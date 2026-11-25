Mainstream media too often claims that “Congress” is doing nothing to eliminate Social Security’s projected shortfall. This conceals the enormous difference between the two parties.

Democrats have concrete plans to protect and expand Social Security by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share. Hakeem Jeffries (NY), soon to be speaker of the House, supports these plans. Republicans, including incoming House Minority Leader Jim Jordan (Ohio), have a long history of trying to cut and undermine Social Security.

Currently, Social Security contributions are assessed only on wages and salaries up to a maximum of $184,500. Millionaires and billionaires pay nothing into Social Security on their salaries above that amount. Moverover, they also don’t pay even a penny into Social Security on their investments and other unearned income, which is how the ultra wealthy make most of their money.

Because the legislation is overwhelmingly popular with Republican voters, as well as Democrats and Independents, it will squeeze Republican House members between their constituents and their donors.

The Social Security Expansion Act and other Democratic proposals require that the uber wealthy contribute on their unearned income, as well as their earned income. In addition, recognizing that the nation is facing a retirement income crisis, where workers believe that they must work until they die, Democrats propose increasing Social Security’s essential yet inadequate benefits.

In sharp contrast, Republicans have generally been silent—or worse. Indeed, Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) recently called Social Security “grotesque” and a “Ponzi scheme,” adding that Congress should “just shut it down.” When Johnson received unrelenting pushback, he introduced legislation that would simply borrow whatever money is needed. Apparently, he is fine with anything that saves him and his billionaire donors from paying a penny more toward the common good.

Democrats across the country just swept into power, running on a promise to make the wealthy pay their fair share into Social Security. Unfortunately, Republican politicians appear to have learned nothing from the midterms about how out of step they are with the American people. Rather, they are doubling down on undermining our Social Security system.

Nothing could exemplify the wide gulf separating the two parties on the crucial issue of Social Security more than whom they have picked as their leaders in the House of Representatives: Speaker-elect Hakeem Jeffries and Minority Leader Jim Jordan.

Democrats have made their commitment to Social Security clear by rallying around Jeffries, a consistent champion of Social Security. Republicans have made their disdain for your hard-earned benefits clear by rallying around Jordan, a clear opponent who wants to cut Social Security—or even end the program as we know it.

Jeffries opposes cuts to Social Security, and wants to expand Americans’ hard-earned benefits. In 2023, Jeffries proudly stood alongside Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) to introduce legislation to protect and expand Social Security for generations to come.

The newly selected House Republican leader, Jim Jordan, is a former chair of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), a group that released a budget proposal calling for the full retirement age to be raised from 67 to 70. Because of the way that benefits are calculated, each one-year increase in the full retirement age represents about a 7% across-the-board cut to Social Security benefits, even for workers who delay claiming benefits until age 70. That means Jordan and the RSC want to cut your hard-earned benefits by about 21%.

As part of the Republican Study Committee, Jordan has supported other benefit cuts, as well. The RSC has released budgets that would transform Social Security from a guaranteed earned benefit to a miniscule subsistence-level benefit.

Perhaps most tellingly, Jordan has championed changing the rules so that Social Security legislation would be fast-tracked without the ability to amend or enough time to know what is being proposed.

In 2023, the last time Jim Jordan was angling to become the House Republican Leader, his colleague Rep. Tom Cole (R-Ok.) specifically saluted him for his openness to cuts for Social Security and Medicare. Remember, this openness to cutting your benefits is what his Republican colleagues like about Jim Jordan.

Fortunately, Hakeem Jeffries has the power to make the Democratic Party’s commitment to protecting and expanding Social Security crystal clear. He also has the power to flush out the Republicans, so they cannot simply hide behind platitudes, but must go on record for everyone to see.

Both because it is the right thing to do and because it will make clear where the two parties stand on the crucial issue of Social Security, Jeffries should bring the Social Security Expansion Act to the floor for a vote in 2027. The bill expands benefits by $200 a month and restores Social Security to long-range balance by requiring the wealthy to pay their share.

Because the legislation is overwhelmingly popular with Republican voters, as well as Democrats and Independents, it will squeeze Republican House members between their constituents and their donors.

The bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will chair the Social Security subcommittee of the Senate Finance Committee. He can hold hearings and, with the consent of Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Congress’ next chair of the Senate Finance Committee, he can force a vote in committee. However, unless the Democrats end the filibuster, he can’t force a vote in the Senate.

But Hakeem Jeffries can bring Social Security expansion legislation to a vote—and should. That will put all House members on record. It will show the American people that the Democratic Party stands with them, while the Republican Party stands with billionaires.

In 2026, a large number of voters listed Social Security as one of their top three voting issues. In 2028, the nation will be that much closer to when Congress must act to avert an automatic cut in benefits. A vote in 2027 is winning politics. It also sets the Democrats up to enact winning policy in 2029. That winning policy expands Social Security benefits for all current and future beneficiaries and requires the wealthiest to finally pay their fair share.