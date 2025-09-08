To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Contact: Moisés Serrano, media@au.org

Trump’s ‘America Prays’ initiative, Religious Liberty Commission advance Christian Nationalist agenda

Americans United for Separation of Church and State President and CEO Rachel Laser issued the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s remarks, the announcement of his “America Prays” initiative, and today’s meeting of the Religious Liberty Commission:

“Today’s Religious Liberty Commission meeting once again demonstrated that this commission isn’t about religious liberty; it’s about rejecting the nation’s religious diversity and prioritizing one set of Christian beliefs. From the professions of Christian faith to the chorus of ‘Amens’ during Christian prayers to the exclusively Christian speakers this morning, this government hearing was more like a church service. Once again, President Trump is using religion to promote his self-aggrandizement and political agenda, all the while perpetuating the lie that America is a Christian nation and that religion is under attack.

‘America Prays’ initiative part of Christian Nationalist agenda

“The Trump administration is advancing this Christian Nationalist agenda with the launch of his ‘America Prays’ initiative, which calls on Americans to pray for our country. People who care about religious freedom don’t need to be told when or how to pray; they need leaders who are committed to separation of church and state.

“At a hearing focused on religious freedom and public schools, the commission ignored the most serious threats. From mandates to display the Ten Commandments and teach from the Bible to Christianity-infused curriculum and the installation of school chaplains, Christian Nationalists and their political allies are trying to impose their personal religious beliefs on America’s public school children.

Religious Liberty Commission members have tried to undermine church-state separation

“Our country’s promise of church-state separation means that families – not politicians or public school officials – get to decide how and when children engage with religion. Yet many of the organizations represented at today’s meeting and members of the Religious Liberty Commission have tried to undermine this fundamental American principle and turn our public schools into Sunday schools. The commission should be joining Americans United in demanding a national recommitment to church-state separation as the best way to defend religious freedom for all – our inclusive public schools and our democracy depend on it.”

Last week, Americans United submitted extensive written public comments to the commission explaining the constitutional protections and Supreme Court jurisprudence around religious freedom in public schools. The comments include a summary of current threats to religious freedom in states across the country, as well as numerous past examples of how students’ and families’ religious freedom has been violated when church-state separation is ignored.

Americans United is a religious liberty watchdog group based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1947, the organization educates Americans about the importance of church-state separation in safeguarding religious freedom.