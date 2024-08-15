To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dozens of Civil-Rights and Journalism Groups Urge the Media to Report on Rising Authoritarianism and Threats to Democracy

On Thursday, a coalition of more than three-dozen civil-rights, consumer-rights and journalism organizations released a letter calling on news outlets to accurately and unapologetically report on U.S. elections and the state of our democracy. Led by Free Press, the coalition also includes Hearken, Media Matters for America, MediaJustice, the National Hispanic Media Coalition and PEN America.

Media coverage can invite public engagement and robust participation in the democratic process. It can also be manipulated to promote falsehoods for political gain and to silence dissent. “Democratic backsliding is rising around the world and the media must take the related threats seriously and place protection of democracy over their own bottom lines,” the letter reads. The letter describes six best practices the media should adhere to during moments of crisis, violence and threats to U.S. democracy.

Free Press Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights Nora Benavidez said:

“Now is the time for news outlets to rise to the occasion: They must refuse to cover politics with soundbites that place profit over people’s understanding of the ways in which our basic rights are at risk — including the freedom journalists and the media themselves cherish. Left unchecked by the press, the rhetoric and actions of authoritarian leaders delegitimize the democratic process. Political leaders are dehumanizing minority groups, flouting the rule of law, and supporting violence or retribution against critics. Communities deserve to learn about the stakes facing our country and the implications of rising autocracy on all of our lives.

“As so many hardworking journalists cover the threats to our democracy this election season, all news outlets must hold themselves to the highest pro-democracy standards. Clearly call a lie a lie. If a political candidate, party or other influential platform applauds illegal activity or rejects the rule of law, reporters and other media professionals must take these threats seriously as they are overt attacks on a functional democracy.”

Free Press was created to give people a voice in the crucial decisions that shape our media. We believe that positive social change, racial justice and meaningful engagement in public life require equitable access to technology, diverse and independent ownership of media platforms, and journalism that holds leaders accountable and tells people what's actually happening in their communities.

