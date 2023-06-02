To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
People's Action
Contact:

Derrick Crowe,
press@peoplesaction.org

Fake Debt Crisis Fueled Same Old Greed-Driven Agenda

People’s Action today released the following statement from Executive Director Sulma Arias in response to the debt ceiling deal passed by Congress to end Republican hostage-taking during negotiations:

"We are fighting for stronger, healthier communities in which everyone has what they need to thrive, regardless of race, ZIP code, or background. We will not forget that Speaker McCarthy manufactured this debt ceiling crisis to reward corporate lobbyists for the fossil fuel industry and to drive the same old cruel, greed-driven agenda: putting corporate profits and fossil fuel companies over the wellbeing of our communities.

“Senator Manchin’s giveaways to polluting fossil fuel companies in this deal will damage the health and safety of poor and working people in the paths of these projects. And they will contribute to the climate crisis and make us all less safe. It’s well past time for President Biden and Congress to stop backing harmful fossil fuel projects.

“We will remember this next November and will elect candidates who will fight for us, not greedy corporations.”

People's Action builds the power of poor and working people, in rural, suburban, and urban areas to win change through issue campaigns and elections.

