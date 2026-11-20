In some sense, all of us on this planet of... well, I was going to say ours, but I’m not so sure anymore... are living through a slow-motion cataclysm, a first-class global apocalypse in the making. As a headline on the World Meteorological Organization’s website put it recently, “State of the climate in 2026 gives new meaning to phrase ‘off the charts.’”

Here in the United States in the age of Donald Trump, though, you’d hardly know it. You might even say that, in some sense, the subject is MIA or missing in action. Count on this: If even one atomic bomb were ever to be used in a war in this world of ours, it would be the headline story across this country and planet. And yet, though seldom thought of that way, climate change is essentially the equivalent of a slow-motion atomic attack on this very planet of ours. However, in the age of Donald Trump, who grabs the headlines day after endless day, it goes remarkably unnoticed.

It seems to matter little that the weather is already setting new heat records regularly or, as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said all too vividly recently: “We have entered a new age of climate extremes. A supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change. Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising. And those least responsible are suffering first and worst.”

Ah, it’s all clear now, right? Our Scamster-in-Chief, a modern Abraham Lincoln, is intent on wiping the Green New Scam from our very attention span.

Whether you think about it or not, believe me, it’s happening and, barring surprising action, it’s going to be a first-class nightmare for our children and grandchildren. Imagine this: The other day, November 7 to be exact, for the first time this fall I added a sweater to my very light jacket and shirt on my morning walk here in New York City and also switched from khakis to blue jeans. (The very next day, however, that sweater was gone and I was back in those khakis.) As it happens, I have yet to put on my fall leather jacket, which, once upon a time, I would normally have started wearing daily by at least mid-October (if not before).

Not in 2026, though, not on this already distinctly overheating planet of ours. Or as the World Meteorological Society reminds us: “The past 12 years have individually been the warmest on record, with the past four years being the top four. The global average surface temperature for January-September 2026 was about 1.4°C above the pre-industrial average. This figure is likely to rise through the end of the year because of the warming effect of El Niño, which has been intensifying since August and is expected to be the strongest on record by December.”

Whew! I’m already sweating!

In fact, while I was writing this piece, the United Nations Climate Change Conference’s annual summit, known as COP31, was underway in Turkey with 197 countries attending. However, my country and “my” president—shock! shock!—didn’t send a delegation. (Some congressional Democrats did attend, but without the usual State Department assistance!). And if you didn’t even notice, I’m not faintly surprised. After all, it was covered in the media here in an exceedingly modest fashion.

This old guy, for instance, still subscribes to and reads (on paper, believe it or not!) The New York Times and it did cover the start of that conference. Its article on the subject, however, was relegated to page 10 of the paper on a day when (of course!) the major front-page headline article was about YKEW (You Know Exactly Whom): “Clear Message to Trump, But Hazy Future for US, Parties Face a Gap Until His Term Ends.” And the theme of that article was all too apt after the Republican midterm election losses: “Mr. Trump may be wounded, but a wounded animal can thrash around powerfully.”

After a fashion, the climate did manage to sneak onto that paper’s front page in an area at the bottom right headlined, “War Both Slows and Advances Quest for an Energy Transition.” (Note, by the way, that both headlines were different in the online version of the paper.)

Unfortunately, one way “our” president does indeed continue to thrash around is exactly in terms of the climate, and that story, as I mentioned, was relegated to page 10. Think, in fact, of climate change as essentially missing in action in our all-American news world. And yet, although seldom thought of that way, it should essentially be considered the slow-motion equivalent of an atomic attack on this planet. Unfortunately, in the age of Donald Trump, who all too literally grabs the headlines, day after endless day, who among us would be interested in anything happening in such relatively slow motion?

Certainly not our president who, only recently in a typical ramble, began on the subject of transgender athletes, then wandered to George Washington’s possible thoughts on the subject. (”George Washington lived in sanity. He didn’t have men playing in women’s sports. I promise you this. I didn’t know George Washington personally, but they did not have the mutilization of your children for transgender purposes.”) Next, he moved on to how a young man from Israel had asked him who his favorite president was, leading him to Abraham Lincoln and only then concluding—if that’s faintly the word for it with him!—this way: “‘Oh.’ I said, ‘That’s nice.’ We love Abraham Lincoln. But you’re going to see something later, because they have a poll—they took a poll recently. You’re going to see it. But I also declared a national emergency on energy and terminated the Green New Scam, one of the greatest hoaxes in the history of our country.”

