For Immediate Release
Common Cause
Contact: David Vance, dvance@commoncause.org

D.C. Mobile Billboard Demands Trump Fire Kristi Noem

Whether she resigns or the president fires her, America doesn’t need another day with Noem as DHS secretary.

As President Trump and Congress return today to consider government funding, Common Cause is welcoming elected leaders back with a simple message on a mobile billboard roaming Washington, D.C.: Fire Kristi Noem.

Last week, Common Cause launched a campaign to “Fire Kristi Noem” and hold DHS accountable after federal agents killed a second Minnesotan in 2026, Alex Pretti. Since then, the watchdog group’s campaign has gathered nearly a hundred thousand signatures, launched digital ads, and now has taken its people-powered message to the streets of Washington, D.C., with a mobile billboard. The billboard will be present from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today around the White House, Congress, and the Secretary’s office near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

“DHS under Kristi Noem has become dangerously lawless and deadly, and the buck stops with her,” said Virginia Kase Solomón, Common Cause President and CEO. “Whether she resigns or the president fires her, America doesn’t need another day with Noem as DHS secretary. We plan to drive the people’s message past the White House, Congress, and even Kristi Noem’s office until our demands are met.”

Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.

