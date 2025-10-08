To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sunrise Movement
Denae Avila-Dickson: press@sunrisemovement.org

Student and Worker Leaders Plan Coordinated Campus Protests As Outrage Builds Against Trump’s Proposed “Compact”

Students and workers have gathered thousands of petition signatures urging administrators to reject the compact

In recent days, outrage has erupted on campuses across the country after nine universities received the Trump administration’s demand to sign his ‘loyalty oath’ compact. It would grant the Trump administration sweeping power over who schools admit, what they teach and research, and what students are safe on campus. Students and educators are denouncing it as an unprecedented assault on academic freedom.

Students and workers at the affected universities have already gathered thousands of petition signatures urging administrators to reject the compact. Student governments and faculty senates are introducing resolutions condemning the deal. Student and worker leaders are planning coordinated campus protests in the coming weeks to maintain pressure, such as petition deliveries, teach-ins, and class walkouts.

By signing this compact, UVA would be selling out its most vulnerable populations of students: international students, transgender students, and students of color, and compromising its foundational principles of independence, truth-seeking, and democracy. If Interim President Paul Mahoney chooses to sign, he’ll be showing that how UVA chooses to operate can be bought and sold by the Trump administration, which threatens the very core of what our institution stands for,” said Kelsey Levine, a student at the University of Virginia.

In this crucial moment, everyone in this country who believes in the value of education must stand up against Trump's attempts to coerce loyalty oaths from American colleges and universities", said Todd Wolfson, President of The American Association of University Professors. This corrupt bribery attempt would usher in a new draconian era of thought policing in American higher education, cripple our technological innovation capacity, and assault our very democracy. Now is the time to resist".

"This compact does not seek to create or advance academic excellence – it seeks to destroy any semblance of it. It is starting with nine colleges and universities, but we know that this is just the beginning of this latest escalation in this administration's continuous attacks on higher education. Workers, students, campus community members across this great country are coming together to fight for a higher education system that actually works for all -- one that is affordable, strengthens freedom and democracy, and stands up to its public mission,” said Evan Bowman, Vice Chair of Higher Ed Labor United.

External protests and pressure will continue to build over the coming weeks as university administrators weigh whether to approve or deny the compact.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

sunrisemovement.org