Ah, it’s all clear now, right? Our Scamster-in-Chief, a modern Abraham Lincoln, is intent on wiping the Green New Scam from our very attention span. And why not when, having just gotten clobbered in the midterm elections, he promptly appointed Stephen Miller to be his new White House chief of staff? We’re talking, of course, about the major architect of the president’s mass deportation policy, not to speak of his “hardline crackdown on immigration”—you know, the very policy that Trump himself recently admitted “might have been too tough” in election season.

A Hell on Earth?

And as passingly strange as all of that might be, it’s my personal reminder that this 82-year-old is, day by day, on a distinctly different planet from anything he once knew or imagined. Generally, if you were paying attention to the mainstream news, though, you would hardly know it. For instance, every night I watch the NBC evening news and then the PBS News, and NBC absolutely loves reporting on climate disasters—floods, tornadoes, raging wildfires, you name it, almost any night of the week. But when it comes to truly naming things, endless weeks can pass without anyone on that news crew even mentioning climate change in passing.

Now, as I said, I also watch the PBS evening news and when they report on the growing climate disasters in this country and world of ours, they do tend to mention climate change. But it’s seldom the equivalent of headline material. Nor is it, of course, in the paper New York Times, which I still read daily, and which certainly reports on the subject, but not faintly the way it reports, of course(!), on that Washington climate disaster, Donald J. Trump.

The more we wait to face our present reality, while allowing figures like Trump and Putin to control major countries on this planet, the less likely it is that we’ll be able to deal with that onrushing global future.

The one mainstream publication I read that, on a daily basis, deals with climate change in a fashion that seems genuinely appropriate is the British paper, The Guardian, which, believe it or not, actually has an online “climate crisis” section featuring new articles just about every day on the subject. As I was writing this very paragraph, in fact, it typically had these three headlines: “Slight fall in carbon emissions from fossil fuels as Iran war drives renewables push“; “Tuesday briefing: The world is falling short on climate action. Can Cop31 change that?“; “High fossil fuel prices spread inflation ‘like a cancer,’ UN climate chief tells Cop31.”

And it even writes up its reports on the climate in a striking fashion. Here’s just a typical sentence from a piece I also read as I was writing this: “The world is heading for an ‘irrecoverable overshoot’ of global temperature thresholds that will plunge billions of people into disastrous climate impacts because governments have stalled for so long to cut planet-heating emissions, analysis has found.”

And yes, we’re in a world where such coverage should make all too much sense to all of us. But normally, when you’re not being hit by the latest heatwave, tornado, or weather disaster of whatever sort, you simply wouldn’t know from most of the media that we’re in a potentially world-destroying situation (at least as we’ve known it all these centuries), just in (relatively) slow motion. Nor, if you live in the United States, would you normally have the faintest idea that, as The Guardian reported recently, “while all the other 20 major economies reduced or slowed their carbon pollution last year, the US was a ‘major exception’ by emitting an extra 133m tons of planet-heating gases from the burning of coal, oil, and gas.”

Nor, for that matter, would you be likely to know that “heat is accumulating in Earth’s systems at an accelerating rate, the UN’s weather agency has reported as the Cop31 climate change summit begins in Turkey, with 2026 on track to be one of the four warmest years on record.”

Phew! I’m already sweating!

So here we are, distinctly in a new age of ever-increasing climate extremes, with a climate-crazed president in the White House and other climate ignorers like Russia’s Vladimir Putin right before our global eyes. Yet, if you’re not listening to someone like UN Secretary-General António Guterres, you essentially might never truly know it (or at least take it in).

And the more we wait to face our present reality, while allowing figures like Trump and Putin to control major countries on this planet, the less likely it is that we’ll be able to deal with that onrushing global future and save ourselves from—all too literally—a hell on Earth.