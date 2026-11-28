NBC is being accused of having “caved to the pro-Israel lobby” after reports emerged Friday that the network would no longer air an advertisement calling for the US to cut off military aid to Israel.

The ad, created by the pro-Palestinian Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, aired Wednesday night during NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” special. It opens with a young American girl who saves $400 to buy a bicycle, then cuts to Meral al-Babli, a 9-year-old girl who lost her leg when Israeli forces bombed her home in central Gaza in an attack that also killed her mother and grandmother. Al-Babli is shown standing on crutches amid the rubble.

"Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this," a narrator said—referencing the approximate rate of spending under the existing $38 billion US military aid agreement with Israel.

The ad accompanied polling suggesting that the Republican Party’s support for Israel cost its candidates votes in the midterm elections. It was part of a campaign to stop the Trump administration from signing a new aid agreement that would reportedly provide Israel with another $19 billion in military aid over five years.

In a poll released last week by Data for Progress, 56% of likely voters asked about ending US military aid to Israel supported doing so, compared with 34% who opposed it. Among Republicans asked the same question, 46% supported ending aid, while 43% opposed it.

NEW AD: Airing nationally tonight during Saturday Night Live’s Thanksgiving special, our new ad informs Americans where their tax dollars are going.Right now, President Trump is finalizing a long-term weapons giveaway to Israel that Israeli media reports will cost US taxpayers at least $19 billion over five years - that’s $400 every three seconds.

— IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) November 25, 2026

The ad drew immediate backlash from pro-Israel Jewish groups. End Jew Hatred denounced it as “antisemitic Hamas propaganda.” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said it “blatantly demonizes the Jewish state and makes false claims about the use of American taxpayer dollars.” He did not specify which part of the ad was false.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, objected to the ad’s omission of Hamas and its October 7, 2023 attack and called the ad “manipulative,” but likewise did not specify any factual error.

According to Business Insider, the Israeli-American Council published a petition asking the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate whether the ad complied with its rules. The petition also asked NBCUniversal to review its approval process, suspend the ad, and publicly apologize if it was approved “without adequate factual substantiation.”

The National Jewish Advocacy Center called on the company’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships to explain why the ad was approved.

The Zionist Organization of America called on the FCC to “pursue the revocation of the broadcast licenses of stations that aired it” and urged NBC to fire the executives responsible and “blacklist” the IMEU Policy Project from future ad purchases.

NBC caved to the pro-Israel lobby’s campaign saying an ad criticizing US aid to Israel is antisemitic. They never said what was antisemitic about it. They just said any and all criticism of Israel is antisemitic and seeing images of Palestinian amputees hurts their feelings https://t.co/xbbWYN90DV

— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) November 27, 2026

On Friday, Wall Street Journal media reporter Joe Flint reported that NBC would not air the ad again after it was “perceived as anti-Israel.” He said NBC senior leadership was “unaware of the ad until after it ran” and that NBCUniversal, the network’s parent company, would “evaluate its ad review process.” NBC has not publicly commented on the reported decision.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who has spent his tenure threatening to revoke the broadcast licenses of networks that air critical coverage of President Donald Trump, noted shortly afterward that NBC had chosen to pull the ad, which he said was “widely described as antisemitic.”

The IMEU Policy Project responded Friday to reports that NBC would drop the ad.

“On Wednesday night, millions of Americans tuning into NBC had their living rooms lit up by the face of a beautiful 9-year-old Palestinian girl named Meral al-Babli. Meral’s leg was amputated after an Israeli bombing of her house in Gaza that also killed her mother and her grandmother,” the group said. “She is now one of the over 10,000 Palestinian children enduring life-altering injuries. Every fighter jet and tens of thousands of the 2,000-pound, 1,000-pound, and 500-pound bombs that Israel has used in Gaza is supplied by the United States and paid for by the United States taxpayer.”

"All of this is indisputable, which is why our advertisement passed NBC’s stringent fact-checking requirements," the group added. "We are disheartened to hear reports that NBC executives will no longer air our ad, which endorses a policy of ending taxpayer funding to Israel that a majority of Americans agree with, and will change those requirements to censor more factually true ads like ours. We hope, for the sake of NBC’s reputation, that these reports are not true."

