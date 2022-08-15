80% of US Voters Across Party Lines Support Expanding Social Security

As progressive lawmakers renewed calls for protecting Social Security from GOP attacks, Data for Progress on Monday pointed to polling that shows about 80% of U.S. voters across partisan divides support boosting benefits.\r\n\r\n\u0022While Democrats have a plan to protect and enhance Social Security, Republicans have shared their plans to privatize, cut, and even end this program!\u0022\r\n\r\nAs a recent Social Security Administration report explains, \u0022The Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program makes monthly income available to insured workers and their families at retirement, death, or disability.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe program traces back to the Social Security Act, signed into law on August 14, 1935 by then-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Marking the 87th anniversary Sunday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) warned that the program is \u0022under attack from Republicans,\u0022 despite its popularity among voters.\r\n\r\nData for Progress highlighted Monday that 86% of voters surveyed in June said they are \u0022very\u0022 or \u0022somewhat\u0022 concerned that the U.S. government will reduce Social Security benefits for those who currently receive them.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn July, the progressive think tank found that 70% of all voters—including 76% of Independents, 71% of Republicans, and 64% of Democrats—said they had heard \u0022nothing at all\u0022 about GOP proposals to \u0022sunset\u0022 the program.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nData for Progress also found last month that 81% of all likely voters—including 88% of Democrats, 79% of Independents, and 75% of Republicans—support legislation to raise Social Security benefits to match the cost of living.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Moreover, voters strongly support the pay-fors introduced in new legislation that would increase the solvency of Social Security and pay for new, expanded benefits,\u0022 the group noted in a blog post. \u0022We find that 76% of voters support imposing a payroll tax on Americans making more than $400,000 annually, including 88% of Democrats, 76% of Independents, and 65% of Republicans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe July polling further showed that 79% of all voters—including 89% of Democrats, 72% of Independents, and 72% of Republicans—believe Congress \u0022should vote to expand Social Security benefits now, even though Democratic proposals only expand benefits for five years and would raise taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 per year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Democrats worry about losing control of Congress this November, the think tank pointed out that polls from this year suggest candidates would do better in elections if voters knew they want to expand Social Security.\r\n\r\nCarly Berke, the strategic partnerships coordinator at Data for Progress and co-author of the new blog post, tweeted that amid GOP attacks on Social Security, Democrats \u0022need to make clear they\u0026#039;re fighting to protect and expand benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the CPC\u0026#039;s chair, and other members of Congress made that message clear in a Monday afternoon event hosted by Social Security Works.\r\n\r\nJayapal urged those benefiting from the program to share their stories and pressure lawmakers to pass Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, legislation introduced by Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Social Security has provided our nation with the most comprehensive retirement, disability, and survivors benefits for 87 years,\u0022 Larson said in a statement. \u0022Democrats are fighting to expand and protect it, yet\u0026nbsp;my Republican colleagues have plans to cut benefits and even end the program as a whole.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress has not acted in 50 years to enhance benefits,\u0022 he noted. \u0022The American people have made clear they want to protect the program they pay into with each and every paycheck so they can retire with dignity. With the Covid-19 pandemic still impacting our country and Republicans revealing their plans to end benefits, there is a fierce urgency to protect and enhance Social Security now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAdvocating for his bill, Larson said that \u0022alongside commemorating 87 years of this program, Congress must pass Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust to make much-needed benefit improvements and ensure this program can serve our nation for years to come. Congress must vote!\u0022\r\n\r\nSome progressive lawmakers—including Jayapal—also support the Social Security Expansion Act,\u0026nbsp;legislation introduced in June by Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A lot has changed in 87 years, but Americans\u0026#039; reliance on Social Security has not,\u0022 DeFazio said Monday. \u0022My bill, the Social Security Expansion Act (SSEA) would enhance monthly benefits and keep the program solvent through 2096.\u0022