D.C. Mobile Billboard Demands Trump Fire Kristi Noem

As the Twin Cities have reeled from agents' fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, agents with agents with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)—including Border Patrol—have been documented detaining, harassing, and in some cases brutalizing students, including US citizens and others with legal status.

The Trump administration has reversed the Biden-era guidance that forbade immigration raids at "sensitive" locations, including schools, churches, and hospitals.

According to the New York Times, "School officials in the Twin Cities say federal agents have appeared at bus stops, and showed up at people’s homes at times when they are coming and going from school."

Some school districts across the state have moved to an e-learning option to accommodate the growing number of students who are too afraid to come to school for fear of being taken by agents.

Minneapolis School Board Chair Collin Beachy told Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul that 6,500 students in the district of around 29,000 had opted to learn remotely on the first day it was offered, which was the Monday after agents were recorded handcuffing staff members at Roosevelt High School before blasting students with chemical irritants.

At one Minneapolis charter school profiled on Monday by the Los Angeles Times, which was left unnamed due to fear of reprisal from the Trump administration, fewer than half of the 800 students, who are nearly all Black or Latino, now report for class in person. Three other charter schools have shut down in-person learning entirely.

For those who still attend in person, the LA Times observes that "Signs of a fearful new normal are all over the school." According to the paper:

Green craft paper covers the bottom of many first-floor windows so outsiders can’t peer in. A notice taped outside one door says unauthorized entry is prohibited: “This includes all federal law enforcement personnel and activities unless authorized by lawful written direction from appropriate school officials or a valid court order.”

"Three students have been detained—and later released—in recent weeks," the LA Times said of the school its reporters visited. "Two others were followed into the school parking lot and questioned about their immigration status. Several have parents who were deported or who self-deported. Latino staff said they have also been stopped and questioned about their legal status."

One student, 16-year-old Alondra, who was born in the US and is a citizen, told the paper that she and her friend had been detained shortly after school while going to purchase medication for her grandmother.

A car swerved in front of her as she entered the parking lot, and four men in ski masks got out with guns drawn. After she was forced to stop abruptly, another car full of agents rear-ended her vehicle. She said agents began attempting to break into her window and tried to blame her for the accident.

Despite showing her identification, Alondra and her friend were handcuffed and taken to a detention facility for hours. Her feet were shackled together, and she was left in a holding facility alone.

“I asked at least five times if I could let my guardian know what was happening, because I was underage, but they never let me,” she said. She and her friend were both released without paperwork about the incident. At the time of the report, she had still been unable to locate her car.

The school has undertaken protocols to protect students from raids that are "more typical of active shooter emergencies," the LA Times said:

Staff coordinate throughout the day with a neighborhood watch group to determine whether ICE agents are nearby. When they are, classroom doors are locked and hallways emptied until staff announce “all clear.” ...



If agents were to enter the building without a judicial warrant, the school would go into a full lockdown, turning off lights, staying silent and moving out of sight.



The school's executive director, identified only as Noelle, told the paper: "Our families feel hunted."

That anxiety has spread beyond the Twin Cities and into the surrounding suburbs, especially at schools with large nonwhite populations.

In the suburb of Fridley, which the New York Times visited for a report published Saturday, school administrators now escort more than two dozen staff, many of whom are international teachers, to school before sunrise each morning.

In nearby Columbia Heights, "more than two dozen parents and four students have been detained by federal agents, including a 5-year-old boy on his way home from school who was detained with his father."

That boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, was released from custody this weekend by a federal judge and returned to school in Minneapolis after being shipped to a family detention facility in Dilley, Texas, where he became extremely ill. Since then, a measles outbreak has been reported at the facility.

In Fridley, school officials are constantly on high alert, fearing that a similar fate could befall their own students.

The school's superintendent, Brenda Lewis, spends the dismissal period circling the neighborhood, looking for agents.

Last week, she and other educators spoke at a news conference denouncing the terror that ICE had inflicted upon her students and community.

"The fundamental right to go to school and the basic principle of human dignity has been ripped away from our children, our staff, and our families,” Lewis said. “None of this is partisan. This is about children—predominantly children of color—being treated as less than human.”

Since she spoke at the conference, she said masked agents have tailed her car on multiple occasions, and that on Wednesday, they came closer to the school campus than usual. Three other members of the Fridley school board said they saw agents parked outside their homes, and another also says they were followed.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that our students and staff and families are safe, and if that means [agents are] going to target me instead of them, then that's what we need to do, and then they can leave our families alone," she told Bring Me the News on Friday. "But at the end of the day, are they trying to intimidate me to stop? Yes. Will I stop? No."