Senator Bernie Sanders
Sanders Secures Vote on His Amendment to Cut $75 Billion in ICE Funding and Redirect Those Funds to Medicaid

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today secured a Senate vote on his amendment to the government funding package to repeal the $75 billion funding increase for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — originally included in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB). The amendment would use those savings to reverse Medicaid cuts in the OBBB, preventing 700,000 Americans from losing their health care.

“As we speak, ICE agents are shooting American citizens in cold blood, breaking down doors to arrest people, and sending 5-year-olds to detention centers, all in clear violation of our Constitution,” Sanders said. “Instead of funding Trump’s domestic army, we should instead use that money to prevent hundreds of thousands of Americans from losing the health care they desperately need by investing in Medicaid. I urge my colleagues to support this commonsense amendment and stand up for the rights and dignity of all Americans.”

