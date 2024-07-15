To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

People For the American Way Blasts Dismissal of Trump Documents Case

On the opening day of the Republican convention, Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the case against Donald Trump for retaining and mishandling classified documents at his private residence, claiming that the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith is unconstitutional. People For the American Way President Svante Myrick released the following statement:

“Judge Aileen Cannon has proven time and again that her partisan impulses continue to override her ability to act according to the facts and the law. Her ruling to spare Donald Trump from facing this criminal case is highly suspicious and wholly unjustified. We’re confident that Special Counsel Jack Smith will appeal this fundamentally unsound opinion to the Eleventh Circuit, which has overturned Judge Cannon twice before. Meanwhile, the delay in the case is extremely unfortunate and may become permanent if Trump is elected. This is why it’s so important that we vote the courts this fall. We need a president and Senate that will nominate and confirm impartial judges who will uphold rights for all of us, not just the wealthy and powerful.”

People For the American Way works to build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity. We fight against right-wing extremism and the injustice it fosters.

