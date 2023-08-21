August, 21 2023, 02:19pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,info@earthjustice.org
EPA Pulls Plug on Smog Standards Reevaluation, Provoking Outcry
Despite clear evidence, EPA chooses to stop reconsidering indefensible, disappointing decision.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that it is pulling the plug on its reconsideration of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone, commonly referred to as smog and starting a lengthy, slow full review. As a result of today’s decision, if the EPA doesn’t pick up the pace, the agency would likely complete its review in the late 2020s, denying communities any chance of stronger ozone standards until implementation began sometime in the early 2030s. The EPA’s decision comes despite mounting evidence of the adverse health impacts and environmental damage caused by ozone pollution. Environmental advocacy groups condemn the decision as scientifically, legally and morally insupportable.
Just two short years ago, the EPA won praise for its announcement that it would start and, by end of 2023, finish a reconsideration of a December 2020 decision to retain outdated standards.
As part of that process, this past June, 18 independent experts on the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) reviewed the existing ozone NAAQS, and all, except one, concluded that “the scientific evidence unequivocally demonstrates that the current primary and secondary standards are not protective of public health and public welfare.” With the powerful existing evidence that the current standards allow ozone levels that send people to the hospital and harm sensitive ecosystems, the Clean Air Act demands the EPA strengthen protections.
The White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council recently called on the EPA to finalize strong new ozone standards by spring 2024. The EPA’s decision rejects that recommendation. And the EPA’s ozone NAAQS reviews routinely lag, meaning that, unless the EPA devotes to this issue the attention it deserves, overburdened communities will likely have to wait until, at earliest, the late 2020s before they could get the needed, overdue protections. In the meantime, children, people with asthma, and older adults who are most sensitive to smog will continue to suffer serious health harms.
“The consequences of inaction on ozone are clear—more asthma attacks, increased respiratory illnesses, and harm to vulnerable communities,” said Raul Garcia, Earthjustice Vice President of Policy and Legislation. “Despite its commitments and the clear recommendations by WHEJAC and by EPA’s own Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, the Biden administration has failed to follow the science and prioritize the health and well-being of our communities. And, since 2008, the EPA has scorned the clear science and the law and refused to set a separate standard to protect the environment. It is shameful that the EPA has now locked that unprotective, unjustifiable approach indefinitely. People at home will continue to ask themselves: how many deaths or asthma attacks does it take to merit action on ozone? The science tells us we are long overdue. The EPA must come through for communities with strong NAAQS, not this waffling and punting.”
Ground-level ozone continues to pose serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations, and failing to address this issue hampers progress toward cleaner air nationwide, for everyone. Ozone pollution, a byproduct of fossil fuel emissions from vehicles, factories, and other sources, causes severe health harms, like asthma attacks and other respiratory issues, and has been linked to premature deaths.
Ozone pollution also damages the environment. It slows plant growth, including for certain tree species and agricultural crops. Through its effects on vegetation, it can alter and harm entire ecosystems. It is also itself a powerful greenhouse gas.
Community members and health and scientific experts have been advocating for decades for more stringent ozone standards to ensure cleaner air and healthier living conditions. The current ozone NAAQS were set in 2015. They were hastily reviewed and retained in a December 2020 decision that sparked significant criticism. Because it abandoned its reconsideration process, the EPA is now legally obligated to complete a full review of the ozone standards by December 23, 2025.
This is not the first time an EPA reconsideration of weak ozone standards has abruptly ended. In 2011, the White House directed the EPA to drop its reconsideration of the 2008 ozone standards, a decision that undermined public health and the environment. Even more delay ensued, stopping only when health and environmental groups sued the EPA to compel it to finish its overdue work. And even with the extra time, in 2015, the EPA once again set an environmental standard that failed to stand up in court.
The EPA is further along in its reconsideration of the particulate matter NAAQS, with a final decision expected this fall. Communities, health, and environmental groups will be watching.
