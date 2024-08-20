August, 20 2024, 02:29pm EDT
California Should Reject Absurd Google Journalism Deal
In response to a reported backroom deal between California lawmakers and Google that would terminate the California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA) and create a privately-funded “AI Accelerator,” the American Economic Liberties Project released the following statement.
“This backroom deal is bad for journalists, publishers, and all Californians, which is why state lawmakers including Governor Newsom should reject it and proceed through a transparent legislative process,” said Lee Hepner, Senior Legal Counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project. “The fact that a journalism preservation bill may be replaced with a Google-funded AI Accelerator is not just absurd policy, it’s horrendous politics. That this AI deal is reportedly close to being finalized and we still don’t know the details speaks volumes about who is driving the decision-making process in Sacramento — and it’s not the journalists, publishers, or newsrooms who have had their industry hollowed out by Google’s monopoly.”
The CJPA sought to rebalance the unequal relationship between tech platforms and news organizations by enabling publishers and workers to receive a portion of the profits tech platforms make selling ads against the work of journalists. The draft deal between California lawmakers and Google abandons the CJPA framework, provides nominal, insufficient funding for news outlets, rejects basic labor protections, and creates a Google-funded “AI Accelerator.” At present, there are no public details about the purpose or terms of the alleged AI deal. Concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence to journalists, content creators, and workers, and the threat that Big Tech incumbents will exploit chokepoints to control the future of AI innovation are well known.
During a previous attempt to move AB 886 through the California State Assembly, Google and Facebook threatened to remove news links from their online platforms across the entire state, echoing similar threats levied at Australia and Canada during their deliberation of similar bills. Australia and Canada both adopted versions of the policy that have largely proven successful. The proposed deal between CA lawmakers and Google would amount to less than half the $74 million Google agreed to give Canadian newsrooms for their bill, even though California’s economy is 2.5 times the size of Canada’s economy.
The timing of this deal is especially insulting considering that on August 5, a federal court found Google in violation of federal antitrust laws in the matter of U.S. v. Google (the Google Search case). Furthermore, the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google’s advertising technology monopoly is set to go to trial on Sept. 9th. Despite a promising case from the DOJ in the adtech trial, antitrust cases take time and immense resources. Legislation would provide immediate and needed relief to working journalists, which is why it’s crucial that enforcement and legislative efforts go hand in hand to address Big Tech’s undue power over the industry.
Learn more about Economic Liberties here.
The American Economic Liberties Project works to ensure America's system of commerce is structured to advance, rather than undermine, economic liberty, fair commerce, and a secure, inclusive democracy. Economic Liberties believes true economic liberty means entrepreneurs and businesses large and small succeed on the merits of their ideas and hard work; commerce empowers consumers, workers, farmers, and engineers instead of subjecting them to discrimination and abuse from financiers and monopolists; foreign trade arrangements support domestic security and democracy; and wealth is broadly distributed to support equitable political power.
'An Entire Generation Is at Risk': Aid Agencies Warn of Mass Polio Outbreak in Gaza
"Without an immediate cease-fire and access to vaccines and humanitarian aid across the strip, the people of Gaza are facing a public health disaster."
Aug 20, 2024
News
Dozens of humanitarian aid groups and medical professionals warned Tuesday that Gaza could soon face a mass polio outbreak that would endanger children across the enclave and the region if Israel does not immediately stop its bombardment and siege of the Palestinian territory.
"Without immediate action, an entire generation is at risk of infection, and hundreds of children face paralysis by a highly communicable disease that can be prevented with a simple vaccine," said Jeremy Stoner of Save the Children, part of a coalition of aid organizations and physicians that demanded "an immediate and sustained cease-fire to allow polio vaccinations to take place in Gaza."
"For a polio vaccination campaign to be effective, it must be able to reach at least 95% of targeted children, and this cannot happen in an active war zone," the coalition said. "Any cease-fire or pause requested by the U.N. must be used to facilitate full humanitarian access, not just for vaccines but for the full range of assistance needed to sustain civilians' basic needs. All parties to conflict have an obligation to facilitate humanitarian access at all times, regardless of whether conflict is active or not."
The groups' call came days after Gaza health officials found the enclave's first polio case in more than two decades after testing a 10-month-old child in Deir al-Balah—one of the cities in which Gaza's health ministry and the World Health Organization detected poliovirus in wastewater last month.
Much of Gaza's population currently lives in makeshift tents surrounded by rotting garbage and other waste, unsanitary conditions that heighten the risk of infectious disease outbreaks. Israel's relentless U.S.-backed bombardment of Gaza has decimated the territory's waste-removal infrastructure and healthcare system, laying the groundwork for a public health catastrophe.
