For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

U.S. Job Market Plummets Under Trump’s Leadership: 70% Lower Job Growth, Unemployment Highest in Nearly 4 Years

The first jobs report after President Trump fired the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner for “rigging data” showed that regardless of who’s in charge of BLS, the U.S. job market is plummeting under President Donald Trump’s leadership. Job gains were nearly 70% lower than a year ago, with the economy adding just 22,000 jobs in August compared to 71,000 in August 2024. Unemployment rose to 4.3% – the highest in nearly four years – and job openings are at the lowest in nearly a decade.

This frozen labor market is met with a contracting manufacturing sector with this week’s ISM Manufacturing PMI Report showing six straight months of decline. Rather than delivering on promises of strong job creation, President Trump and his GOP allies are overseeing a period of economic slowdown with weak hiring and rising insecurity for working families.

Groundwork Collaborative’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez reacted with the following statement:

“American workers took a huge hit in today’s devastating jobs report – more evidence that Trump’s promises to working families have fallen flat. The unemployment rate is the highest in nearly four years, the economy has lost nearly 40,000 manufacturing jobs this year alone, and millions of workers are unable to find full-time employment. Families are getting fewer chances to secure the American dream in Trump’s economy.”

This week in the Trump Slump, new polling and economic indicators continue to show that President Trump’s deeply unpopular actions are hurting the economy and harming America’s workers.

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.