Earthjustice is a non-profit public interest law firm dedicated to protecting the magnificent places, natural resources, and wildlife of this earth, and to defending the right of all people to a healthy environment. We bring about far-reaching change by enforcing and strengthening environmental laws on behalf of hundreds of organizations, coalitions and communities.800-584-6460
LATEST NEWS
LGBTQ+ Rights Advocates Mourn California Store Owner Killed Over Pride Flag
"This is, unfortunately, what we mean when we say that anti-LGBTQ extremism hurts all of us, whether you are LGBTQ or not," one campaigner said after the death of Lauri Carleton.
Aug 21, 2023
News
Sharing photographs of pride flags and flowers left outside her shop, Mountain Provisions Cooperative
said in part:
"As attacks on LGBTQ+ rights have increased from the right-wing media and MAGA Republicans, so have hate crimes," the gun violence prevention group Giffords said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Laura should still be here."
LGBTQ+ rights advocates and allies have expressed heartbreak and outrage since Friday, when Laura "Lauri" Ann Carleton was fatally shot by a man who made disparaging comments about a pride flag displayed at Mag.Pi, her California clothing store.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that deputies found Carleton "suffering from a gunshot wound" at her Cedar Glen shop Friday evening and emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. The 66-year-old is survived by a husband and a blended family of nine children, according to her website.
After fleeing the scene on foot, an unnamed male suspect "armed with a handgun" died in "a lethal force encounter" with law enforcement, the sheriff's department said. "Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton."
As The New York Timesreported Sunday:
Ms. Carleton's daughter Ari Carleton, 28, said that her mother was "fearless" and put the needs of others ahead of her own. Ms. Carleton had been a pillar in the community, she added.
When a rare blizzard struck the area this year, Ms. Carleton and her husband, Bort Carleton, converted her shop into a relief center.
"She opened up a free shop where she and my dad just gave out supplies to those in need who had been impacted by the storms," Ari Carleton said in a phone interview on Sunday, adding, "That really sums up who she was as a person."
Ms. Carleton preached "love, acceptance, and equality," her daughter said, and those values were reflected in her store, Mag.Pi, where she carried a collection of personally curated, high-quality, and ethically sourced clothes, and sometimes her own designs.
"I just want the world to remember her for who she was," added Ari Carleton. "And that she passed away in a place that she cherished, doing what she loved and defending something that was so important to her."
Carleton's daughter also noted that multiple people have removed the pride flag outside her mother's shop over the past two years.
Film and television director Paul Feig, whose work includes Bridesmaids and Freaks and Geeks, was a friend of Carleton. He explained on Instagram that she was killed by a "man who didn't like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop. He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her."
"We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally," Feig said. "Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community. But this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let's all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let's not let Lauri's tragic death be in vain."
The shooting sparked several other tributes from local and national organizations as well as rights advocates across the country.
"Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+, but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community," Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ wrote on Facebook, describing Carleton as a friend and supporter. "She will be truly missed."
Sharing photographs of pride flags and flowers left outside her shop, Mountain Provisions Cooperative
said in part:
In loving memory of our dear friend, mom to many, ally, organizer, entrepreneur, founding member, and soul of our co-op Lauri Carleton.
Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice. If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about. She was a force, she loved to crack jokes, and wanted to live as joyful of a life as possible. We will continue to stand for the values she so selflessly stood for. Her death will not be in vain.
"The tragic, targeted killing of Lauri over the Pride flag displayed at her Lake Arrowhead store was senseless and, unfortunately, part of a growing number of attacks on LGBTQ people and our allies," noted Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, which along with the Anti-Defamation League has tracked over 350 anti-LGBTQ+ threats and attacks this year.
"No one should feel unsafe or be attacked for who they are or for simply supporting the LGBTQ community," Ellis declared. "Lauri's murder is the latest example of how anti-LGBTQ hatred hurts everyone, whether they are LGBTQ or not. We know a supermajority of Americans support LGBTQ people, and this horrific act of violence is not indicative of American values."
