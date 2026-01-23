Federal Agent Tells Maine ICE Observer She's Going in 'Nice Little Database' for 'Domestic Terrorists'

A masked federal immigration enforcement agent was caught on camera this week telling a legal observer in Maine that she was being put in a database for purported "domestic terrorists."

At the start of a video that spread across social media on Friday, the masked agent appears to be scanning a license plate number before walking toward the woman recording him.

The woman informs the agent that it's legal for her to record and then asks him why he's trying to gather information on her.

"Because we have a nice little database, and now you're considered a domestic terrorist," the agent responds.

At this point the woman starts laughing incredulously at him.

"For videotaping you?!" she asks him. "Are you crazy?!"

ICE agent in Portland, Maine tells legal observer she is a domestic terrorist for peacefully recording him, adds her to "nice little database" pic.twitter.com/6miHpXUdT7

— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) January 23, 2026

Democrats on the US House Homeland Security Committee were quick to denounce the actions of the agent on the video.

"Big government Republicans have unleashed a secret police state on peaceful American citizens," they wrote in a social media post. "This should shake every American to their core."

Other critics, however, noted that it isn't just Republicans who have been supporting the right-wing police state. Seven US House Democrats, including Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), voted with the vast majority of Republicans on Thursday to give US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) an additional $10 billion.

"Corporate Democrats are complicit with the full breakdown of our constitutional rights," commented Sunrise Movement.



Greg Krieg, media director at political consulting firm Slingshot Strategies, took particular aim at Golden for shoveling more money to ICE despite documented evidence of agents violating Americans' civil liberties.

"Thank you Jared Golden, special man who understands Maine better than anyone on the planet, for telling us how much people actually like this horseshit," he wrote sarcastically.

Nico Perrino, executive vice president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said the agent's behavior crossed a line that should be condemned by Americans of all political persuasions.

"I hope the vast majority of freedom-loving Americans are uncomfortable with the idea," he wrote, "that masked police are now telling people engaged in First Amendment-protected activity that they are 'domestic terrorists' who will be added to a secret government database."

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, predicted that federal agents' aggressive taunts against legal observers would backfire politically against the Trump administration.

"Ironically these kinds of threats do more to radicalize opposition to ICE tactics than they do to stop people from recording ICE," he observed.

Isaac Saul, founder of Tangle News, also thought the optics of the Maine video were terrible for Republicans.

"It's hard to overstate how unpopular this crap is with normie Americans," Saul wrote. "On top of the gross civil rights violations, that Trump is letting these goons loose in Maine, a state where Democrats could actually pick up a Senate seat in nine months, it's political malpractice."