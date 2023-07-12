July, 12 2023, 04:55pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
UltraViolet Applauds DOJ’s Decision Not to Continue Defending Donald Trump From E. Jean Carroll Defamation Lawsuit
According to reports, the United States Department of Justice will not shield Donald Trump, who is being sued for defamation by writer E. Jean Carroll, reversing a controversial decision to defend the former President in 2021.
In reaction to the decision, Nicole Regalado, Vice President of Campaigns at UltraViolet, a leading national gender-justice organization, issued the following statement:
“The Justice Department made the right choice by reversing its earlier decision to shield Donald Trump from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit. Defending a convicted sexual abuser was a waste of the Justice Department’s precious time, money, and resources.
“After becoming President in 2016, Donald Trump used the Department of Justice as his own law firm – hiding behind federal protections and shielding himself from accountability under criminal law. Trump deserves to face the consequences of his actions in Court without hiding behind federal government attorneys.
“Slandering survivors of sexual abuse should never be considered a legitimate function of federal office holders. That’s why the Justice Department’s decision to reverse course and stop defending Trump is a victory E. Jean Carroll and all survivors who seek legal redress against their abusers.”
In 2021, members of UltraViolet criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice for shielding Trump from Carroll’s defamation lawsuit. The group also sent a joint letter to President Biden denouncing and launched a petition urging the Department of Justice not to defend Trump, which garnered over 30,000 signatures.
VIEW THE PETITION HERE:https://act.weareultraviolet.org/sign/DOJ_Trump/
UltraViolet has expressed its unwavering support for E. Jean Carroll since she filed suit against Trump since 2019.
UltraViolet is a powerful and rapidly growing community of people mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture.
LATEST NEWS
Iowa Abortion Providers Sue Over 'Appalling' New Six-Week Ban
"We are seeking to block the ban because we know that every day this law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting desperately needed medical care," said the ACLU of Iowa's legal director.
Jul 12, 2023
News
"Today, we continue the fight to protect Iowans' fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as we seek a temporary injunction to block the egregious abortion ban Iowa lawmakers rammed through during an unprecedented one-day special session," said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, in a statement.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn't yet signed a new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy but healthcare providers are already fighting back, filing a challenge to the looming law in state court on Wednesday.
The case was brought by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the ACLU of Iowa on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Dr. Sarah Traxler, and the Emma Goldman Clinic—whose executive director, Francine Thompson, said that "we are appalled and disappointed that the Iowa Legislature and the governor are playing doctor by inserting themselves into exam rooms where they don't belong."
After the divided Iowa Supreme Court last month upheld an injunction against a similar 2018 law, Reynolds called Tuesday's special session specifically so that Republican lawmakers could pass a new abortion ban and she now plans to sign the bill, H.F. 732, on Friday.
"This law is deeply cruel and callously puts the lives and health of Iowans at risk."
"This law is deeply cruel and callously puts the lives and health of Iowans at risk," said Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa. "It's appalling that our Legislature has passed, and the governor is going to sign, a nearly identical abortion ban to the one permanently blocked by the courts."
"We are seeking to block the ban because we know that every day this law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting desperately needed medical care—just as we have seen in other states with similar bans," Austen added. "Iowa politicians who voted for this have put their own political expediency over the will of the people, as well as Iowans' rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom, their health, and their safety."
H.F. 732 would ban abortion before many people even know they are pregnant—and while the bill contains exceptions for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the pregnant person, as Common Dreams has reported, in practice, healthcare providers' fears about potential consequences have led some patients who could qualify for a legal abortion to be denied such care.
While Reynolds claimed in a Tuesday statement about the bill's passage that "the voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer," polling results released Wednesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research show the majority of Americans across the political spectrum support abortions up to 15 weeks.
The poll was conducted June 22-26, a period that included the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority reversing Roe v. Wade. Since the justices' Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationdecision, GOP anti-choice legislators have ramped up their efforts to end abortion access, leading "healthcare refugees" who can afford it to seek care in Democrat-controlled states with strong reproductive rights protections, such as Illinois, which borders Iowa.
The fight over Iowa's new ban comes as the state prepares for a Friday forum featuring some candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, hosted by Tucker Carlson, who was recently ousted by Fox News. The frontrunner—twice-impeached and twice-indicted former President Donald Trump—is not planning to participate.
However, for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and ex-Vice President Mike Pence, Iowa's new abortion ban "just became a GOP litmus test," TIME's Philip Elliott wrote Wednesday. "It will be all but impossible for the candidates to avoid this issue as they take their turn on stage Friday."