National Center for Transgender Equality executive director Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen said Monday that "the rainbow flag is a symbol of freedom, love, and hope in the LGBTQ community. In a time when our people are being attacked with anti-LGBTQ laws, rhetoric, and violence around the country, allyship from our non-LGBTQ neighbors is a powerful declaration of love. It should not be dangerous to love your neighbors."
"This is, unfortunately, what we mean when we say that anti-LGBTQ extremism hurts all of us, whether you are LGBTQ or not. Schools lose their teachers. Cities and towns lose their doctors. Families lose their loved ones. Communities lose their friends and neighbors. All of us are harmed whether we realize it or not," the campaigner continued. "Our hearts are with Laura's family and friends, and the LGBTQ community of San Bernardino County."
Many mourners connected rising attacks on the LGBTQ+ community to right-wing media and MAGA Republicans—referring to members of the GOP who have rallied behind former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and policies.
"As attacks on LGBTQ+ rights have increased from the right-wing media and MAGA Republicans, so have hate crimes," the gun violence prevention group Giffords said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Laura should still be here."
Education historian Diane Ravitch took aim at Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—one of Trump's challengers for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination—and Moms for Liberty, a group that opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum.
"Homophobic rhetoric by DeSantis and Moms 4 Liberty has deadly consequences. Hate kills," Ravitch wrote on X.
Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who is gay, also weighed in: "Hey GOP lawmakers. Want to know why all your rhetoric about cloth is dangerous? A woman was killed for displaying a pride flag as you fan the flames of hatred to get the votes of extremists. You should be ashamed. Blood is on your lips. Anti-woke is hate."
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said: "This is absolutely horrific. A shop owner has been shot and killed by a man after he criticized the pride flag hanging outside her business. Lauri leaves behind her husband and nine children. This disgusting hate has no place in CA."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Sanders Warns New Cold War With China 'Could Doom Our Planet'
"International cooperation is not only in the best interests of all countries, but is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet."
Aug 21, 2023
News
U.S. and Chinese officials
revived bilateral climate talks in July, but they did not come to any concrete agreement.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Monday that hawks in both his country and China are pulling the two superpowers into a "disastrous cold war" that threatens to undercut the possibility of cooperation against the worsening global climate emergency.
Sanders (I-Vt.), whose home state suffered catastrophic flooding last month, wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian that "if the United States, China, and other industrialized countries do not come together to dramatically decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the world we leave our children and future generations will become increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable."
"Now is the time for a radical rethinking of geopolitics to reflect the reality that international cooperation is not only in the best interests of all countries, but is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet," wrote Sanders.
Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen steadily in recent years as the two nuclear-armed nations have intensified trade restrictions and repeatedly exchanged warnings and threats over Taiwan, which the U.S. arms. Earlier this year, China voiced outrage over U.S. plans to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia as part of a new military partnership.
After U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June, China's foreign ministry said the relationship between the two nations was "at the lowest point since its establishment" and "in a downward spiral." A survey released last week found that 43% of Americans believe it is likely that the U.S. and China will be engaged in "direct military conflict" within the next five years.
"The science is clear: If the U.S., China, and the rest of the planet do not act with greater urgency to dramatically cut carbon emissions, our planet will face enormous and irreversible damage."
In his op-ed, Sanders argued that a deteriorating U.S.-China relationship is disastrous for the world, particularly given that the countries are the two largest contributors to planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, which are fueling extreme weather that has impacted both the U.S. and China in recent months.
U.S. and Chinese officials
revived bilateral climate talks in July, but they did not come to any concrete agreement.
"The science is clear: If the U.S., China, and the rest of the planet do not act with greater urgency to dramatically cut carbon emissions, our planet will face enormous and irreversible damage," wrote Sanders.
While expressing opposition to China's treatment of the Uyghurs and other policy actions, Sanders argued that "organizing most of our national effort around a zero-sum global confrontation with China is unlikely to change Chinese behavior and will alienate allies and partners."
"Most importantly, it could doom our planet by making climate cooperation impossible between the world's two largest greenhouse emitters," the senator added. "We need to move in a bold new direction."
