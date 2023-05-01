To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

12 HOURS LEFT IN OUR SPRING CAMPAIGN

Have you chipped in yet to help keep Common Dreams strong? We need you now.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Accountable.US
Contact:

Pablo Willis, pablo@accountable.us

MAGA Senators Backed by Big Oil to Wreck Haaland-Biden Conservation Agenda

Accountable.US highlights Barasso’s conflicts and corruption ahead of Interior Secretary’s Tuesday appearance before Senate Energy and National Resources

Accountable.US is exposing Senate Energy ranking member John Barasso’s close ties to the special interests fighting the Biden conservation agenda ahead of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s appearance before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing tomorrow.

“The only people John Barasso is showing up to represent in Washington tomorrow are John Barasso and the special interests who paid to elect him,” said Jordan Schreiber, Director of the Energy and Environment Program at Accountable.US. “His former staffers at special interest lobby groups and big oil donors are already writing his false talking points for tomorrow’s hearing. Don’t be fooled – their true agenda serves themselves, not the American people and the natural resources we expect our leaders to manage on our behalf.”


In the run up to becoming ranking member of the committee Senator Barasso raked in thousands of dollars in campaign contributions, according to an Accountable.US report at the time of Secretary Haaland’s confirmation. One of the top special interests groups fighting an Interior initiative to restore balance to the way federal lands are managed–an initiative he has vociferously opposed–is a former staffer in his office.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

www.accountable.us
Press Page