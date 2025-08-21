Hundreds of Organizations to Join Forces this Fall to Confront Trump & Billionaire Allies Nationwide, Marking Historic Collaboration of Movements

In a historic collaboration of movements, climate justice activists, migrant rights defenders, and frontline communities are joining forces across the U.S. on September 20th to confront Trump and his billionaire allies as they accelerate climate chaos and fascism. Under the banner “Make Billionaires Pay,” mass mobilizations nationwide will unite demands for climate action, migrant justice, gender and economic equality. As Trump, other world leaders, and their billionaire allies gather for the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, a major march through New York City will demonstrate opposition to the tax cuts for the wealthy and Big Oil handouts that drive oppression and climate chaos.

Make Billionaires Pay is being convened by Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM), Women’s March, Climate Defenders, and 350.org, with over 100 endorsing organizations. It is part of a global week of action for climate justice, called “Draw the Line” (convened by 350.org, Demand Climate Justice, Climate Action Network and War on Want).

Make Billionaires Pay will focus on three key demands:

Make Billionaires Pay: Tax extreme wealth, end fossil fuel subsidies, make big oil pay for the damages they’ve caused. Reunite Families: Return abducted migrants, end collaboration with ICE, stop deportations. Fund our People and Our Future: A just transition to 100% renewable energy, and justice for frontline communities.

Candice Fortin, U.S. Campaign Manager, 350.org, says: "This isn't a new story—billionaires have always prioritized profit over people. This is a system working exactly as it was designed, but now without even the pretense of justice. As the U.S. braces for more extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration has been systematically defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers. We are proud to be calling out this hypocrisy through Make Billionaires Pay and to be joining colleagues and communities mobilizing around the world to demand we Draw the Line for people and the planet.”

Renata Pumarol with Climate Defenders, says: “Billionaires caused the climate chaos, spearheaded the rise of authoritarianism and they continue to profit from our suffering. But they forgot one thing: there are more of us than there are of them. On September 20th, we will send a strong message—it's time for billionaires to pay."

Kazi Fouzia, Organizing Director, DRUM-Desis Rising Up and Moving, says: “Our South Asian, Indo-Caribbean and many Global South peoples contribute the least to the root causes of the climate and migration crises. Yet we are targeted by these oppressive forces and policies. We risk everything to survive—we are forced to leave our homes, put our bodies in dangerous situations and end up working hard in new places far from our families. As displaced working class migrants, we are hit hard in the frontlines of our home countries and here in the US. Just last month, in my ancestral homeland in Bangladesh, more than 60,000 people have been affected by flooding and are without electricity or mobile phone coverage. By 2050, Bangladesh will lose one-third of our agricultural land because of rising sea levels caused by Big Oil.

Here in New York City, our streets and homes are flooded, too. Black, Brown, Indigenous and migrant people our life, labor and care are the backbone of this city but we are kidnapped, disappeared, terrorized and hunted down by ICE and the police. Who is responsible? Billionaires profit off climate chaos. Billionaires are destroying our planet. They are damaging our land, polluting our air and contaminating our water. Billionaires cause displacement and migration. They profit off detention centers, militarizing our communities and separating our families. They take over our governments and make us believe that we are each other’s enemies. But we are not. We are many and billionaires are few. We demand respect and dignity. We demand to be treated like human beings. We will fight alongside masses of people to shut down fascist billionaires.”

Tamika Middleton, Managing Director, Women’s March, says: “Women, migrants, queer and trans people, and communities of color have long been at the center of overlapping crises, from climate disaster to economic injustice to gender-based violence and forced displacement. These are not separate struggles; they stem from a global system designed by billionaires who exploit our struggles to maintain power. This mobilization isn’t just about climate — it’s about reclaiming our voices, our families, and our futures from those who seek to divide and dominate. When we unite across movements, we become an unstoppable force.”