The following was delivered as a speech at a press conference on November 11, 2026, as US taxpayers and international human rights lawyers presented evidence to the International Criminal Court and urged it to issue arrest warrants against President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior US officials over their alleged complicity in the genocide in Gaza.



I want to start by admitting that I am here not without fear but through that fear. We all know what happens to people who try to hold the powerful to account.

Careers and livelihoods are destroyed. Names are smeared. Families are threatened. The ability to function in the world is withheld. Sometimes people are put behind bars. And sometimes they are killed.

History, honorable judges and prosecutors, does not remember safe decisions. It remembers those who stood up when standing up had a price. And history has given you this test.

This court knows that fear. Its own judges and prosecutors have been sanctioned and threatened by the US government, cut off from their banks, and their lives turned upside down.

But there comes a time when the stakes are so high, when our very humanity is at stake, that one cannot remain idle even if all one has is to throw one’s body into the gears of the Empire’s awful machine. So I want to speak directly to the prosecutors and the judges of this court, because I suspect you, too, carry this particular fear.

For more than three years, we have all watched a genocide broadcast in high definition. Palestinian victims live stream their own demise. Israeli perpetrators celebrate it with the toys and lingerie of their victims, and our American tax dollars pay for it.

More than 74,000 people are recorded killed—violently so. And we know that count is actually only a fraction of the real total. Whole families have been erased from the civil registry.

Hospitals, universities, mosques, churches, bakeries, libraries, archives have been reduced to rubble. Hunger and starvation runs rampant. And so does the infestation of rodents and the spread of contagions.

More journalists have been killed in Gaza than in any moment of conflict in modern memory. Nearly 2,000 people have been murdered under a so-called ceasefire.

And if you ask the people in Gaza, they will tell you that those were the lucky ones.

Ask any of the tens of thousands of children who’ve lost all their family, lost limbs, lost hope, lost their minds. Children around the world sneak into their parents’ bedrooms to sleep with their parents at night. In Gaza, children sneak out of their flimsy tents to sleep atop their parents’ graves.

As we speak, families already living in utter degradation were flooded. All their meager belongings, meager food, drowned in rain and sewage water, while Israel continues to block simple shelters waiting at the border that could give them some minimal protection in this fourth winter of genocide.

No one left on this Earth can say, “I did not know.” If a genocide we all watched with our own eyes can go on into its fourth year, and the men who armed and paid for it walk free, then nothing is forbidden. There will be no law left, only power.

What is tested in Gaza never stays in Gaza. It is the same greed that uproots olive trees and poisons the seas. The same greed that is consuming our dying planet, sparing no plant or wildlife in its way. It is the same machine that runs on both silence and secrecy and that buries those who tell the truth. Sooner or later, it comes for everyone.

We want a better world. We deserve a kinder, gentler existence, one not built on hoarding resources without limits and without accountability. We want international law to apply to an American president as it has applied to African leaders in this court.

And we want a world where telling the truth is not a crime. We deserve that.

And it is something worth fighting for and worth risking our lives for. We cannot get there unless someone finds the courage to say, “No more.”

History, honorable judges and prosecutors, does not remember safe decisions.

It remembers those who stood up when standing up had a price. And history has given you this test. I know the weight of what we are asking. We are asking you to be afraid and to act anyway.

Ordinary people have crossed oceans and defied their own governments to put this evidence in your hand. Taxpayers, doctors, mothers, lawyers, we have done our part with fear in our throats, and we ask you to do yours now.

We ask you to take courage, because the world is watching, and because the dead are watching too.

This speech was originally published on Workers.org.