating Manchester’s lightly regulated industrial expansion. Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing are the new London: Just as London held the Bank of England and the commodity exchanges that financed the mills and wrote global trade rules, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing hold the capital, intellectual property, and regulatory power that govern the digital order.
Yet there is one stark difference from 19th-century England. Manchester’s textile mills employed tens of thousands of factory workers. Once built, a $5-billion AI data center employs barely 30-50 permanent technicians. Local residents in Northern Virginia and Texas get almost none of the jobs—yet they sacrifice their water tables, breathe turbine exhaust, endure relentless industrial noise, and watch their household electric bills climb to subsidize billionaire server farms. Just days after the United Nation’s COP31 climate talks collapsed without an agreement, private equity funds are treating water depletion and carbon emissions as free externalities dumped onto working families—sparking grassroots blockades across Virginia and Texas that have already stalled nearly $200 billion in projects.
Colonialism as we know ended after 1945. As Ghana’s founding President Kwame Nkrumah warned in 1965, external powers no longer need viceroys or gunboats when monopoly ownership of capital and technology allows them to extract wealth from formally independent states. What we face today is Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism, operating through a three-tier global extraction chain:
Article 2 of the UN Charter guarantees sovereign equality among nations of the world and protects their territorial integrity and political independence. Yet if foreign oligarchs and private equity funds own the servers, algorithms, and patents that run a country’s banks, courts, hospitals, and farms, future generations across the Global South—and working families in Virginia and Texas—will become permanent digital tenants paying rent on their own minerals, water, and data. Breaking Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism before it hardens requires enforcing three clear rules: local mineral refining and technology transfer, strict data localization laws treating national data as a public commons, and public investment in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and open-source computing owned by citizens rather than private oligarchs. True sovereignty in the 21st century begins where the server racks stand.
This country and this world are at a monumental crossroads.
US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.
We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it.
Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.
They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us.
It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.
People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.
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The rush into artificial intelligence—and the uproar over Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence operative—makes one pause for a minute and ask what is really going on. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was abruptly reinstated as chief executive on Monday after President Donald Trump personally intervened with Nvidia’s board—sending the company’s stock surging nearly 30% and adding roughly a trillion dollars back to its market value.
Why did the president of the United States step in to rescue a single chip executive, and why are Wall Street private equity titans—BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and sovereign wealth funds—pumping nearly $2 trillion into artificial intelligence data centers? Because what is at stake is not a software product. It is the permanent ownership of the 21st century’s means of production. As the old maxim goes, "Whoever controls the instruments of production will control the society." And whoever controls the physical compute centers, microchips, and algorithms controls global banking, defense, logistics, agriculture, and governance—extracting monopoly rent from every nation on Earth.
Isn’t this reminiscent of the First Industrial Revolution, which paved the way for colonization? Roughly 40-50% of all new data center capacity under construction worldwide sits inside the United States, and more than 60% is concentrated in the United States and China combined—leaving over 150 developing nations with no large-scale AI computing hubs at all.
Compare today’s map with 19th-century England. There were three important centers in England’s Industrial Revolution: Lancashire, Manchester, and London. Northern Virginia ("Data Center Alley") is the new Lancashire: Nearly 70% of the world’s internet traffic passes through Ashburn and Loudoun County, where windowless server warehouses and power substations spin raw global data into proprietary intelligence. Texas is the new Manchester: Fueled by cheap natural gas, vast land, and light regulation, Texas has become the boomtown of multi-gigawatt AI campuses—repeating Manchester’s lightly regulated industrial expansion. Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing are the new London: Just as London held the Bank of England and the commodity exchanges that financed the mills and wrote global trade rules, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing hold the capital, intellectual property, and regulatory power that govern the digital order.
Yet there is one stark difference from 19th-century England. Manchester’s textile mills employed tens of thousands of factory workers. Once built, a $5-billion AI data center employs barely 30-50 permanent technicians. Local residents in Northern Virginia and Texas get almost none of the jobs—yet they sacrifice their water tables, breathe turbine exhaust, endure relentless industrial noise, and watch their household electric bills climb to subsidize billionaire server farms. Just days after the United Nation’s COP31 climate talks collapsed without an agreement, private equity funds are treating water depletion and carbon emissions as free externalities dumped onto working families—sparking grassroots blockades across Virginia and Texas that have already stalled nearly $200 billion in projects.
