Turkey’s Control of the Internet Threatens Election

Tech Firms Should Prioritize Rights; Government Should End Online Censorship
Voters in Turkey will head to the polls in a high-stakes election on May 14, 2023, amid concern that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will exert considerable control over the digital ecosystem in an effort to undermine the outcome of the election, ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch said in a question and answer document released today.
ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch examined potential threats to Turkey’s online environment in the parliamentary and presidential elections in which President Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) face a significant electoral challenge. It outlines how the government, which has a history of silencing dissenting opinions online, has amassed a vast arsenal of digital censorship tools. The document also details what additional steps social media platforms and messaging services should take to meet their human rights responsibilities in this important election.
“The Turkish government has accelerated its efforts to enforce censorship and tighten control over social media and independent online news sites ahead of this election,” said Deborah Brown, senior technology researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The vote will test whether voters in Turkey can rely on social media for independent news and to express their views on the election and its outcome, despite government efforts to put companies under its heel.”
The government should refrain from threatening or throttling social media platforms to prevent opposing views from circulating during the election. Social media platforms and messaging services should prioritize human rights over profits to respect the right of voters in Turkey to participate in a democratic election by resisting government pressure and putting in place contingency plans against throttling.
In recent years, the government has stepped up its prosecutions of journalists, political opponents, and others for criticizing the president and the government online or even just for sharing or liking critical articles on social media. It frequently blocks websites and orders removal of content that voices opposing views, and has a record of blocking access to popular social media networks at times of political unrest or when it anticipates criticism, as it did in the aftermath of the devastating February 2023 earthquakes.
In October 2022, new amendments introduced a vague “public dissemination of misleading information” offense along with an expanded toolkit of compliance measures to further the online repression campaign during the elections. Social media platforms that reject government demands for user data or content removal could face hefty fines and bandwidth restrictions that would leave their platforms effectively unusable in Turkey.
The Turkish government should end its crackdown on civil society and secure the right to freedom of expression and privacy especially in the run up to and during elections, ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch said. And any future Turkish government should reassess its legal framework and ensure it is compliant with its human rights obligations.
Conversely, manipulative online behavior has been common in political discourse in Turkey. In advance of past votes, large networks of fake accounts circulated pro-government views on social media. Online threats have also concerned political parties participating in this election. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has alleged he has information of a government plan to circulate algorithmically faked audio or video clips aimed at discrediting him.
Access to timely and accurate results from independent sources such as election monitors is particularly essential during elections. Civil society organizations, opposition parties, and volunteers rely heavily on social media to disseminate results based on their monitoring activities, as well as digital tools to identify and investigate voting irregularities. But on election day the government may use its full array of online censorship powers to limit access to social media platforms that circulate information that competes with the government narrative.
Under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, companies have a responsibility to respect human rights and remedy abuses, including by addressing any aspects of their practices that contribute to undermining the right to participate in democratic elections.
Social media and messaging platforms have come under scrutiny in recent years in several other countries for failing to address the use of their platforms to undermine participation in democratic elections. They have chronically underinvested in the resources needed to properly understand and address these problems and, in some cases, have provided tools that can contribute to undermining democratic elections.
ARTICLE 19 and Human Rights Watch reviewed popular companies’ policies and found that only Meta and TikTok have outlined their approach to Turkey’s elections. YouTube and Twitter have general policies on elections and Telegram has no publicly available policy on disinformation or elections.
Human Rights Watch and ARTICLE 19 wrote to Meta, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube on May 1 to inquire about the resources they have invested to protect human rights in the context of Turkey’s elections. Meta and TikTok provided links to newsroom posts regarding their specific efforts towards Turkey’s elections.
TikTok expanded on its newsroom post and noted its preparations for the Turkish election that began in August 2022. The company stated that it works with native Turkish, Kurdish, and Arabic speakers to moderate content and detect local narratives that violate its policies. Human Rights Watch and ARTICLE 19 have not received responses to our detailed questions from any of the other companies.
None of the companies are fully transparent about the resources they dedicated to Turkey’s election. Most failed to outline how they intend to deal with competing claims of victory and electoral fraud to ensure that their platforms and services are not contributing to the spread of misinformation about the outcome and undermining the integrity of the process.