Meanwhile, given polls showing most Americans support at least some abortion rights,The New Republic's Tori Otten suggested that the Iowa GOP's "extreme move" this week "could tip the state" for President Joe Biden, who is facing a few longshot Democratic primary challengers but widely expected to face the Republican nominee next year.
Forcing Poor Nations to Prioritize Debt Payments Over Social Investments Is a 'Disaster,' Says UN Chief
"Some 3.3 billion people—almost half of humanity—live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on education or health," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.
Jul 12, 2023
News
"A growing share is held by private creditors who charge sky-high interest rates to many developing countries," Guterres lamented. "On average, African countries pay four times more for borrowing than the United States and eight times more than the wealthiest European countries."
"Deep reforms to the global financial system will not happen overnight," Guterres acknowledged. "But there are many steps we can take right now."
"Action will not be easy," he added. "But it is essential and urgent... Time is up for 3.3 billion people."
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that "half our world is sinking into a development disaster, fueled by a crushing debt crisis," and called for urgent fiscal relief.
Citing a new report published by the U.N. Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy, and Finance (GCRG), Guterres pointed out that "some 3.3 billion people—almost half of humanity—live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on education or health."
"And yet, because most of these unsustainable debts are concentrated in poor countries, they are not judged to pose a systemic risk to the global financial system," said Guterres. "This is a mirage."
In Guterres' words: "3.3 billion people is more than a systemic risk. It is a systemic failure. Markets may seem not be suffering—yet. But people are."
"It is one result of the inequality built into our outdated global financial system, which reflects the colonial power dynamics of the era when it was created."
As the U.N. detailed in a separate Wednesday report, the Covid-19 pandemic, wars, and the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency have pushed an additional 122 million people into hunger worldwide since 2019, with an estimated 735 million people suffering from a lack of food as of last year. In terms of nutrition, more than 3.1 billion people around the globe were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021—nearly the same number who live in nations compelled to prioritize debt repayment over social welfare.
According to the GCRG's report, A World of Debt: A Growing Burden to Global Prosperity, such problems are indeed connected. That's because, as Guterres noted, "some of the poorest countries in the world are being forced into a choice between servicing their debt, or serving their people."
"They have virtually no fiscal space for essential investments in the sustainable development goals or the transition to renewable energy," said Guterres.
Governments' domestic and external debts have been rising for decades, and "cascading crises in recent years triggered an acceleration of this trend," the GCRG analysis observes. Global public debt hit a record high of $92 trillion in 2022, of which low- and middle-income countries hold roughly 30%.
Public debt has increased at a faster rate in the Global South than in the Global North over the past decade due to "growing development financing needs"—made worse by the coronavirus, cost-of-living, and climate crises—and because "an unequal international financial architecture makes developing countries' access to financing inadequate and expensive," says the report.
Amid this combination of soaring needs and lack of access to affordable sources of financing, the number of nations facing high levels of debt has climbed from 22 in 2011 to 59 in 2022.
"A growing share is held by private creditors who charge sky-high interest rates to many developing countries," Guterres lamented. "On average, African countries pay four times more for borrowing than the United States and eight times more than the wealthiest European countries."
As the U.N. chief noted, "It is one result of the inequality built into our outdated global financial system, which reflects the colonial power dynamics of the era when it was created."
"On average, African countries pay four times more for borrowing than the United States and eight times more than the wealthiest European countries."
A handful of wealthy countries established the so-called Bretton Woods system—comprised of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group—near the end of World War II, prior to decolonization. The United States and Europe continue to play an outsized role in shaping both institutions, which have imposed "structural adjustment" programs that inflict austerity and privatization in impoverished nations throughout the neoliberal era.
"The system has not fulfilled its mandate as a safety net to help all countries manage today's cascade of unforeseen shocks—the pandemic; the devastating impact of the climate crisis; and the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said Guterres.
The report explains how borrowing in foreign currencies increases developing nations' vulnerability to external shocks and makes it harder to repay debt. In addition, the report shows, low- and middle-income countries' reliance on private creditors makes borrowing more expensive and debt restructuring more complicated.
"Debt is an important financial tool that can drive development and enable governments to protect and invest in their people," Guterres stressed. "But when countries are forced to borrow for their economic survival, debt becomes a trap that simply generates more debt."
The report provides "a roadmap to finance sustainable development." It consists of three areas of multilateral action:
- Tackling the high cost of debt and rising risks of debt distress;
- Massively scaling up affordable long-term financing for development; and
- Expanding contingency financing to countries in need.
