Citizen’s United Paved the Way for Trump’s Corporate Grift

Sixteen years ago, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in Citizens United that allows corporations to flood our elections with unlimited amounts of money.

Lisa Gilbert and Robert Weissman, co-presidents of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“Sixteen years ago, Citizens United unleashed a torrent of corporate spending that has directly enabled the cozy and self-serving relationships corporations and billionaires have been able to secure with Trump and other politicians.

“In 2024, the already horrifying amount of money went on steroids, as we witnessed the largest direct corporate spending on elections ever. Unprecedented spending by crypto companies drove election outcomes and completely reshaped Congressional policy debates, as politicians caved to crypto demands rather than face an onslaught of industry spending in the next election. Predictably, the crypto industry’s shattering of norms made it inevitable that other industries would follow suit. Now Big Tech companies are signaling their intent to use crypto’s playbook to drive state and federal election results and prevent regulation of dangerous new AI technologies.

“All Americans suffer and our democracy withers when corporations and the super rich have more of a say in elections than regular voters do. It’s not only that corporations and the super rich are able to block overwhelmingly popular policies – meaningful cuts to drug prices, raising the minimum wage, making corporations pay their fair share in taxes, cracking down on polluters and much more – that would make our country more just, healthier and more sustainable. It’s also that deep frustration with a failed political system paves the way for demagogues like Donald Trump to seize power.

“A constitutional amendment to overturn this terrible decision is 16 years overdue.”