Twitter’s failure to label Turkey’s state-run news agency, Anadolu Ajansı, as “state-affiliated” is of particular concern, despite Twitter’s longstanding policy of labeling what it considers to be state-affiliated accounts. On election day, this agency is expected to be a primary source of voting results skewed in favor of the government, including early claims of AKP victory that may contrast heavily with the findings of independent monitoring bodies.
Companies should continue to resist threats from authorities when responding to content removals and data access requests, the groups said. This is particularly important for content shared by civil society, which is crucial for election monitoring and might have an adverse impact on election results if blocked. They should establish contingency plans to ensure the public has access to their platforms throughout the election period.
“Social media companies may face intense pressure to remove content the government views unfavorably, including assessments from independent monitors,” said Sarah Clarke, director of ARTICLE 19 Europe. “It is crucial for companies to resist these pressures and do everything in their power to push back against measures that would make them complicit in rights abuses during this critical election period.”
"We will sue as we did under Trump," said an ACLU attorney. "The core illegality is the same."
U.S. President Joe Biden's newly unveiled plan to crack down on asylum-seekers, which his administration is expected to implement following the scheduled expiration of the pandemic-era Title 42 policy on Thursday, is being denounced for entrenching a bipartisan abandonment of international human rights law.
"This asylum 'plan' from the Biden administration is a disaster," Sawyer Hackett, an adviser to Rep. Julian Castro (D-Texas), wrote Wednesday on social media. "It slams the door on our commitment to asylum as an internationally recognized principle. In many ways, it's worse than Title 42 and anything Trump proposed around asylum."
Title 42 was enacted by former President Donald Trump early in the Covid-19 pandemic at the behest of his notorious white nationalist adviser, Stephen Miller. Despite widespread condemnation from human rights experts, who accused Biden of following Trump in weaponizing the rarely used public health statute to swiftly deport immigrants, the current president has failed to fundamentally break from his predecessor's policy of fast-tracking the expulsion of asylum-seekers.
"Forcing persecuted people to first seek protection in countries with no functioning asylum systems is as ludicrous as it is life-threatening. This ban is Title 42 in sheep's clothing, and it will have a devastating impact."
The Biden administration initially defended Title 42 and continued to expand the policy after its attempts to end it were thwarted by Trump-appointed judges. With Title 42 scheduled to expire alongside the Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11, the White House in February proposed a set of anti-asylum measures consistent with those it inherited.
CBS News on Tuesday obtained internal documents showing that the new restrictions had been finalized and hundreds of U.S. asylum officers trained on how to enforce them. The policy was formally published on Wednesday.
"The long-awaited end of Title 42 should be a cause for celebration and relief; and we welcome the end of a policy that was based in cruelty and persecution," Danilo Zak, associate director of policy and advocacy at Church World Service, said in a statement. "However, the immediate implementation of an asylum ban on the same day it is set to end represents an unwillingness to move away from punitive, fear-based border policy and towards humane solutions that would effectively and compassionately manage the border."
"This ban and other proposed border policy changes will place further restrictions on asylum, while increasing detention, deportation, and militarization at the border," said Zak. "It will embrace disorder, returning at-risk migrants to danger, and do nothing to address the challenges we face. With every step forward, the Biden administration is choosing to immediately take two steps back; the legacy being created is one of negligence and harm. One that directly undermines the values of so many Americans."
As CBS Newsreported:
Under the rule, migrants who cross the southern border without authorization will be presumed to be ineligible for asylum if they can't prove they previously requested protection in a third country. In practice, it will disqualify most non-Mexican migrants who enter the U.S. between ports of entry from asylum.
Migrants who secure an appointment to enter the U.S. under a mobile app-powered system will not be barred from asylum under the policy. The rule will also not apply to unaccompanied children.
According to internal training documents, only migrants with "exceptionally compelling circumstances" will be able to overcome the rule's asylum bar. Those include migrants with an "acute medical emergency," those who face an "imminent and extreme threat" in Mexico, and victims of "a severe form of human trafficking."
In order to avoid being deported and banished from the U.S. for five years, those who don't qualify for any exemption will need to pass interviews with heightened standards designed to lead to more rejections than traditional "credible fear" interviews, according to the training materials.
The White House's plan to ramp up the expedited removal of migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border marks "a dramatic shift in asylum policy," the outlet noted. It "also represents a major pivot by President Biden, a Democrat who campaigned on restoring access to the U.S. asylum system after numerous Trump administration rules made it more difficult for migrants to secure refuge on American soil. In fact, the regulation published Wednesday resembles a Trump-era policy struck down in federal court that Mr. Biden decried in 2020."
