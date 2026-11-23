Meta's chief artificial intelligence officer warned Sunday that humanity is approaching a technological point of no return beyond which people could lose control to exponentially more powerful machines, prompting fresh calls from AI experts, policymakers, and other critics for urgent government intervention in the face of the mounting—and potentially existential—threat.

"Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in," Meta's Alexander Wang said in a social media post. He wasn't referring to US President Donald Trump's inane alternative word for artificial intelligence, but rather to an advanced, self-improving AI that far surpasses the cognitive abilities of the best human minds across virtually all domains.

The 29-year-old executive—who cofounded the data labeling company Scale AI before joining Meta last year—was implicitly reacting to a claim by Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at competing AI firm Anthropic, who last week said that, working with the company's Claude chatbot, he believes he has "discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis," one of the most difficult unsolved math problems.

While Alpöge's claim remains unverified, Wang's larger warning was that AI could soon "become the greatest contributor of progress across nearly every field, vastly outperforming the best humans."

Forthcoming models, he said, could automate AI research, improve themselves beyond human capabilities—a process known as recursive self-improvement—and dramatically accelerate research in fields including biology, weapons, and economics.

Wang warned that humanity may lose control over unconstrained AI self-improvement or a superintelligence "1,000 times smarter and more capable than humans in every field." He urged the tech industry to prioritize safety, alignment, and security, and to rethink the assumption that superintelligence is inevitable and that the only question is how to develop it safely.

"We should not be okay with a 'handover' of society to AI," he wrote, arguing that the industry must "build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment."

"I strongly believe this is possible," Wang added, "but likely involves the whole industry taking meaningfully different actions from the 'default path' in front of us."

Wang's post sparked renewed—and urgent—demands for curbs on the breakneck development of frontier AI models, calls which followed a recent warning from Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist often called the “godfather of AI," that Congress has "maybe a year" left to act before it's too late.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) argued Sunday that "it can't wait until 2027."

"How many more of the engineers and scientists at the world’s leading AI companies need to warn us about the catastrophic consequences of inaction for us to regulate this industry?!" she wrote on X. "Our top priority in Congress must be to rein in frontier AI labs, pause advanced AI development with urgency, and ban artificial superintelligence."

Citing Hinton—who has estimated that AI poses a 10-20% chance of wiping out humanity—Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Sunday that "if some of the world's leading scientists are concerned about artificial intelligence becoming independent of human control with potentially catastrophic results, shouldn't we do everything in our power to prevent it?"

"This is scary stuff," Sanders added. "The new Democratic majority must stop the greed of the Big Tech oligarchs, pass a national data center moratorium, pause advanced AI development, and ban the development of superintelligence."

In September, Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) introduced the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act, which would prohibit the development and deployment of superintelligent systems, temporarily pause advanced AI development pending the establishment of federal safety regulations, and create a new Cabinet-level agency to oversee the technology.

Responding to Saturday's March Against AI Extinction in London, Leo McKee-Reid, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based nonprofit AI safety startup Neolithic, said he is "in strong support of a temporary, global pause" on frontier AI research and development.

"We’re extremely unprepared for AI-enabled cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, bioterrorism, or loss of control to powerful rogue AI," he asserted. "Rushing toward a [recursive self-improvement] takeoff under these vulnerable circumstances is insane."

University of California, Berkeley statistics professor Will Fithian said on social media, "I agree with the thrust of this essay but notice what’s left unsaid: that Meta—where Wang runs Superintelligence Labs—will slow down or stop, or even that the government should intervene to stop them."

"He offers no solution except a milquetoast call to 'proceed thoughtfully' and take 'meaningfully different actions from the default path in front of us,'" he continued. "No hint of what alternative he has in mind."

"The obvious alternative: Immediately stop training new frontier models and negotiate a deal with China to make it international," Fithian said. "Let society catch its breath, adapt to the revolutionary tech we already have, and deliberate broadly about how to proceed."

"But that would mean taking power out of industry leaders’ hands," he added. "It is long past time for our discourse to stop taking its cues from the AI industry, and for democratic government, not Big Tech, to set the agenda."

AI proponents, meanwhile, envision a future in which superintelligent systems make extraordinary advances in medicine, scientific discovery, agriculture, energy production, and other fields. They argue that machines with intellectual capabilities far beyond those of humans could help cure diseases, address climate change, eliminate scarcity, and unlock discoveries that would otherwise take humanity centuries to achieve—if they are ever achieved at all.

Another frequently invoked argument against slowing the AI race is that the United States cannot afford to let China develop superintelligence first. But critics say the familiar “if we don't do it, China will” rationale risks producing dangerous competition like last century's nuclear arms race—and ignores human commonalities.

"Existential risk affects us all. China is also concerned about this," McKee Reid said. "Giving up on international policy prematurely is a loser attitude."

Still others argue that the more immediate danger isn't machine superintelligence, but rather the possibility that increasingly powerful technology becomes an instrument of authoritarian rule by the humans who control it.

"The risk isn’t the software. It’s the technofascists," University of New Hampshire theoretical cosmologist and particle physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein asserted on Bluesky. "There is no risk superintelligence is coming."

AI does not even have to become superintelligent to threaten democracy. Systems already capable of mass surveillance, manipulation of opinion and behavior, automated warfare, and workplace monitoring can dramatically expand the already outsized power of governments and corporations over ordinary people.

Still, the staggering potential of the superintelligence that Wang and other AI developers say is imminent has experts and laymen alike agreeing that it is beyond imprudent to rush headlong into the unknown.

As podcast host Jon Favreau said in response to Wang's post, "This is fucking insane."