"Deep reforms to the global financial system will not happen overnight," Guterres acknowledged. "But there are many steps we can take right now."
"Action will not be easy," he added. "But it is essential and urgent... Time is up for 3.3 billion people."
Wednesday's report echoes a May analysis from Oxfam International, which found that despite owing low- and middle-income countries $13.3 trillion in unpaid development aid and climate funding, wealthy Group of Seven nations and their rich bankers are now demanding a combined $507 billion in debt repayments from the developing world through 2028. Like the GCRG, Oxfam emphasized that the large sums of money currently allocated to debt repayments—collectively totaling about $232 million per day—could be better spent on healthcare, education, climate action, and more.
Last week, the U.N. calculated that the investment gap for meeting its sustainable development goals grew from $2.5 trillion per year in 2015 to more than $4 trillion per year in 2022. The body's trade agency noted that debt relief provides one way for wealthy countries to help close this huge funding shortfall.
Ahead of last month's Summit for a New Global Financing Pact held in Paris, more than 140 economists and policy experts implored the leaders of rich countries to fight the life-threatening crises of climate change and inequality through the downward redistribution of trillions of dollars in public money, including via the cancellation of the Global South's external debts.
Although the stated aim of the meeting was "to build a more responsive, fairer, and more inclusive international financial system," global justice groups condemned delegates afterward for their lack of progress toward fulfilling that goal.
Sen. Ron Johnson Argues Against Rich Paying Fair Share to Ensure Social Security's Survival
The Wisconsin Republican millionaire accused working-class Americans of "getting a lot more in return" from the key social program than rich people who pay disproportionately less into its coffers.
Jul 12, 2023
News
Patient advocate and cancer survivor Peter Morley tweeted Wednesday that "Sen. Ron Johnson is a LIAR and it was clear from today's hearing that he is a defender of the rich and not for the people!"
On Tuesday, the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary published an analysis showing how Democrats' Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act could extend the social programs' solvency for generations by increasing taxes on incomes over $400,000.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson came under fire Wednesday after the multimillionaire Wisconsin Republican asserted during a Senate hearing that Social Security—an economic lifeline for tens of millions of Americans who paid into the system throughout their working lives—unfairly takes from wealthier people to support lower-income retirees.
Speaking during the Senate Budget Committee hearing—entitled Protecting Social Security for All: Making the Wealthy Pay Their Fair Share—Johnson said that his Wisconsin constituents "have a basic misconception about Social Security."
Johnson—one of the wealthiest U.S. senators, according to the watchdog OpenSecrets—derided Social Security, a key New Deal program, as a "nanny state" scheme enacted because the government doesn't trust Americans to save for retirement on their own.
"Most people think, 'Well, that's my money,' and, in fact, part of it is," the senator continued. "If you're in a low-income group, you're getting a lot more in return than you invested in... If you're in the high-income, you're not getting what you paid in."
Patient advocate and cancer survivor Peter Morley tweeted Wednesday that "Sen. Ron Johnson is a LIAR and it was clear from today's hearing that he is a defender of the rich and not for the people!"
Johnson previously called Social Security a "Ponzi scheme" in one of many attacks on the program upon which around 66 million Americans rely.
Further arguing during Wednesday's hearing that Social Security was not meant to be a "general welfare system," Johnson turned to Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) executive director Amy Hanauer—who testified that "our tax system raises far too little from those with the most"—to ask what he called "a very simple question."
"Out of every $1 of income that any American makes," he queried, "how much should be the maximum amount the government takes out in total?"
"I think we should think about the kind of country we want to have," Hanauer began to reply before Johnson interrupted her to demand an answer as "a percent."
"You know, we had 400 billionaires who paid less than an 8% tax rate, so more than that," she asserted. "It strikes me that in a society where the wealthiest are getting more and more of our income, they can afford to chip in more to maintain the systems that enabled them to build that wealth in the first place."
Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) followed Hanauer's response by opining that "it would make a very big difference to me in how much should be taxed on a dollar of income whether it was the first dollar of income of an individual or their billionth dollar of income."
On Tuesday, the Social Security Administration's Office of the Chief Actuary published an analysis showing how Democrats' Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act could extend the social programs' solvency for generations by increasing taxes on incomes over $400,000.
Another bill introduced earlier this year by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) would boost monthly Social Security benefits by at least $200, prolonging the program's solvency for decades by lifting the cap on the maximum income subject to Social Security payroll tax.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has announced the creation of a fiscal commission tasked with finding ways to reduce the national debt, warning last month that he was "going to make some people uncomfortable" by looking at cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