Sanders noted that both the U.S. and China have exploding military budgets, spending close to $900 billion and $300 billion per year respectively—an "insane dynamic," according to the Vermont senator.
"So here's a 'radical' idea," Sanders added. "Instead of spending enormous amounts of money planning for a war against each other, the U.S. and China should come to an agreement to mutually cut their military budgets and use the savings to move aggressively to improve energy efficiency, move toward sustainable energy, and end our reliance on fossil fuels," Sanders wrote. "They should also provide increased support for developing countries who are suffering from the climate crisis through no fault of their own."
Acknowledging that establishment figures would likely dismiss such a policy recommendation as "naive and unsophisticated," Sanders responded: "Go talk to the people in Vermont who have lost their homes because of unprecedented flooding and the families in Hawaii who lost loved ones in the recent fires. Go talk to the more than 1 million people in China who have been displaced by catastrophic floods. Go talk to the people in southern Africa who are starving because of the terrible drought and floods they are experiencing or farmers around the world who can no longer grow their crops because of water shortages."
"Perhaps most importantly, go talk to the hundreds of millions of young people in every country on Earth who are losing hope, wondering whether they should even have children of their own, given the enormous challenges the climate crisis poses for a normal life," he added. "If we are to save the planet, now is the time for bold action. Let's do it."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Oxford Study Shows 'Heat Can Lead to Food Insecurity in a Matter of Days'
"Policymakers across sectors should consider how the socioeconomic links between heat, health, income, and food insecurity can be integrated into research, heat action plans, food programs, and labor regulations."
Aug 21, 2023
News
Earlier this year, FAO and WFP warned that "acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in 18 hunger hot spots" in 22 nations from June to November.
People impacted by extreme heat can struggle to put food on their tables after just a few days—and not months as previously thought—research published Monday revealed.
The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour by Carolin Kroeger of University of Oxford's Department of Social Policy and Intervention (DSPI), shows for the first time how quickly food insecurity can hit households impacted by very hot weather.
"Usually, research focuses on a country level and the fact that heat damages crops, which can lead to food insecurity in months." Kroeger wrote. "But this research, at the household level, shows heat can lead to food insecurity in a matter of days."
"Rising temperatures are expected to stall progress on food insecurity by reducing agricultural yields in the coming decades," she added. "But hot periods may also increase food insecurity within days when it gets too hot to work and earn an income, thus limiting households' capability to purchase food."
Kroeger surveyed families in 150 countries "to show that heat is associated with higher food insecurity within days of exposure and that this increase is mediated by reductions in income and health with stronger effects in countries with lower incomes and higher shares of agricultural or precarious employment."
According to the study, if a country with the population of India—nearly 1.41 billion—"were to experience a particularly hot week, an additional 8.07 million people would be likely to experience moderate-to-severe food insecurity."
"The analyses suggest that these effects are mediated by worse health, declining local job markets, and tighter household budgets with stronger effects in regions with higher agricultural or vulnerable employment and lower incomes," the publication states.
"The results underline the importance of labor market disruptions and socioeconomic factors, such as precarious forms of labor, for food security and climate impact modeling," the study adds. "With the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat days rising across the world due to climate change, researchers and policymakers across sectors should consider how the socioeconomic links between heat, health, income, and food insecurity can be integrated into research, heat action plans, food programs, and labor regulations."
DSPI professor Aaron Reeves said in a statement that "this paper greatly advances our understanding of the impacts of extreme heat on the lives of people subjected to it and will provoke important discussions about how to protect people in the climate emergency."
"Such research could not be more timely as the world experienced its hottest month on record in July," Reeves added.
According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), up to 828 million people—more than 10% of humanity—were considered food insecure last year. The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) estimates that over 345 million people in 79 nations are facing elevated hunger levels in 2023.
Earlier this year, FAO and WFP warned that "acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate further in 18 hunger hot spots" in 22 nations from June to November.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!