Biden's new policy is expected to be challenged in federal court. "We will sue as we did under Trump," Lee Gelernt, the ACLU's top immigration lawyer, told CBS News on Tuesday. "The core illegality is the same."
But the outlet noted that "if upheld, the Biden administration's rule will cement a growing bipartisan rejection of the asylum laws that Congress enacted in 1980 to conform with international treaties designed to prevent nations from turning away refugees to places where they could be persecuted, as the U.S. did to some Jews fleeing Nazi Germany."
In a statement, Jonathan Blazer, ACLU's director of border strategies, accused Biden of ushering in "a new period of immense suffering for people already enduring violence and persecution."
Biden "has closed off the possibility of asylum in the United States to the majority of people seeking safety—in contradiction with our nation’s laws and values," said Blazer. "In doing so, he is finishing Trump's job rather than fulfilling his own campaign promises. This is a somber day for our country and for refugees in desperate search of safety, but the fight is far from over."
"We urge the Biden administration to reverse course before this misguided rule betrays core American values and denies protection to those most in need of it."
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, lamented that "the Biden administration's pivot back to the Trumpian policies is complete."
"These new asylum restrictions mirror in large part one of the Trump administration's harshest anti-asylum policies, the 2019 asylum transit ban—which two separate federal courts struck down as unlawful," Reichlin-Melnick wrote on social media. "That's not to say that there's no difference between the Biden and Trump administrations. Under Trump, the transit ban applied to everyone. Under Biden, migrants who win an appointment lottery through [the] CBP One app lottery will be exempt from the new 'rebuttable presumption.'"
However, a policy briefing released this week by Amnesty International warns that the mandatory use of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) mobile app as the sole means for people to enter the U.S. to seek asylum is an explicit violation of international human rights law.
"The mandatory use of CBP One conditions entry and access to asylum on appearing at a port of entry with a prior appointment, which is only feasible for some people," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said in a statement. "While technological innovations could potentially provide for safe transit and more orderly border processes, programs like CBP One cannot be used as the exclusive manner of entry into the United States to seek international protection."
“The way in which the CBP One application works is deeply problematic," Guevara-Rosas continued. "Asylum-seekers are forced to install the application on their mobile devices, which enables U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect data about their location by 'pinging' their phones. The U.S. must ensure that asylum seekers have due process rights regarding refugee status determination procedures and that they are not returned to places where they may be at risk of harm."
Reichlin-Melnick acknowledged that "as the Biden administration adopts new versions of the harsh policies of its predecessor, it has kept 'alternate pathways' available, including expanding the capacity of the ports of entry and creating significant new parole programs." Nevertheless, he added, "those paths aren't available to many migrants."
Lee Williams, chief programs officer at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, sharply rebuked Biden in a statement.
"At a time of unprecedented global displacement, the Biden administration has elected to defy decades of humanitarian protections enshrined in U.S. law and international agreements," said Williams. "Forcing persecuted people to first seek protection in countries with no functioning asylum systems is as ludicrous as it is life-threatening. This ban is Title 42 in sheep's clothing, and it will have a devastating impact on children and families already uprooted by unimaginable violence, persecution, poverty, and climate disaster."
"We welcome steps taken to expand pathways to protection from home countries, such as humanitarian parole programs, family reunification processes, and increased refugee admissions, but under no circumstances should they replace asylum as the last best hope for families in desperate need of safety," Williams continued. "Though the administration's stick is an immediate ban, its carrot requires time to set up processing facilities in Latin America and vet applicants—time that many asylum-seeking families in imminent danger simply do not have."
"We urge the Biden administration to reverse course before this misguided rule betrays core American values and denies protection to those most in need of it," Williams added. "There will be challenges along the way, but the U.S. has the resources and compassion to welcome people with dignity. Generations of Americans have opened their doors and their hearts to these newcomers, and their presence will continue to make our country, our economy, and our communities stronger."
The numbers come as the nation has experienced 60 such disasters in the past three years, the most in that timeframe since record-keeping began in 1980.
Seven different billion-dollar or more extreme weather events struck the U.S. during the first four months of 2023.
That's one of the "notable" findings from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) April State of the Climate report, released Monday.