Nahed Abu Iyada, the health program field officer at CARE West Bank and Gaza, said Tuesday that "without an immediate cease-fire and access to vaccines and humanitarian aid across the Strip, the people of Gaza are facing a public health disaster that will spread and endanger children across the region and beyond."
But the prospects of an imminent cease-fire agreement appeared remote Tuesday as Hamas accused the Biden administration of "buying time for Israel to continue its genocide" by pushing for a deal that grants some of far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's major demands.
The New York Timesreported that "under the new U.S. proposal, Israeli troops would be able to continue to patrol part of the Gazan border with Egypt, albeit in reduced numbers—one of Mr. Netanyahu's core demands."
Hamas has said that "any agreement must guarantee the cessation of aggression against our people, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, provision of urgent relief in the form of food and medicine, and reaching a real deal to exchange prisoners."
Israeli Bombing Turns Gaza School Shelter Into 'Site for a Massacre'
"The moment we heard the explosion, we ran for our lives. My sister kept crying. We did not know what to do. I saw dead bodies torn to pieces."
Aug 20, 2024
News
Israeli forces killed at least 12 Palestinians, including two children, in the bombing of a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City on Tuesday, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.
An Israeli plane dropped a bomb on the Mustafa Hafiz School, which housed hundreds or thousands of displaced people, without warning, leaving Palestinian rescue workers to sift through the rubble of the collapsed building, looking for bodies.
"The moment we heard the explosion, we ran for our lives," an unnamed young girl told Al Jazeera. "My sister kept crying. We did not know what to do. I saw dead bodies torn to pieces."
The dead included Hamzah Mortaja, who was preparing a story about displaced Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera. Hamzah Mortaja was the brother of Yasser Mortaja, a journalist who was killed by Israeli forces in 2018 while covering protests at the structure separating Israel and Gaza.
Urgent | Martyrdom of journalist Hamza Mortaja in the bombing of Mustafa Hafiz Garbi school, Gaza City, brother of journalist Yasser Mortaja, may God have mercy on him\n\nSincere condolences to the journalist colleague and friend Motasem Murtaji \ud83d\ude4f\ud83d\udc94\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8— (@)
Israel has repeatedly targeted schools since its onslaught in Gaza began in October. On August 10, a strike killed roughly 100 people at another school refuge in Gaza City, according to local authorities, though Israel said the number was inflated. Israeli forces have killed more than 40,170 Palestinians since October, according to the Gaza health ministry.
The Israeli military said Tuesday that the bombing of Mustafa Hafiz School had been a "precise strike on terrorists who were operating" inside the school—a justification also used in other such attacks. Hamas has consistently denied Israeli claims that it uses schools and hospitals for military purposes. Hamas and allied militant groups killed more than 1,100 Israelis on October 7 and took about 250 hostages, many of whom have died in captivity, including six whose bodies Israeli forces retrieved on Tuesday.
Mustafa Hafiz School, on the western side of Gaza City, served as a "last resort" for many hundreds of Palestinian families, Al Jazeera reported. Standing outside the destroyed school, an unnamed Palestinian woman toldQuds News Network, a Palestinian youth news agency, that her family had previously fled Israeli tanks and already found it impossible to sleep at night, even before Tuesday's bombing.
The attack on Mustafa Hafiz School came as part of a continued Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, an Israeli strike killed a 36-year-old teacher and all six of her children at their apartment in the town of Deir al-Balah. On Monday, Israeli forces struck the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, run by the United Nations, killing at least nine, and killed at least 35 in total across the enclave that day, Al Jazeera reported.
U.S. diplomats have been part of an international effort to arrange a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but both sides have objected to aspects of proposed deals and this week expressed pessimism that a deal could be reached. Hamas has said that it agreed in principle to a deal proposed by the Biden administration in late May and approved by the U.N. Security Council in June, but that the U.S. is now proposing a deal full of new, inflexible Israeli conditions. A Hamas official said that the U.S. was "merely buying time for Israel to continue its genocide," Al Jazeera reported Tuesday.
The U.S. is Israel's main military supplier and diplomatic ally. Last week, the Biden administration approved another $20 billion in military aid for the country.
The support has included jet fuel, diesel, and other petroleum products that were the subject of a report released Tuesday by Oil Change International, an advocacy group. The report argues that the U.S. government and multinational companies could be complicit in genocide for their role in supplying Israel fuel for its war effort, given the International Court of Justice ruling in January that ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.
