350.org welcomes Spain and Brazil’s new initiative to tax the super-rich

The governments of Spain and Brazil have announced plans for a Platform for Action on Taxing the Super-Rich in a move that could see more funds made available to tackle the climate and development crises. The initiative was launched at the UN Financing for Development conference in Seville and has been welcomed by 350.org.

“This is a bold move by Spain and Brazil to drive forward taxing the super-rich as a key solution to the lack of funds being delivered by rich countries for climate action. We want more countries to join this coalition so that billionaires and multi-millionaires help to foot the bill for the climate damage they have caused and decrease the huge gap between the rich and the poorest. We won't rest until governments like the UK, France, and Germany make the right choice to force the super rich to pay what they owe and increase their spending on climate action and public services at home and around the world.” Kate Blagojevic, 350.org Associate Director for Europe Campaigns.

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

