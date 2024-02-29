February, 29 2024, 11:14am EDT
For Immediate Release
Impose Targeted Sanctions and Arms Embargo to Prevent Atrocities
Statement on High Commissioner OPT Report, February 29
We’re witnessing killings and repression at a scale unprecedented in the recent history of Israel and Palestine. The High Commissioner’s report underscores the gravity and severity of the abuses taking place on the ground. More than 1,200 Israeli and foreign nationals in Israel and 29,700 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, have been killed since October 7, according to local authorities, amid hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups that have included unlawful attacks and mass atrocities. Meanwhile, killings, administrative detention, displacement and settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank reached years-long highs.
The heinous crimes carried out by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups since October 7 are the abhorrent legacy of decades-long impunity for unlawful attacks by all parties and Israel’s crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians. The international community’s long-standing unwillingness to act to hold perpetrators to account has fueled grave abuses.
As Israeli authorities contemplate forcing the over 1 million Palestinians in Rafah to again flee when there’s nowhere safe in Gaza—a move that would be unlawful and have catastrophic consequences — states should act to prevent further atrocities.
Human Rights Watch has found that Israel is not complying with at least one of the binding provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice in the genocide case brought by South Africa. States should use all forms of leverage, including targeted sanctions and an arms embargo, to press the Israeli government to comply with the binding order and to press the Israeli government and Palestinian armed groups to end unlawful attacks and other grave abuses. The lives of millions of civilians hang in the balance.
Human Rights Watch is one of the world's leading independent organizations dedicated to defending and protecting human rights. By focusing international attention where human rights are violated, we give voice to the oppressed and hold oppressors accountable for their crimes. Our rigorous, objective investigations and strategic, targeted advocacy build intense pressure for action and raise the cost of human rights abuse. For 30 years, Human Rights Watch has worked tenaciously to lay the legal and moral groundwork for deep-rooted change and has fought to bring greater justice and security to people around the world.
Organizers Expand 'Uncommitted' Primary Campaigns to Push Biden on Gaza
"This issue of Gaza is not just a Michigan issue, it is an issue across the United States," said one organizer.
Feb 29, 2024
With more than three-quarters of Democrats in the U.S. backing a cease-fire, the campaign drew more than 10 times the amount of support it expected, with more than 13% of Michigan Democrats who took part in Tuesday's primary voting "uncommitted."
Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said Thursday that Armenian-American campaigners in key states including Wisconsin, Arizona, and Pennsylvania are leading efforts to push people to vote "uncommitted."
More than 206,000 Armenian-Americans in swing states "are perfectly positioned to play a high-impact role," said the Armenian National Committee of America.
"Over 100,000 sent Biden a clear message in Michigan," said Yonah Lieberman, co-founder of the Jewish-led Palestinian rights group IfNotNow. "Now the fight moves on."
With more than 100,000 Michigan voters having cast primary ballots letting U.S. President Joe Biden know they are "uncommitted" to supporting him in the general election due to his continued support for Israel's genocidal violence in Gaza, organizers of the effort said Wednesday that the Listen to Michigan campaign is spreading to other states.
Voters in Colorado, Minnesota, and North Carolina are among the Americans whose primary votes will be tallied next week on Super Tuesday, and all three states have "uncommitted" or similar language as an option on their ballots.
The Listen to Michigan campaign started organizing less than a month in advance, gathering support from leaders including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and former congressman Andy Levin in hopes that it could convince at least 10,000 voters to mark "uncommitted" on their primary ballots to warn Biden that he must end military funding for Israel and push the country to agree to a permanent cease-fire.
According to Hammoud, organizers in other states with upcoming primaries have reached out to Listen to Michigan "to follow their strategy."
As Common Dreamsreported last week, campaigners in Washington state are urging voters to write "cease-fire" on their primary ballots ahead of the March 12 election.
In Colorado, concerns about Biden's support for Israel, which has now killed more than 30,000 people in Gaza and decimated civilian infrastructure across the enclave even as it claims to be targeting Hamas fighters, helped push the state Democratic Party's executive committee to vote unanimously in December in favor of including a "noncommitted" line on primary ballots.
Putin Warns of Nuclear War If NATO Deploys Troops to Ukraine
"The escalation of bellicose rhetoric over Ukraine needs to stop," the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons said in response.
Feb 29, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if Western nations started sending troops to Ukraine, it could lead to nuclear warfare.
Putin made the comments in his annual state of the nation address. They came partially in response to French President Emmanuel Macron stating on Monday that sending troops to Ukraine couldn't be ruled out.
"They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization," Putin said. "Don't they get that?"
The Russian leader also touted the country's development of hypersonic nuclear missiles, which can travel over five times faster than the speed of sound. "Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness," he said.
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said in response to Putin's remarks that "the escalation of bellicose rhetoric over Ukraine needs to stop."
"President Putin’s return to overt nuclear threats today is unacceptable," the group added.
