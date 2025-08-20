To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Because of Gov. Abbott’s Complacency, a Rigged Congressional Map is Likely to Gain the Texas House’s Approval Today

AUSTIN, Texas

Today, the Texas House of Representatives is expected to approve a congressional redistricting map demanded by President Trump, putting the measure on a fast track to approval in the state Senate as soon as Thursday before heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“The Trump gerrymander push is authoritarian, anti-democratic, and yet another tell of a wannabe dictator. We watch Texas today with the clear understanding that this is not an isolated push, but the beginning of a national power grab across multiple states to try and impact the 2026 midterm. The immediate impacts in Texas – depriving voters of fair representation, and the disparate impact on voters of color, as districts with majority or large populations of voters of color are broken up – will be mirrored throughout the nation. We cannot allow this to proceed. And if needed, California and other states must make offsetting gerrymanders of their own.”

Adrian Shelley, Texas director of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Gov. Abbott and Republicans in the Texas Legislature abandoned their constituents because they didn’t dare to say ‘No’ to President Trump. What will President Trump demand from Abbott and his fellow Republicans next? President Trump will do just about anything to hold onto power and evade accountability, even if it means asking Texas Republicans to move mountains – and rig congressional district lines – to make it happen. Republicans will have to answer for the betrayal of taking away the voting power of entire communities in Texas and gifting it on a golden platter to a corrupt President Trump in Washington, D.C.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

