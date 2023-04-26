To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
MoveOn
Contact:

press@moveon.org

MoveOn: House’s MAGA Debt Limit Bill Puts All Republicans On The Record In Favor Of Cuts To Veterans Benefits, Health Care and Other Vital Programs. We Will Hold Them Accountable

In response to the House Debt Ceiling vote, MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting issued the following statement:

Every Republican just went on the record for devastating cuts to veterans benefits, health care and numerous other vital programs. We are going to make sure their constituents don’t forget it, today, tomorrow, and every day between now and Election Day. Every member in a vulnerable district who aligned with Speaker McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz are on notice for voting in lockstep with the deeply unpopular MAGA wing.”

As announced last week in Politico’s Morning ScoreMorning Score,MoveOn Political Action is targeting 18 vulnerable Republican House members from districts Biden carried in 2020—deemed the “Complicit Caucus,” for enabling and pushing the MAGA agenda in Washington. The seven-figure program involves high-level organizing efforts with its 600,000+ members in these districts. MoveOn members will mobilize in-district to engage in actions, constituent office visits, relational organizing, phonebanking, canvassing, texting, and other events with allies. MoveOn will also pursue polling, research, paid media, and social media campaigning to flip these districts.

MoveOn is where millions mobilize for a better society--one where everyone can thrive. Whether it's supporting a candidate, passing legislation, or changing our culture, MoveOn members are committed to an inclusive and progressive future. We envision a world marked by equality, sustainability, justice, and love. And we mobilize together to achieve it.

