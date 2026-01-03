To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

Congress Must Urgently Stop Trump’s Illegal War with Venezuela

Early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. conducted military strikes on Venezuela and abducted President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The day before, Trump also said he was “locked and loaded and ready to go” into Iran. Demand Progress is leading a campaign driving Americans to demand their representatives support a war powers resolution to stop the war with Venezuela, and drove millions of constituent contacts to Congress opposing war in 2025.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Senior Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian:

“Invading a country and kidnapping their head of government without any congressional authorization is a terrifying and blatantly illegal act that tears at our Constitution. Congress must step in and stop this reckless, unconstitutional act of war.

Politicians in both parties have spent the last 20 years denouncing endless wars after witnessing the devastation in the wake of regime change in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and elsewhere. Now it’s time for them to put their votes where their mouths are. We have seen what happens when the White House invents a pretext to launch a regime change war with an oil-rich nation: disaster and suffering for innocent civilians, our troops and their families, all while costing the American taxpayer a fortune as well. Congress must do the right thing by voting to stop this obvious catastrophe.”

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

demandprogress.org
