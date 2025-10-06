To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Trump’s Latest Insult to Social Security: A Part-Time Commissioner

The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, on this morning’s announcement that Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano will also serve as CEO of the IRS:

“Frank Bisignano is so underqualified for the job of Social Security commissioner that his first move was to google ‘Social Security’. Bisignano’s decision to take on a second job running the IRS highlights that he has learned nothing. It also puts the lie to Donald Trump’s claim that he won’t hurt Social Security.

The Trump administration has already plunged Social Security into crisis by pushing out thousands of the most experienced, knowledgeable workers. They are causing chaos and real harm, including ending paper checks for Americans who have previously shown they need them. Now, Bisignano’s divided attention will create a bottleneck that makes the inevitable problems that arise even harder to correct.

Never in Social Security’s 90-year history has a commissioner held a second job. Bisiginano’s new role will leave a leadership vacuum at the top of the agency, especially since Trump hasn’t even nominated a deputy commissioner.

It always takes less time and effort to destroy something than to build and maintain it. By denying the system a full time commissioner, the Trump administration is allowing Social Security to rot through sabotage and neglect.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

