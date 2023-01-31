To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sierra Club Welcomes EPA’s Final Determination Protecting Bristol Bay from Pebble Mine

After over a decade of contestation, the EPA came to a Final Determination to protect Bristol Bay from Pebble Mine, a proposed copper and gold mine which would have wide-ranging, disastrous social, environmental, and economic impacts to local Alaska fisheries, wildlife, jobs, and communities.

Citing section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act, the EPA will ban waters in the South Fork Koktuli River and North Fork Koktuli River watersheds from being used as disposal sites for material tied to the proposed mine.

In response, Peter Morgan, senior attorney with the Sierra Club's Environmental Law Program, released the following statement:

“For decades, Pebble Mine has faced nearly universal and overwhelming opposition from all sides. Finally, this terrible idea can be put to rest, so we can protect the world-class salmon runs and treasured and abundant wildlife on which local communities depend. We must protect lands and waters like Bristol Bay, not sell them off to Big Polluters, and we welcome the Biden Administration’s action to preserve this iconic place."

