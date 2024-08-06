To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact: press@standupamerica.com

VP Harris Chooses Democracy Champion Tim Walz as Running Mate

Today, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 election. A former high school teacher, National Guard veteran, and congressman, Walz has a long, distinguished record of service to his country and community.

Stand Up America’s Founder & President, Sean Eldridge, issued the following statement:

“Governor Walz made Minnesota a national model for protecting our democracy and the freedom to vote. He signed into law critical voting rights protections, including automatic voter registration, a permanent vote-by-mail option, and theMinnesota Voting Rights Act to ensure that every eligible Minnesotan can make their voice heard at the ballot box.

“Walz stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, who has said that he would have refused to certify the 2020 election if he had been Vice President and helped Trump overturn the will of the American people.

“The Harris-Walz ticket is the pro-democracy leadership team that the American people deserve. That’s why Stand Up America, and our nearly 2 million members, are ready to mobilize across the country to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

