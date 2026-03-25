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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

House Dem Leaders Waver on Iran Vote As Trump Prepares to Escalate

Jeffries, Meeks Ponder Two-Week Delay on War Powers Vote as Trump Prepares to SSend Thousands of Troops to the Middle East

On Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported that House Democratic leaders are not planning to hold a vote on a war powers resolution for Iran this week—despite reports that they may have enough support to adopt one. With the House on recess for the next two weeks, that would mean the earliest a war powers vote could happen would be the week of April 13. Meanwhile, multiple outlets have reported that the Pentagon is preparing to send potentially thousands of troops to the Middle East and the U.S. Army has increased the maximum enlistment age to 42. Demand Progress recently released a poll showing that 56 percent of voters think a war with Iran benefits Israel more, compared to only 29 percent who think it benefits the U.S. more.

The following is a statement from Cavan Kharrazian, senior policy advisor at Demand Progress:

“It would be extremely alarming for Reps. Jeffries and Meeks to waver now on forcing a war powers vote. The Trump administration is gearing up to send thousands of troops to the Middle East and the Army just raised the maximum recruitment age to 42. Delaying a war powers vote now effectively gives Trump two more weeks to continue and escalate the war in Iran. This war is a disaster, it’s unpopular and civilians across the region are dying. This is a moment for anti-war leadership, not hesitation. The House should be on the record now, especially when reporting suggests the votes are there to pass a war powers resolution. Each day we delay increases the risk of deeper U.S. involvement and more lives lost. Failing to act now means owning what comes next. Congress must act immediately, not wait weeks.”

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