The escalation of bellicose rhetoric over Ukraine needs to stop and President Putin’s return to overt nuclear threats today is unacceptable – as any & all nuclear threats – and must be universally condemned. Talk of nuclear war must not become normalised https://t.co/N3gcUyRsY7
— ICAN (@nuclearban) February 29, 2024
Leaked files that were released by The Financial Times on Wednesday revealed when Russia's military would consider deploying a nuclear weapon. The documents, dated between 2008 and 2014, indicated different scenarios that could trigger the use of nuclear weapons. For example, if 20% of Russia's strategic ballistic missile submarines were destroyed or if three airfields were destroyed.
Putin has referenced the possibility of nuclear war multiple times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February, 2022. His latest comments, though, are seen as some of the most overt statements he's made on the issue. Putin chided western nations for their rhetoric regarding Russia's intentions on Thursday.
"Recently there have been more and more unsubstantiated accusations against Russia, for example that we are allegedly going to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Such innuendo... is a ploy to draw us into negotiations on their terms, which are favorable only to the United States," he said. "On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, they simply want to show their citizens and everyone else that they still rule the world."
Gaza Death Toll Passes 30,000 as IDF Massacres Crowd of Starving Civilians
"Israel deliberately targeting civilians after starving them is a gross violation of international humanitarian laws and our humanity," said Oxfam. "The risk of genocide is real."
Feb 29, 2024
Israeli forces on Thursday opened fire on a crowd of desperate and starving Gazans waiting for food aid in the enclave's north, which Israel's military has cut off from humanitarian assistance almost entirely for months.
"We are devastated by the 30,000 killed—and this is not just a number," Melanie Ward, CEO of Medical Aid for Palestinians, said in a
statement. "Every single life taken was a person with dreams and hopes for the future, left loved ones behind with no time to mourn their death. One in every 23 people has been killed or injured in Gaza. Everyone has been tragically affected in so many ways, including our own dear staff; their lives will never be the same again."
B'tselem, an Israeli human rights group, said in response that "whether they were shot or trampled to death, intentionally opening fire at civilians is a severe violation of international law and constitutes a war crime. This is especially grave given a crowd of thousands begging for aid.
The humanitarian group Oxfam International
said it was "appalled" by Israeli attacks on people waiting for aid, which has become almost impossible to deliver across much of the Gaza Strip amid relentless Israeli bombing and targeting of aid workers.
Israeli forces on Thursday opened fire on a crowd of desperate and starving Gazans waiting for food aid in the enclave's north, which Israel's military has cut off from humanitarian assistance almost entirely for months.
The attack reportedly killed more than 100 Palestinians and wounded over 700, further straining Gaza City hospitals that are barely functioning after Israel's monthlong bombing campaign and blockade, which has restricted the flow of fuel, medicine, and other necessities.
The massacre helped push the death toll from Israel's nearly five-month war on Gaza above 30,000, according to Gaza's health ministry.
One eyewitness who was wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza City on Thursday toldThe Associated Press that he and others went to Gaza City's al-Rashid Street after hearing there would be a food delivery. The man, identified as Kamel Abu Nahel, told the outlet that "we've been eating animal feed for two months."
"He said Israeli troops opened fire on the crowd, causing it to scatter, with some people hiding under cars," AP reported. "After the shooting stopped, they went back to the trucks, and the soldiers opened fire again. He was shot in the leg and fell over, and then a truck ran over his leg as it sped off, he said."
Medics who arrived on the scene described terrible carnage, with hundreds of people lying on the ground dead or wounded. Donkey carts were used to carry some of the wounded off to hospitals, as there weren't enough ambulances available.
A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) toldReuters in response to reports of the Gaza City massacre that "there is no knowledge of Israeli shelling in the area." One unnamed Israeli source told the news agency that IDF soldiers shot at "several people" in the crowd who allegedly "posed a threat."
The IDF also claimed in a statement that "dozens were killed and injured from pushing, trampling, and being run over by the trucks."
B'tselem, an Israeli human rights group, said in response that "whether they were shot or trampled to death, intentionally opening fire at civilians is a severe violation of international law and constitutes a war crime. This is especially grave given a crowd of thousands begging for aid.
“They mixed the aid with our blood”.
Wounded Palestinians who arrived at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia reported that Israeli forces targeted them while they were waiting for food aid deliveries early this morning near al-Rashid Street, south of Gaza City pic.twitter.com/KKrVeJJ9la
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 29, 2024
"Israel deliberately targeting civilians after starving them is a gross violation of international humanitarian laws and our humanity," Oxfam added. "The risk of genocide is real."
Malnutrition and infectious diseases are spreading rapidly across Gaza as Israel continues to impede aid shipments, blatantly violating the International Court of Justice's binding interim order. Save the Children said last week that families across Gaza have been forced to "forage for scraps of food left by rats and eating leaves out of desperation to survive."
"All 1.1 million children in Gaza are now facing death by starvation and disease as aid delivery is impossible to carry out safely," said the humanitarian group.
Volker Türk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said in a speech Thursday that "there appear to be no bounds to—no words to capture—the horrors that are unfolding before our eyes in Gaza."
"Since early October, over 100,000 people have been killed or wounded. Let me repeat that: about one in every 20 children, women, and men, are now dead or wounded," said Türk. "At least 17,000 children are orphaned or separated from their families, while many more will carry the scars of physical and emotional trauma life-long."
"This is carnage," he added.
