To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
UltraViolet
Contact:

Anna Zuccaro | anna@unbendablemedia.com

UltraViolet Applauds DOJ’s Decision Not to Continue Defending Donald Trump From E. Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit

According to reports, the United States Department of Justice will not shield Donald Trump, who is being sued for defamation by writer E. Jean Carroll, reversing a controversial decision to defend the former President in 2021.

In reaction to the decision, Nicole Regalado, Vice President of Campaigns at UltraViolet, a leading national gender-justice organization, issued the following statement:

“The Justice Department made the right choice by reversing its earlier decision to shield Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit. Defending a convicted sexual abuser was a waste of the Justice Department’s precious time, money, and resources.

“After becoming President in 2016, Donald Trump used the Department of Justice as his own law firm – hiding behind federal protections and shielding himself from accountability under criminal law. Trump deserves to face the consequences of his actions in Court without hiding behind federal government attorneys.

“Slandering survivors of sexual abuse should never be considered a legitimate function of federal office holders. That’s why the Justice Department’s decision to reverse course and stop defending Trump is a victory E. Jean Carroll and all survivors who seek legal redress against their abusers.”

In 2021, members of UltraViolet criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice for shielding Trump from Carroll’s defamation lawsuit. The group also sent a joint letter to President Biden denouncing and launched a petition urging the Department of Justice not to defend Trump, which garnered over 30,000 signatures.

VIEW THE PETITION HERE:https://act.weareultraviolet.org/sign/DOJ_Trump/

UltraViolet has expressed its unwavering support for E. Jean Carroll since she filed suit against Trump since 2019.

UltraViolet is a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture.

weareultraviolet.org
Press PageAction Page