On Wednesday night, millions of Americans tuning into NBC had their living rooms lit up by the face of a beautiful nine-year-old Palestinian girl named Meral al-Babli. Meral’s leg was amputated after an Israeli bombing of her house in Gaza that also killed her mother and her grandmother. She is now one of the over 10,000 Palestinian children enduring life-altering injuries. Every fighter jet and tens of thousands of the 2,000-pound, 1,000-pound, and 500-pound bombs that Israel has used in Gaza is supplied by the United States and paid for by the United States taxpayer. All of this is indisputable, which is why our advertisement passed NBC’s stringent fact-checking requirements. We are disheartened to hear reports that NBC executives will no longer air our ad, which endorses a policy of ending taxpayer funding to Israel that a majority of Americans agree with, and will change those requirements to censor more factually true ads like ours. We hope, for the sake of NBC’s reputation, that these reports are not true.

— IMEU Policy Project (@imeupolicy) November 27, 2026

Nearly 22,000 children have been killed and over 45,000 injured in Israel’s three-year-old military assault on Gaza, which many leading human rights groups have characterized as a genocide. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, more than 11,000 children have sustained life-altering injuries. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says 1,100 children have lost limbs.

Brian Tashman, a political strategist at the American Civil Liberties Union, said NBC had “caved to the pro-Israel lobby’s campaign saying an ad criticizing US aid to Israel is antisemitic.”

"They never said what was antisemitic about it," Tashman said. "They just said any and all criticism of Israel is antisemitic and seeing images of Palestinian amputees hurts their feelings."

He noted that NBC News itself has documented Israeli attacks on children. In September 2025, the network reported that Israeli forces bombed Al-Mawasi, an area where the military had directed Palestinians to seek medical care, water, and food. NBC News described “bloodied children… next to water jugs near a fountain.” Palestinian health authorities said at least 13 people, including seven children, were killed in the attack.

NBC reported on an Israeli airstrike on children waiting for water in a so-called humanitarian safe zone, and Israel even acknowledged they did it. But NBC now says it will not air ads criticizing Israel for attacks on children, even when their own journalists verified it https://t.co/qSmKhdxYOS

— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) November 27, 2026

Julian Andreone, a congressional reporter from the independent news outlet Drop Site News, said that by pulling the ad, NBC was "giving all of us another perfect example of why corporate media is poison."

"[The IMEU ran] a factual ad about American taxpayer dollars funding Israeli violence against Palestinian children. Then, Zionist donors presumably call in to threaten them. Immediately, [a] decision is made to stop running the ad," he said. "You think if the donors have this type of control over advertising on the network, they don’t also have it over 'news' and programming?"

Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American writer from Gaza who is challenging the fanatically pro-Israel Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) in the 2028 Democratic primary, said the NBC decision showed that “the Israel lobby does not care about American civil liberties.”

"NBC is a private company, but the people who bullied execs into censoring the image of a child survivor of Israel’s genocide work overtime in other arenas," he said, noting that "there are now laws in 38 states that punish Americans who boycott Israel—which is a violation of the First Amendment."

In response to groups accusing the ad of antisemitism, Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch, pointed out that the ad “only criticized Israel’s bombing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

"That equation of criticizing Israel with antisemitism UNDERMINES the important fight against antisemitism," he said.

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim, a former Israeli diplomat and intelligence analyst who has become a prominent critic of Israel’s actions, argued that efforts to censor pro-Palestinian speech would fuel the antisemitism that Jewish groups say they want to combat.

"As long as the Jewish American leadership keeps running cover for genocide," he said, "American Jews will be blamed for it."

The ad continued to spread on social media after reports that NBC would drop it. On Friday evening, Inquisitr reported that the ad had more than 850,000 impressions on X. By Saturday morning, it had more than 2.3 million.

“The Israel lobby has successfully pressured the network into dropping it,” said Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, an associate editor at New Lines Magazine. “It’s now up to us to ensure that [it] spreads farther than it would have on NBC. Please share widely.”