"The number of billion dollar disasters so far in 2023 is significant," NOAA wrote. "Only 2017 and 2020 had more during this timeframe, with eight separate disasters recorded in the January-April period."
\u201c(1 of 5) JUST IN for #April 2023: Extreme weather strikes \u2014 7 separate billion-dollar disasters so far in 2023.\n\nTemps across much of the eastern U.S. have been well above normal all year.\n\nMore from our April #StateofClimate Report: \n\nhttps://t.co/RD24HWUnLW\n\n@NOAANCEI #Climate\u201d— NOAA (@NOAA) 1683558399
In total, the extreme weather events killed 97 people and caused more than $19 billion in damages. They come as the nation has seen 60 such disasters in the past three years, the most in that timeframe since record-keeping began in 1980, The Weather Channel reported.
The costliest and deadliest events so far this year were two severe weather outbreaks in the Southeast as well as the ongoing flooding in California from a series of atmospheric rivers that brought heavy rain and record snow, according to NOAA.
Between March 2 and 3, at least 33 tornadoes touched down as part of a severe weather outbreak in the Southern Plains, Southeast, and Ohio Valley, The Weather Channel reported. Together, these storms claimed 13 lives and cost $4.5 billion, NOAA calculated.
A second "historic" tornado outbreak in the central U.S. on March 31 and April 1 generated at least 145 tornadoes that killed 33 people and cost $4.3 billion.
"The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country."
Storms in California, meanwhile, killed 22 people and cost $3.5 billion from late December to March, though they also helped to relieve the state's drought with record snowfall and plentiful rain.
"Flooding impacted many homes, businesses, levees, agriculture, and other infrastructure particularly across central California," NOAA wrote.
The other billion-or-more-dollar disasters included a winter storm and cold snap that froze the Northeast from February 2 to 5, costing $1.6 billion and claiming one life; another tornado outbreak that brought more than 40 twisters to Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee from March 24 to 26, killing 23 and causing $1.9 billion in damage; a severe weather outbreak in central and southern states from April 4 to 6 that included more than 35 tornadoes, killed five, and cost $2.2 billion; and another severe weather outbreak in the central and southern states on April 15 that cost $1 billion.
In general, scientists have concluded that the climate crisis—driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels—makes several types of extreme weather events either more frequent or severe or both.
"The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country," the authors of the Fourth National Climate Assessment wrote. "More frequent and intense extreme weather and climate-related events, as well as changes in average climate conditions, are expected to continue to damage infrastructure, ecosystems, and social systems that provide essential benefits to communities."
In particular, warmer temperatures are increasing the likelihood of extreme precipitation events, and this holds true for California's atmospheric rivers.
"Atmospheric rivers are becoming more intense with climate change because they're holding more moisture," University of Minnesota extreme weather expert Katerina Gonzales toldScientific American in January.
Many of 2023's billion-dollar disasters have involved tornadoes, and scientists know less about the climate footprints on these particularly dangerous storms, as CNN noted. However, a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society in January found that supercells—the kind of thunderstorms that birth most deadly tornadoes and dangerous hail—are likely to become more frequent as the planet warms, shift their range eastward, and occur outside the bounds of the traditional storm season.
"These results suggest the potential for more significant tornadoes, hail, and extreme rainfall that, when combined with an increasingly vulnerable society, may produce disastrous consequences," the study authors wrote.
Tornado alley is already expanding from the Great Plains into the Midwest and Southeast, where the storms have the chance to do more damage.
"There's been explosive growth in the south in recent years and that unfortunately means we are turning up both the number of tornadoes in this area and the number of people exposed to them," Walker Ashley, lead author on the January study, told The Guardian. "This has consequences—we are all paying that through premiums and government grants as we've collectively determined it's OK to live in risky areas. We will need to think about building better and smarter, thinking more about how resilient the roof and garage doors are, for example, to live with these impacts. Because they are not going away."
Another signal of climate change in the latest NOAA report is the unseasonably warm winter many states experienced.
"So far, 2023 stands out for the remarkable warmth that covered many parts of the U.S., with some states seeing their warmest January—April period on record," NOAA said.
"We cannot continue to look away as inequality soars, and those struggling are left to suffer," said Amnesty International's secretary-general.
