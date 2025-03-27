To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
commondreams-mobile-logo
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Alliance for Retired Americans
Contact:

Lisa Cutler lcutler@retiredamericans.org

Trump Administration Abandons Older Americans with HHS Cuts

Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s sweeping staff cuts and reorganization at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

“Donald Trump often claims, ‘We love our seniors,’ but today’s drastic cuts at HHS reveal just how empty those words are.

“Slashing staff at HHS will do nothing to help Americans live longer, healthier lives. Even worse, dismantling the Administration for Community Living—an agency that provides assistance so seniors can stay in their homes, access medical care, and support essential programs like Meals on Wheels and local senior centers—is short-sighted and harmful to a secure quality of life.

“These actions, along with the continued disruption at the Social Security Administration, send a clear and alarming message to older Americans: ‘You’re on your own.’”

The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.

202-637-5399
https://retiredamericans.org
Press PageAction Page