The report says that the U.S. supplies key JP8 jet fuel to Israel. A U.S.-registered tanker that transports the fuel was recently the subject of scrutiny in Europe, where there was a push to prevent it from docking.
Six well-known multinationals—Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and TotalEnergies—provide Israel with about 35% of its oil, the report says.
Rejecting 'Cynical Politics,' Ocasio-Cortez Centers Workers in Primetime DNC Speech
"To love this country is to fight for its people, all people, working people," said the congresswoman.
Aug 20, 2024
News
Taking the stage after United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain denounced Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as a "scab," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made even clearer that the Democratic Party is unapologetically centering issues affecting working Americans ahead of the November elections.
The New York Democrat's speech—given just six years after she stunned the party establishment by ousting high-ranking corporate-friendly Rep. Joe Crowley—represented a shift away from a Democratic strategy that has leaned heavily on appealing to centrist voters and painting progressives like Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as radicals, suggested some observers.
"Democrats giving AOC a primetime speaking slot at Democratic National Convention means they are finally embracing progressives and acknowledging this is part and parcel of their base and future," said journalist Wajahat Ali, noting that Ocasio-Cortez was given just 90 seconds to speak at the 2020 convention.
Ocasio-Cortez began with the story of her unexpected rise from restaurant worker to federal lawmaker, sharing that when she won her 2018 election she was one of tens of millions of Americans who were uninsured, "taking omelette orders as a waitress in New York City" while her family struggled to pay bills.
"Like millions of Americans, we were just looking for an honest shake," said the congresswoman. "And we were tired of a cynical politics that seemed blind to the realities of working people."
Those "cynical politics" are still centered by Republican politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said, who frequently attack her "by saying that I should go back to bartending."
"But let me tell you, I'm happy to, any day of the week," she said. "There is nothing wrong with working for a living."
Ocasio-Cortez told the delegates assembled at the United Center in Chicago and viewers at home that the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, present American voters with "a rare and precious opportunity."
"In Kamala Harris, we have a chance to elect a president who is for the middle class because she is from the middle class," said the congresswoman. "She understands the urgency of rent checks and groceries and prescriptions. She is as committed to our reproductive and civil rights as she is to taking on corporate greed."
Watch Ocasio-Cortez's speech below:
Ocasio-Cortez's speech came days after Harris introduced a far-reaching economic agenda including an expanded child tax credit, a federal ban on price-gouging in the grocery and food industries, and medical debt relief. On Sunday, Harris rejected a reporter's question about how she would pay for the policies, saying policymakers should focus on the "return on investment" that would come from pulling children out of poverty and ensuring people can pay for essentials.
New York City Council member Chi Ossé said in response to Ocasio-Cortez's speech Monday night that it was "phenomenal to watch an un-bought politician who holds populist, working-class values hold center stage at the DNC" and noted that the lawmaker was greeted by "the entire room chanting" her commonly-used nickname, AOC.
Progressive strategist Waleed Shahid added that he had "never imagined" seeing two grassroots leaders who had challenged their own institutions—Ocasio-Cortez and Fain—being invited to introduce the Democratic presidential nominee.
Elevating outspoken progressive leaders was a smart strategic decision by party leaders, said Evan Sutton of Firekit Campaigns, a former communications director for the American Federation of Teachers.
Like Fain, Ocasio-Cortez took direct aim at Trump, slamming him as "a two-bit union buster [who] thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed, trampling on our way of life."
"We know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends," she said. "The truth is, Don, you cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business."
"To love this country is to fight for its people, all people, working people, everyday Americans like bartenders, and factory workers, and fast food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day, doing some of the toughest jobs out there," Ocasio-Cortez added. "Imagine having leaders in the White House who understand them, leaders like Kamala and Tim."
The congresswoman's brief mention of Israel's U.S.-funded assault on Gaza—which a majority of Democratic voters view as genocide, according to a Data for Progress poll released in May—received applause as she said Harris is "working tirelessly to secure a cease-fire in Gaza."
But some asked where the evidence of such work can be found, as Israel continues to bombard schools and other civilian infrastructure in the enclave, which U.N. experts warned last month has been pushed into famine by Israel's continued blocking of humanitarian aid.
"I understand the political value of AOC getting thunderous applause for cease-fire in Gaza—the fact that the party really wants it COULD pressure Harris—but, so we are clear, Harris is not working tirelessly for cease-fire," said author and podcast host Kate Willett. "That would involve cutting off weapons."
