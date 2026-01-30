To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
The Revolving Door Project
Contact:

Jeff Hauser, hauser@therevolvingdoorproject.org

Trump’s New Fed Chair Nominee Kevin Warsh Is a Hack with Ties to Would-Be Greenland Profiteer

President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair.

In response, Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser released the following statement:

“Kevin Warsh is a partisan opportunist whose stance on monetary policy would likely align with Donald Trump’s specific demands. It would be a monumental mistake to presume Warsh’s current support for lower interest rates reflects a true commitment to the Fed’s full employment mandate. Further, Warsh is like Trump, a zealot for financial deregulation—and it is critical to note that financial regulation is a key, yet often underrated, responsibility of the central bank. Warsh’s record suggests commitment to class and personal self-interest, not a broader dedication to an intellectually consistent view of the public interest.

“Indeed, Warsh embodies the corrupt self-dealing that defines the Trump administration. He is married to the daughter of Ronald Lauder, a billionaire heir to cosmetics tycoon Estée Lauder and longtime friend of Trump. In fact, Lauder is credited with convincing Trump in 2018 that he should ‘buy’ Greenland. As Trump ratcheted up his threats to forcefully seize Greenland, Lauder acquired business interests throughout the Danish territory. Lauder stands to benefit from the annexation of Greenland and is also part of a consortium seeking to exploit lithium deposits in war-torn Ukraine.

“A realistic conversation around this appointment would thus center financial regulation while highlighting concerns that cronyism may explain the selection more than either Warsh’s purported merit or supposed ideology.”

The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.

