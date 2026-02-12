To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Patrick Davis, pdavis@citizen.org

Repeal of EPA’s Endangerment Finding Will Have Devastating Impact

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today revoked its long-standing, science-based conclusion that planet-warming greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare. Known as the “endangerment finding,” the scientific conclusion gave the EPA the authority and duty to regulate greenhouse gases. If allowed to move forward, the repeal of the endangerment finding will allow the Trump administration to undermine key safeguards that protect clean air, while giving free reign to industries that generate planet-warming emissions. In response, David Arkush, director of Public Citizen’s Climate Program, issued the following statement:

“If left to stand, this action will hamstring the government’s ability to combat the most terrible environmental threat in human history, harming Americans and the world for decades to come.

“Abundant scientific evidence supports the EPA’s prior conclusion that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare. And Americans feel the effects of climate change constantly, as we experience more dangerous hurricanes, furnace-like heat domes, walls of water slamming into our children’s summer camps, raging wildfires, and other extreme weather driven by greenhouse gases.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page