With global poverty and hunger rising amid the intertwining crises of war, public health emergencies, and climate change, Amnesty International on Wednesday issued an urgent call for governments worldwide to implement universal social protections to ensure that healthcare, childcare, pensions, disability payments, and other benefits are available to all who need them.
Noting that many popular uprisings and mass protests across the globe in recent years have been fueled by economic and social concerns, Amnesty lamented that governments have turned to "repression and unnecessary and excessive use of force" against struggling demonstrators instead of addressing their core concerns, such as high food prices and paltry wages.
"A key factor behind the economic insecurity driving many protests is the fact that the vast majority of people simply do not enjoy their right to social security, realized through the implementation of social protection measures, in a way that would protect them from crises and precarity and support them to recover," noted a new Amnesty policy brief titled Rising Prices, Growing Protests: The Case for Universal Social Protection.
Amnesty estimated that more than half of the world's population is not covered by "any social protection measure other than healthcare, rising to over 80% in Africa."
"It is shocking that over 4 billion people, or about 55% of the world's population, have no recourse to even the most basic social protection, despite the right to social security being enshrined since 1948 in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary-general.
Amnesty's brief demanded that all governments "invest in social protection measures that guarantee the right to social security, ensuring that everyone has access to adequate levels of healthcare; parental care and benefits; family and child benefits; basic income security for persons in active age who are unable to earn sufficient income, in cases of sickness, unemployment, and disability; and basic income security for older persons."
"Protecting people against losses due to shocks, from disasters or economic reversals, can be transformational, both for society and the state that provides the support."
More broadly, the humanitarian group's report encourages nations to move away from means-tested policy approaches in favor of "universal social protection" that covers everyone regardless of income.
"Protecting people against losses due to shocks, from disasters or economic reversals, can be transformational, both for society and the state that provides the support, by reducing social tension and conflict and promoting recovery," said Callamard. "It enables children to stay in education, improves healthcare, reduces poverty and income inequality, and ultimately benefits societies economically."
To help countries establish universal protection systems, Amnesty expressed support for a global fund that would "offer states technical and financial support to provide social security"—an idea that has been endorsed by the United Nations secretary-general and the International Labor Organization.
"While the specifics of the creation and implementation of such a fund will need to be agreed upon," Amnesty acknowledged, "the current situation triggered by the pandemic, the climate crisis, and the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine has made it clear that there is an urgent need for a global mechanism that will facilitate comprehensive social protection coverage from current and future shocks."
\u201cFor the first time in decades, global poverty and hunger is surging - and people are taking to the streets.\n\n@Amnesty is calling for debt relief, tax justice and a new global fund to invest in universal social protection. \n\nIt's a human right, after all.\n\nhttps://t.co/zZiI3Q1yOE\u201d— Steve Cockburn (@Steve Cockburn) 1683702496
On top of robust investments in social protections, Amnesty's brief called on international creditors to "reschedule or cancel debts" to allow countries to prioritize investments in healthcare, food programs, and other priorities over costly debt repayments.
Amnesty also urged governments to do all they can to crack down on tax avoidance by the wealthy and enact progressive tax reforms—revenue from which could be used to fund social programs.
"We cannot continue to look away as inequality soars, and those struggling are left to suffer," Callamard said. "Tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance by individuals and corporations are depriving states and particularly lower-income countries of the resources they need."
Amnesty's brief came as aid groups and experts continue to assess the toll that the global coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the worsening climate emergency have taken on the world's most vulnerable people.
According to a report published earlier this month by the Food Security Information Network, found that nearly 260 million people in 58 countries are currently experiencing acute hunger, an increase of 65 million from last year.
"For global hunger to rise for a fifth consecutive year in a world of plenty is a stain on our collective humanity," Emily Farr, Oxfam International's global food and economic security lead, said in response to the report.
"We need an urgent and fundamental shift in our humanitarian system if we are to put the brakes on the speeding hunger crisis," said Farr. "Funds must be used to equip poor countries to prepare for and cope with reoccurring economic and climate shocks before they happen, and rich donors must immediately inject money to meet the U.N. appeal for response."
"But just 'band-aid' funding will only temporarily delay the problem," Farr added. "We must do more in resolving conflict, inequality, and climate change. Warring parties must lower their guns. Rich polluting nations must cut their emissions. Governments must tax the rich and polluters to free funds for social protection and climate mitigation to help vulnerable people cope with shocks."