Colonialism as we know ended after 1945. As Ghana’s founding President Kwame Nkrumah warned in 1965, external powers no longer need viceroys or gunboats when monopoly ownership of capital and technology allows them to extract wealth from formally independent states. What we face today is Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism, operating through a three-tier global extraction chain:
Article 2 of the UN Charter guarantees sovereign equality among nations of the world and protects their territorial integrity and political independence. Yet if foreign oligarchs and private equity funds own the servers, algorithms, and patents that run a country’s banks, courts, hospitals, and farms, future generations across the Global South—and working families in Virginia and Texas—will become permanent digital tenants paying rent on their own minerals, water, and data. Breaking Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism before it hardens requires enforcing three clear rules: local mineral refining and technology transfer, strict data localization laws treating national data as a public commons, and public investment in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and open-source computing owned by citizens rather than private oligarchs. True sovereignty in the 21st century begins where the server racks stand.
The rush into artificial intelligence—and the uproar over Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and an alleged Chinese intelligence operative—makes one pause for a minute and ask what is really going on. Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was abruptly reinstated as chief executive on Monday after President Donald Trump personally intervened with Nvidia’s board—sending the company’s stock surging nearly 30% and adding roughly a trillion dollars back to its market value.
Why did the president of the United States step in to rescue a single chip executive, and why are Wall Street private equity titans—BlackRock, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, and sovereign wealth funds—pumping nearly $2 trillion into artificial intelligence data centers? Because what is at stake is not a software product. It is the permanent ownership of the 21st century’s means of production. As the old maxim goes, "Whoever controls the instruments of production will control the society." And whoever controls the physical compute centers, microchips, and algorithms controls global banking, defense, logistics, agriculture, and governance—extracting monopoly rent from every nation on Earth.
Isn’t this reminiscent of the First Industrial Revolution, which paved the way for colonization? Roughly 40-50% of all new data center capacity under construction worldwide sits inside the United States, and more than 60% is concentrated in the United States and China combined—leaving over 150 developing nations with no large-scale AI computing hubs at all.
Compare today’s map with 19th-century England. There were three important centers in England’s Industrial Revolution: Lancashire, Manchester, and London. Northern Virginia ("Data Center Alley") is the new Lancashire: Nearly 70% of the world’s internet traffic passes through Ashburn and Loudoun County, where windowless server warehouses and power substations spin raw global data into proprietary intelligence. Texas is the new Manchester: Fueled by cheap natural gas, vast land, and light regulation, Texas has become the boomtown of multi-gigawatt AI campuses—repeating Manchester’s lightly regulated industrial expansion. Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing are the new London: Just as London held the Bank of England and the commodity exchanges that financed the mills and wrote global trade rules, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Beijing hold the capital, intellectual property, and regulatory power that govern the digital order.
Yet there is one stark difference from 19th-century England. Manchester’s textile mills employed tens of thousands of factory workers. Once built, a $5-billion AI data center employs barely 30-50 permanent technicians. Local residents in Northern Virginia and Texas get almost none of the jobs—yet they sacrifice their water tables, breathe turbine exhaust, endure relentless industrial noise, and watch their household electric bills climb to subsidize billionaire server farms. Just days after the United Nation’s COP31 climate talks collapsed without an agreement, private equity funds are treating water depletion and carbon emissions as free externalities dumped onto working families—sparking grassroots blockades across Virginia and Texas that have already stalled nearly $200 billion in projects.
Colonialism as we know ended after 1945. As Ghana’s founding President Kwame Nkrumah warned in 1965, external powers no longer need viceroys or gunboats when monopoly ownership of capital and technology allows them to extract wealth from formally independent states. What we face today is Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism, operating through a three-tier global extraction chain:
Article 2 of the UN Charter guarantees sovereign equality among nations of the world and protects their territorial integrity and political independence. Yet if foreign oligarchs and private equity funds own the servers, algorithms, and patents that run a country’s banks, courts, hospitals, and farms, future generations across the Global South—and working families in Virginia and Texas—will become permanent digital tenants paying rent on their own minerals, water, and data. Breaking Oligarchical AI Neocolonialism before it hardens requires enforcing three clear rules: local mineral refining and technology transfer, strict data localization laws treating national data as a public commons, and public investment in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and open-source computing owned by citizens rather than private oligarchs. True sovereignty in the 21st century begins where the server racks stand.